50 Best Songs About Falling In Love

Everyone has that one song that makes them remember what it's like to fall in love.

Love songs can explain how we feel when we’re unsure if we're falling in love (or not).

In general, people listen to music that is relatable to their emotions, experience, humor, or thought processes. When we feel depressed or confused, we want to listen to songs that express how unfair life may be at times.

Perhaps, you finally passed that BAR exam, and you need to listen to a song that expresses no limitations in life.

Listening to the best songs about falling in love help us reflect on our emotions. Love can be so complicated, so songs with lyrics about love can help us figure out and express exactly how we're feeling — even when we're confused about where we stand in a relationship. Whether it's longing, joy or happiness, love songs help validate our feelings in any circumstance.

Songs about falling in love are comforting — almost a coping mechanism similar to when we wrap our arms across to the other side of each elbow. Even if we’re talking to someone else, we’re subconsciously soothing our nerves when we listen to music that makes us feel.

We enjoy knowing that others feel the same way as we do, whether that’s make-up or a break-up song. Love songs help us to reminiscence the best moments in a present or previous relationship. They remind us of the times we felt loved physically or emotionally.

One of my favorite songs about love is ‘Nights Go Slow’ by Catey Shaw. It makes me recall the time when I was spending time with my significant other, in the back of vanilla-colored VW Beetle downtown. Even though we’re not together anymore, it brings back a joyful memories of feeling connected with another person.

Music has a way of bringing back old memories and emotions. When we reflect on joyful memories, it creates a catalyst for happy chemicals to race toward our brains. Some of the best songs about falling in love remind us how precious life is when you have your favorite person next to you.

Take a look at our picks of the best love songs to add to your playlist:

1. “All of Me” —John Legend

Lyrics about falling in love: “What would I do without your smart mouth? / Drawing me in, and you kicking me out / You've got my head spinning, no kidding, I can't pin you down.”

2. “R.E.M.” —Ariana Grande

Lyrics about falling in love: “last night, boy, I met you, yeah / When I was asleep (sleep) / You're such a dream to me, mmm, woah / And it was on a day like this, yeah."

3. “Romeo And Juliet” —The Killers

Lyrics about falling in love: “A lovestruck Romeo, sings the streets of serenade / Laying everybody low with a love song that he made / He finds a streetlight, steps out of the shade."

4. “Make Me Feel” -Janelle​ Monae

Lyrics about falling in love: "It's like I'm powerful with a little bit of tender / Mess me up, yeah, but no one does it better / There's nothin' better.”

5. “Love Song” —Adele

Lyrics about falling in love: “However far away I will always love you / However long I stay I will always love you / Whatever words I say I will always love you.”

6. “With You” —Mariah Carey

Lyrics about falling in love: “It was all so overwhelming / She was like, "I don't know, don't tell me" / He had eyes that said, "Girl, I'll save you"

7. “No one” —Alicia Keys

Lyrics about falling in love: “I just want you close / Where you can stay forever / You can be sure that it will only get better.”

8. “Drunk in Love” —Beyonce ft. Jay-Z

Lyrics about falling in love: “Cigars on ice, cigars on ice / Feeling like an animal with these cameras all in my grill / Flashing lights, flashing lights / You got me faded, faded, faded.”

9. “Perfect” —Ed Sheeran

Lyrics about falling in love: “I found a love for me / Darling, just dive right in and follow my lead / Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet / Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me.”

10. “Love On the Brain” —Rihanna

Lyrics about falling in love: “Oh, and, babe, I'm fist-fighting with fire / Just to get close to you / Can we burn something, babe?”

11. “Thinkin' Bout You” —Frank Ocean

Lyrics about falling in love: “No, I don't like you, I just thought you were cool / Enough to kick it / Got a beach house I could sell you in Idaho.”

12. “You’ve Got the Love” —Florence and the Machine

Lyrics about falling in love: “Time after time I think, "Oh, Lord, what's the use?" / Time after time I think it's just no good / 'Cause sooner or later in life, the things you love you lose.”

13. “Love” —Lana del Rey

Lyrics about falling in love: “Look at you, kids, you know you're the coolest / The world is yours and you can't refuse it / Seen so much, you could get the blues but / That don't mean that you should abuse it.”

14. “Mystery of Love” —Sufjan Stevens

Lyrics about falling in love: “Oh, woah woe is me / The first time that you touched me / Oh, will wonders ever cease? / Blessed be the mystery of love.”

15. “Better” —Khalid

Lyrics about falling in love: “Nothing feels better than this / Nothing feels better / Nothing feels better than this / We don't gotta hide.”

16. “Trip” —Ella Mai

Lyrics about falling in love: “Boy, you know we cool when I ain't waitin' / But I act a fool when I don't get it / And I'm steady bruisin' just to save this / But I tripped on your love, now I'm addicted.”

17. “Lover” —Taylor Swift

Lyrics about falling in love: “We could let our friends crash in the living room / This is our place, we make the call / And I'm highly suspicious that everyone who sees you wants you / I've loved you three summers now, honey, but I want 'em all.”

18.“Señorita” —Sean Mendes and Camila Cabello

Lyrics about falling in love: "Sapphire moonlight / We danced for hours in the sand / Tequila Sunrise / Her body fit right in my hands, la-la-la / It felt like ooh-la-la-la."

19. “I found you” —Alabama Shakes

Lyrics about falling in love: “I remember all them lonely days / I traveled out on my own / Then you brought me everything / Ya made my house a home.”

20. “Love.” —Kendrick Lamar ft. Zacari

Lyrics about falling in love: “If I didn't ride blade on curb, would you still (love me)? / If I minimized my net worth, would you still (love me)? / Keep it a hundred, I'd rather you trust me than to (love me) / Keep it a whole one hund': don't got you, I got nothin'.”

21. “Andy (I Can’t Live Without You)” —Ashley McBryde

Lyrics about falling in love: “The kitchen table ain't for business / I wish you'd put the bills where they go / I guess you'd need an invitation / To the backyard to see that it needs mowed.”

22. “My Word” —Derran Day

Lyrics about falling in love: “In a hurry in a blinded rush / But I know that it’s worth it / Every risk that I take you deserve it.”

23. “Beyond” —Leon Bridges

Lyrics about falling in love: “She shines me up like gold on my arm / I wanna take it slow but it's so hard / I love to see her face in daylight / It's more than just our bodies at night.”

24. “Have It All” —Jason Mraz

Love song lyrics: “Here's to the good times we're gonna have / You don't need money, you've got a free pass / Here's to the fact that I'll be sad without you / I want you to have it all.”

25. “At Home” —Jon Bryant

Lyrics about falling in love: “You make me feel at home / This love, it grows / No matter where we go / You make me feel at home.”

26. “I’ll Be There” —Jess Glynne

Lyrics about falling in love: “When it's Friday night and the drink don't work the same / And you're alone with yourself and there's no one else to blame / When you still can't feel the rhythm of your heart.”

27. “Good Girl” —Dustin Lynch

Lyrics about falling in love: “You know, sometimes, I dream / 'Bout 55 years from now / Gonna still be you and me / Watchin' that sun goin' down.”

28. “Forever” —Ar’mon & Trey

Lyrics about falling in love: “Girl, you at the top of my list / taste like honey, I must admit, yeah.”

29. “Before You” —Fortunate Ones

Lyrics about falling in love: “So you leave to the tune of a wandering song / Someday you'll see before too long / That they're gonna miss you when you're gone.”

30. “Speechless” —Dan + Shay

Lyrics about falling in love: “I'm speechless / starin' at you standin' there in that dress / what it's doin' to me ain't a secret / 'cause watching you is all that I can do.”

31. “Finally Mine” —Juliet Roberts

Lyrics about falling in love: “Finally / finally mine / your love is finally mine / you’ve been runnin’ circles in my mind.”

32. “Us” —James Bay & Alicia Keys

Lyrics about falling in love: “So, tell me how to be in this world / tell me how to breathe in and feel no hurt / tell me how ‘cause I believe in something / I believe in us.”

33. “You Chose Me” —The Scott Brothers

Lyrics about falling in love: “Ooh, you're my best friend / Ooh, you're my champion / You're so beautiful, got a heart of gold, and I can't believe / Out of all the guys in the whole wide world.”

34.” Better” —JJ Heller

Lyrics about falling in love: “You make me laugh a little louder / You make me dream a little bigger / My life is so much sweeter/ 'Cause you make me."

35. “Never Gonna Say Goodbye” —Dawes

Lyrics about falling in love: “That's when she stepped out of the ether / Right when I was ready for a dance / She said 'I don't know what I am doing either / But I know when to take a chance.”

36. “Unless It’s With You” —Christina Aguilera

Lyrics about falling in love: “I don't want no white picket fence / Dozen roses and a wedding dress / Fairy tales are fake happiness."

37. “Forever Always” —Peter Cottontale feat. Chance The Rapper, Rex Orange County, Daniel Caesar

Lyrics about falling in love: “It takes some waking up early and making bacon / It takes scripture chasing seeing Nathan / When you've both been saving up.”

38. “F E E L S” —SafetySuit

Lyrics about falling in love: “Cause you're the only one I've ever loved / who feels about me the way I feel about you / The way I feel about you / and for all the laws that come with love.”

39. “Butterflies” —Queen Naija

Lyrics about falling in love: “Ever since you crossed my path / Everything is different / You always know just how to make me laugh / You got me all up in my feelings.”

40. “Today I Do” —Tamia

Lyrics about falling in love: “Forever I savor, savor this moment / My favorite place got a taste of you / For more, now I got more.”

41. “On My Way to You” —Cody Johnson

Lyrics about falling in love: "Every curve, every ditch / Every turn, every bridge / I left behind me up in smoke."

42. “Can’t Help Falling in Love” —Kina Grannis

Lyrics about falling in love: “Wise men say / Only fools rush in / But I can't help falling in love with you."

43. “Earthquake” —The Black Lillies

Lyrics about falling in love: “You're my earthquake, the sweetest heartache / you're the rock in my roll, you shake me down to my soul.”

44. “I Do” —Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross

Lyrics about falling in love: “Whenever I lose my way you help me / this love came over me like a hurricane / but I know you got me / at the darkness I can see.”

45. “Love Someone” —Lukas Graham

Lyrics about falling in love: “'Cause when you love someone / You open up your heart / When you love someone / You make room.”

46. “All Your Love” —Dustin Tebbutt

Lyrics about falling in love: “Rewind to find you / Caught by a low moon / Wide eyes bright blue / In high tide and cold water.”

47. “All of My Life” —Erica Campbell feat. Warryn Campbell

Lyrics about falling in love: “Everybody that's up in here / Throw your bless up so it's clear / Imma be loving you / All of my life for the rest of my life.”

48. “ 99 Years” —Josh Groban duet with Jennifer Nettles

Lyrics about falling in love: “Of nothing unspoken / With every day hoping / That when we feel broken / Our scars make us golden.”

49. “The Difference” —Tyler Rich

Lyrics about falling in love: “I'm tired of sleeping on us / I'm over dodging this crush / I'm sick of waiting 10 minutes just to text you back / So you don't get to thinkin' that I'm too attached.”

50. “Dance with Me” —Morgan Evans feat. Kelsea Ballerini

Lyrics about falling in love: “If you're looking for a safe place to land / I will guide you home / And if the levy of your life breaks all your plans.”

Sofia Stewart is a writer with a passion for covering topics about health and wellness, lifestyle, astrology, and relationships.