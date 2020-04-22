Who Is Stanley Tucci's Wife And First Wife? Everything To Know About Felicity Blunt And Kate Tucci

She has quite a bartender for a husband.

During this time we're all stuck in our houses, we're spending a lot more time on the internet lately... and for some of us, that means rediscovering our love of the great Stanley Tucci.

He's always been an incredible actor but now, we also know that he happens to be a stellar bartender, and we've been wondering more about who he's making all these drinks for.

Who is Stanley Tucci's wife and first wife?

Here's everything you need to know about Felicity Blunt — and the woman he was married to before her, Kate Tucci.

Tucci's Negroni video is making the rounds.

Chances are good that if you've been on Instagram or Twitter lately, you've had the pleasure of watching Tucci make a Negroni — and yes, the person he's making it for is his wife, Felicity Blunt. Strangely enough, it's a very soothing video (something we could all use right now) and if this whole acting thing doesn't work out, Tucci could definitely go pro when it comes to bartending. Blunt is obviously a very lucky lady!

Who is Stanley Tucci's wife? Her name is Felicity Blunt.

Tucci is married to Felicity Blunt, a British literary agent. Her Instagram account is private, and since Tucci himself tends to avoid posting anything personal on his Instagram account, we don't get many peeks into their personal life together ... at least, aside from this moment they shared over cocktails. However, from her Twitter, we can see that she frequently posts about books, which shows just how passionate she is about her career.

Blunt has a very famous sister.

Yes, her last name sounds familiar ... and yes, it's because she's related to Emily Blunt, who just so happens to be her sister. And what's more is that she was actually involved in how Blunt and Tucci met: At Emily's wedding to John Krasinski. Let's not forget that Emily and Tucci starred in The Devil Wears Prada together, after all.

Before Blunt, he was married to Kate Tucci.

Before Blunt and Tucci tied the knot In 2012, he was married to Kate Tucci for nearly 15 years. Sadly, she passed away in 2009 after battling breast cancer, a time which Tucci has admitted was (obviously) incredibly difficult for him in past interviews.

"We tried everything we could do to save her. I wish that I could have done more and that I could have been with her at the moment she passed away," he said in 2016. "I couldn’t be in that room, because I knew it would be so devastating that I wouldn’t be able to take care of the kids after."

Tucci has admitted he felt "guilty" for finding love again.

Tucci and Blunt met two years after Kate died, and he's said in interviews that he panicked after he proposed to Blunt, feeling guilty for moving on from his first wife.

"It was very hard to go on vacations at first, really hard to go with Felicity someplace," he said at the time. "I felt guilty. It’s horrible. You always feel guilty."

Tucci has five children.

Together, Tucci and his first wife, Kate, had three children: Isabel, Nicolo, and Camilla, all of whom are now teenagers. But after marrying Blunt, they went on to expand their family, welcoming a daughter named Emilia, who is 2, and a son named Matteo, who is 5. it seems like the couple is very happy together, and when all else fails, they can make a mean Negroni.

We're definitely going to need more bartending videos from Tucci. Bring 'em on!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.