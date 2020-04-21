Who Is Maya Hawke? Why Ethan Hawke And Uma Thurman's Daughter Says Her Parent's Generation 'F*cked Everyone'

This celebrity kid is not messing around.

A whole new generation of celebrity kids is getting older, and they're not shy about sharing their feelings about the state of the world today, including Maya Hawke.

This week, Hawke made headlines for saying that her parents' generation "f*cked" everyone who comes after them... and that's especially interesting considering who her very famous parents are.

Who is Maya Hawke, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman's daughter?

And what has she said that has people freaking out? Here's what you need to know.

Hawke is the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.

Maya Hawke is 21 years old, and she happens to have some pretty impressive parents. She's the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, who also have one other son together, Levon. Thurman also has a third child, Luna, with former partner Arpad Busson, while Hawke has two other children with his current wife, Ryan Shawhughes — daughters Indiana and Clementine.

She went on a rant about her parent's generation in an interview.

Hawke created a lot of buzz this week when she shared her frustration about the world older generations have left for her and people her age — though she's hardly the first (and won't be the last) to express these feelings.

“I was talking to my friend the other day about this and we’re just so annoyed at our parents’ generation. They had it so easy. They were all just high and driving around in cool, gas-guzzling cars. Destroying our environment and voting for the wrong people, and having no wars and no plagues and no pandemics,” she said. “We’re in our 20s, we’re supposed to be having fun, and doing drugs and partying. But instead… We’re going to SoulCycle and trying to outlive our planet. We have a horrible president, and it’s just really irritating. They really f****ed us.”

But who is Maya Hawke? Like her parents, she's an actress best known for her role in Stranger Things.

Hawke seems to have followed in Thurman and Hawke's footsteps, because even at just 21 years old, she's already begun creating a pretty impressive career for herself. She's best known for playing Robin in Season 4 of Stranger Things (Steve's coworker at Scoops Ahoy, of course), though she's also had other roles, including playing Jo March in the 2017 Little Women miniseries and Flower Child in Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood.

She's also a musician.

Not only does Hawke act, but she also sings. Her debut album, Blush, is set to drop on June 19, and it's currently available to preorder. She also frequently shares her music and the process of her album creation on Instagram with her fans, recently having released a single called "By Myself."

She cares about the environment, too.

In a 2018 interview, Hawke shared that while she does like to keep her work as much about acting only as possible, she also feels passionately about the environment.

"I don’t want to be a politician. I want to be an actor. I want to tell stories that are true and that resonate and move people, that highlight both the tremendous beauty and ugliness available in the human experience," she said at the time. "That said, the cause I am most active and informed about is the preservation of our environment."

She seems to be on good terms with her parents, if not their generation.

Just because she disapproves of the world the older generation has created for her doesn't mean that she doesn't love her parents, and she often shares photos with them on Instagram, including this one where she and Thurman were watching the daily White House coronavirus briefing, like many families across the country have been doing. It's good to see that she's close with her parents, and she's totally allowed to voice her frustrations either way. She's definitely not the only one who feels the way she feels.

