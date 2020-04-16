The Hint That 'Bachelor' Stars Victoria Fuller And Chris Soules Might Be Dating During Quarantine

Is another 'Bachelor' relationship on the horizon?

Despite social distancing rules being in place, a surprising amount of Bachelor Nation romances has been cropping up, and the most recent one is certainly unexpected.

Reportedly, Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules are now seeing each other, and even though there aren't many details just yet, it's clear that this relationship totally came out of left field.

But are Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules dating, or is this just the rumor mill hard at work?

Here's what we know so far.

Reality Steve tweeted the new intel out on Wednesday.

(EXCLUSIVE): One of the more random Bachelor “couples” that I can’t say I ever would’ve guessed. I don’t know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules. Discuss. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 15, 2020

On Wednesday morning, Reality Steve — the spoiler guru who is notorious for having the dirt earlier than anyone else — revealed that he'd found out that Soules and Fuller were dating, and that it had progressed to the point that she'd flown out to Iowa to be with him.

"One of the more random Bachelor 'couples' that I can’t say I ever would’ve guessed. I don’t know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules. Discuss," he tweeted.

Soules is best known for being The Bachelor in 2015.

Fans were first introduced to Soules on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette, and he then went on to become the Bachelor himself the following year. Although he ended up with Whitney Bischoff in the end, they later went their separate ways. In 2017, Soules was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a car and tractor crash that ended in the other driver's death, and last year, he agreed to pay a $2.5 million settlement to the victim's family before being sentenced to two years of probation.

Fuller made a controversial splash on Peter Weber's season this year.

Fuller definitely made a splash as one of Weber's contestants on The Bachelor. Not only was she accused of racism after fans discovered she'd been modeling for a company that used the slogan "white lives matter," but she's also been accused of sleeping with other women's husbands, though she denied those rumors while speaking with Chris Harrison on Women Tell All.

Reportedly, they connected via DMs.

There aren't too many details out there about Soules and Fuller's potential relationship, but a source close to the situation has said that they recently connected via Instagram DMs.

“Chris slid into Victoria’s DMs,” the insider said. “He apparently DMs a lot of people.”

But are Soules and Fuller dating? So far, neither of them have spoken up about the rumors.

It's likely that Fuller and Soules are now aware of the rumors about them floating around, but even so, neither of them have responded. If they are dating, they're trying to keep it on the down low. And as far as Fuller's Instagram and Soules' Instagram accounts are concerned, they both might as well be single — not only have they not shared photos of or with each other, but they haven't shared anything that would make it seem like they've been seeing other people, either.

They're not the only Bachelor stars hanging out during the pandemic.

It seems like being in quarantine has inspired plenty of Bachelor stars to spend time together because Fuller and Soules definitely aren't the first. Weber and Kelley Flanagan are currently quarantining together in Chicago, and until recently, Hannah Brown was in Florida staying with runner-up Tyler Cameron and his friends. Looks like these uncertain times are inspiring a little romance? We'll just have to wait and see how everything pans out.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.