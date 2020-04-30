When Do Spring Tides Occur?

What happens when the moon, sun, and earth align?

A spring tide is a concept that tides "spring forth" twice in a lunar month in the year.

The waters are essentially being tugged at by the gravitational pulls of the Moon and the Sun as they are interacting with the position of the Earth during a specific month in the year.

What is a spring tide?

Spring tides are the most fascinating natural occurrence you'll ever see.

Nicolaus Copernicus, a polish astronomer, theorized that the Earth revolved around the Sun and that the Sun spun on an axis once daily.

A lot of people think that spring tides are driven by the gravitational pulls of the Moon.

While this theory is also half correct, there are some other factors that directly make an impact on how and why this happens.

When Does A Spring Tide Occur?

If you live near a coastline, you will definitely notice that spring tides occur during Full and New Moon!

This happens when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are in almost perfect alignment.

When a new and full Moon occurs, the Sun's gravitational pull is joined together with the Moon's pull on the Earth.

When this happens, high tides tend to be way higher, and low tides are much lower than normal.

After a spring tide has finished, specifically seven days after, the Sun and Moon are not in alignment anymore, they tend to be at right angles. (math, am I right?)

The effects of this are slightly different than a spring tide.

High tides are lower than normal while low tides are higher.

This is called a neap tide, and it occurs during the first and third Quarter Moon.

When will a spring tide occur next?

This year we are expected to experience higher than normal tides.

The dates and region for the next spring tide to occur include:

Northeast regions

May 6-10, 2020

Mid-Atlantic region

May 6-8, 2020

Southeast region

May 6-8, 2020​​

The Gulf Coast

N/A

West Coast region

May 6-9, 2020

Alaska

May 7-9, 2020

How do spring tides affect us?

There is no information and research to relate human emotions being altered by spring tides.

But there are many ways these tides can cause disruption in the lives of people who work and live on/in or near the water.

Fishermen who depend heavily on the harvest of fish have to pay close attention to the tides.

Because naturally, fishes and other sea life move along depending on the high and low tides.

This forces fishermen to know when they should cast their nets out to the sea.

Many docks and ship vessels also rely on the tides.

For hundreds of years, crewmen have had to study the tides to know when and where they need to dock their boats/ships.

One of the more common reasons people pay close attention to the changing tides is because of flooding.

This includes houses, docks, and buildings near the coast.

However, a powerful high tide or storm would cause major destruction for these people and businesses.

Many of these establishments have been made to avoid the destructiveness of spring tides.

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.