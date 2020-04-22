20 Pick-Me-Up Mother's Day Gifts 2020 — All Under $40

Awesomely affordable — and you can order them all online!

Even amid uncertain times, as we all navigate the new normal that is COVID-19 pandemic, we can still celebrate those dearest to us — yes, we're talking about our dear ole moms — even if we won't be able to see them in person. This Mother's Day will certainly go down as one we'll never forget; for many, it will be our first Mother's Day in quarantine lockdown, far from those love (or in theory: so close, yet so far...) — but we can still find something special, a small pick-me-up, for Mom online and send it her way. Perhaps she can open it while on a Mother's Day Zoom celebration? Either way, she'll certainly appreciate the thoughtfulness amid a Mom's Day unlike any other. Next year: together.

1. Mini Nail Polish Set

A fun variety of beautiful, popping colors that are easy to apply and quick to dry.

(Amazon, $17.99)

2. Bath Bombs

Soak and relax with this deliciously scented bath set. These bathroom accessories provide a colorful release of Mom's stress — and let's face it: we're all a little stressed right now.

(Amazon, $19.97)

3. Burt's Bees Hand Repair

Pamper Mom with this hand spa kit including Almond Milk Hand Cream, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream and Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, plus one pair of cotton gloves.

(Amazon, $12.99)

4. Essential Oil Diffuser

This Zen Breeze Diffuser is a natural and organic way to make Mom's environment fresh, soothing and aromatic. With a blend of moisture and aromatherapy, it purifies air naturally.

(Amazon, $29.77)

5. Lip Plumper

This vegan lip gloss combines high shine with micro-fine, multi-dimensional glitter and a tantalizing scent. If a plumper is a bit too extra for mom, try...

(Urban Decay, $22)

6. Lip Balm

A hydrating lip serum that helps protect from environmental damage and restores the look of lips with powerful antioxidants.

(Naturally Seriously Skin, $16)

7. Sheet Mask

These fusion facial masks brighten, exfoliate, detoxify, cleanse pores, and control oil. Pair with a bath and a glass of vino.

(Amazon, $12.99)

8. Smooth Skin Gift Set

Give the gift of keeping skin soft, smooth, and dewy day in and day out.

(Athena Club, $26)

9. Polishing Mask

Physical exfoliants adzuki bean & rice bran join forces with organic matcha green tea & clay, leaving Mom's skin soft, supple & radiant.

(Mad Hippie, $17.99)

10. Lip Gloss

This high-shine, ultra-nourishing gloss conditions as it colors.

(Jafra, $17)

11. Bath Salts

100% camargue salt for a slow-down, soaking bath. Harvested from the Camargue sea in Provence, it's a go-to antidote for tired limbs that need soaking and a refreshing awakening for the senses.

(Bastide, $38)

12. Natural Lip Balm

For the natural mama, this balm is flavored with real organic fruit and tastes of sweet apricots picked fresh from the farm.

(Amazon, $7.99)

13. PB&J Scent

For the PB&J-loving mom, the perfect balance between grape jelly and peanut butter, which took years to achieve; Mom can now smell like the most fundamental American comfort food.

(Demeter, $18.90)

14. Hair Sampler

Ethique's biodegradable ingredients and compostable packaging means all their solid bars leave no trace (except the luscious skin and hair it leaves behind.)

(Amazon, $15.99)

15. Lip Tint Set

70% lanolin, sheer no-brainer-color tints: Throw away your lipstick, this is all you'll ever need.

(Lano Lips, $32)

16. Shower Steamer

It's like aromatherapy while you shower. Instant relaxation.

(Amazon, $23.99)

And to make it a complete DIY Spa Day, what pairs best with a good at-home beauty treatment?

17. Prosecco!

This wine is dry with fine, lively bubbles, delicate pear, and apple fruit aromas and a crisp finish.

(Wine.com, $22.99)

aaaand....

18. DIY candles!

With plant-based packaging and natural coconut blend wax, these DIY candles are environmentally-friendly and so fun! Get two — one for you and one for mom — so you can make together. This one smells like a bright, crisp grapefruit with sweet berry and rejuvenating forest notes.

(Siblings, $22)

19. Pajamas!

A perfect little nightgown to add to Mom's sleepwear collection made with stretchy, breathable bamboo fabric.

(Nest Bedding, $39.99)

And don't forget a card!

20. Girl With Knife

These greeting cards and cheeky and whimsical. Mom will love them — and there's no better place to write a heartfelt sentiment.

(Girl with Knife, prices vary)

Andrea Zimmerman is the editor-at-large at Yourtango. She enjoys reading, traveling, and reading while traveling. Follow her on Instagram.