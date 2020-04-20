Did Future Have An Affair With Myesha Boulton? New Report Claims Rapper Is Cheating On Lori Harvey With Instagram Model

He has a reputation for cheating on his partners.

The rapper Future and his latest girlfriend, Lori Harvey (step-daughter of entertainment impresario Steve Harvey) seemed to have a pretty decent relationship. Sure, Future had a past — who amongst us doesn't, after all? — but it seemed to be behind him as he and Harvey enjoyed what looked to be an outwardly healthy, loving relationship.

However, a recent report suggests that Future (real name: Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn) is back to his old ways and is allegedly having an affair with a popular Instagram model.

Did Future have an affair with Myesha Boulton?

Let's look at what we know about this situation.

A source close to Harvey claims Future had an affair with Myesha Boulton during a trip to Jamaica.

According to a source close to Harvey, the alleged affair between Future and Boulton allegedly happened during a trip to Jamaica. The trip, which happened back in January 2020, featured Future flying Harvey and a few of her close friends (including Boulton and Teyana Taylor) to the resort island for a romantic getaway. According to the source, while Harvey was enjoying her birthday trip, Future took Boulton back to the hotel to sleep with her.

Details about Future's alleged affair with Boulton are scarce.

Outside of one source claiming that Future had an affair with Boulton, details about this alleged affair are scarce. In fact, Boulton makes no reference to Future, or Harvey on her Instagram page.

Future does have a reputation for cheating.

With that said, Future doesn't exactly have a reputation for being faithful to his lovers. Back in 2014, Ciara called off her engagement to the rapper after she discovered he was cheating on her. Future was also rumored to be having an affair with Larsa Pippen.

Who is Myesha Boulton?

Known as a plus-sized Instagram model, Myesha Boulton is also someone who has an "OnlyFans" account, which is a subscription-based adult site. She also shares comedy content from time to time on her YouTube page.

Future and Harvey began dating in October 2019.

Future and Harvey first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted out and about in Los Angeles in October 2019. The model and socialite seemed to confirm their relationship a month later, after ending her brief fling with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs.

The couple hasn't issued an official comment, & Harvey is hesitant to talk about her relationship.

While the couple hasn't officially commented on these latest rumors, Harvey is known for being private about her relationship with Future. She previously said that "clickbait is very real" and even Steve Harvey himself has only made one comment on his step-daughter's relationship: "I don't know anything about that."

