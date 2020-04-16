Who Is Will Forte's Girlfriend-Now-Fiancé? Everything To Know About Olivia Modling

This celebrity couple has a lot to celebrate.

Congratulations are in order for this low key celebrity couple! It's official: Will Forte is engaged to girlfriend Olivia Modling — and it sounds like he has been for awhile now.

And since he's been keeping the details of their relationship on the down low, it's hard not to be curious about their love story and who Forte's future wife is.

So who is Will Forte's fiancé, Olivia Modling?

Here's everything we know about Modling.

Forte popped the question over the holidays.

According to what a source close to the couple has said, Forte popped the question to Modling at the end of 2019, and she said yes. After originally meeting two years ago and then dating seriously starting in 2019, they decided to move in together not long after that, and now they're engaged. So far, we don't know how Forte asked her to marry him — or have any photos of the ring — but it seems safe to assume that their future wedding is totally happening.

His father, Reb Forte, has commented on the upcoming union.

Earlier this month, Forte and his father appeared on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and mentioned Forte and Modling's future union to host Jimmy Kimmel — including the fact that Forte has discussed naming his future son after his father and himself.

“He’s Orville Willis Forte IV,” Reb said. “He’s currently engaged, and says if he has a boy, they’ve both agreed, it’s a possibility it would be Orville Willis Forte V. Not a decision, but a possibility.”

But who is Olivia Modling? She keeps a low profile online.

Modling doesn't seem to have much of a presence online, and it looks like that's the way she likes it. Her Instagram account only features five posts, with only one of them including Forte. And when it comes to her Twitter, Modling doesn't tend to delve into her personal life, and that includes her relationship with the actor.

She also seems to work with the Boys & Girls Club.

According to Modling's LinkedIn account, she's a board member at the Boys & Girls Club of Venice, while also working in sales with Imagine Marketing. Unfortunately, this seems to be where the information about her personal life and her professional life end; she doesn't seem much for sharing anything beyond that publicly on the internet. Can't blame her!

Forte's costar has shared a rare photo of the two of them together.

Back in December, Forte's Last Man on Earth costar Mary Steenburgen took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple together, along with a super sweet caption. Could this have been taken around the time they got engaged?

'When one of your beloveds finds his soulmate," she wrote.

The couple hasn't confirmed the news yet themselves.

So far, Forte and Modling have yet to talk about their engagement themselves — thought Forte's conversation with his dad on Millionaire could certainly count as confirming it. Here's hoping they'll choose to share the details (and maybe even a ring photo) with fans soon. We need to know exactly how this all went down!

