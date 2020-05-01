50 Empowering Quotes To Help You Embrace Being Single

Single or not. You are loved, so embrace it.

Did you know that you are enough? Whether you are single or in a relationship, you are enough. If you do not understand that the most important relationship in your life is the relationship that you have with yourself, then you will not be able to embrace the single life.

Learning how to embrace being single comes with the ability to take time to cherish and love yourself more. And a great way to take a look at your life and look at the positive is to use some empowering quotes about being single.

It is time to focus on you. When you are focusing on yourself, you have the time to discover things about yourself that you never even knew.

Relationships have a lot to do with compromising and when you are single, you have that ability to make your own choices without second-guessing on the account of another person.

As a single person, you are independent and open to experience things that you are not even planning to do. You have the opportunity to go and do whatever you want exactly whenever you want. Who wouldn’t want to embrace that feeling?

When we hear the saying, “the world is yours” we often take it for granted. But if you are single or newly single, you should remember to embrace every moment you have as an individual without the attachment or baggage that can come with being in a relationship.

Of course, who wouldn’t want to be in a relationship with the love of their life? But if you are in that phase of life where you are single or in a complicated relationship, you must remember that in order to find the perfect person, you have to love the most important person which is you.

As a single person, you are able to travel and see the world in your own perspective and views instead of as a couple. You can also quit your job and focus on the big dream of yours that you have put off for so long.

You have this time to be able to do everything you never thought you could while you were in a relationship. If you choose to be selfish and not share this time with anyone, then so be it.

You deserve it. Embrace it. Cherish it. And never regret it.

It is just fine to not date. To be able to go and explore what life has to offer is one of the most important things about being single.

We often believe that we are not good enough if we are single and cannot find the perfect person for us because, in reality, we are the perfect person. When you focus on yourself and your true identity, I firmly believe that the right person who will love and respect you will not be able to live their destiny without you.

Until then, embrace being single and always remember that you are enough! Here are 50 empowering quotes to help you come to terms with staying single for a while so you can learn to love being by yourself — with or without a relationship.

1. Being alone is not that bad.

“My alone feels so good, I’ll only have you if you’re sweeter than my solitude.”—Warsan Shire

2. Loving yourself is the best feeling in the world.

“To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance.”—Oscar Wilde

3. You never know what you’re going to get.

“I never found a companion that was so companionable as solitude.”-Henry David Thoreau

4. When you’re younger the simple things make you feel good.

“When you’re single and in your 20’s, you throw on a pair of jeans and look fabulous.”—Sheena Easton

5. When you put yourself first all things will align.

“Being single is definitely better than being with the wrong person.”—Unknown

6. When God says it’s time then it is time.

“Don’t worry if you’re single. God is looking at you right now, saying, “I’m saving this one for someone special”.”—Unknown

7. Make smart choices for yourself.

“Choosing to be single isn’t selfish, it’s just smarter to be alone than with the wrong person.”—Unknown

8. I would rather be single and happy than in a relationship and miserable.

“Being single is better than being in a relationship with someone who fills your heart with doubt.”—Unknown

9. Never doubt your destiny.

“If we be doomed to marry, we marry; if we be doomed to remain single we do.”—Thomas Hardy

10. The personal time between yourself is the best time sometimes.

“Being single is about celebrating and appreciating your own space that you’re in.—Kelly Rowland

11. Surround yourself and partner with God.

“A God-centered relationship is worth the wait.”—Unknown

12. Guard and protect your heart as you would your family.

“Your heart is precious to God. So guard it, and wait for the one who will treasure it.”—Unknown

13. God is the only true clock.

“Why haven’t I got a husband and children? I never met a man I could marry.”—Unknown

14. No one will love you like you will love yourself except God.

“Love yourself first, because that’s who you’ll spend the rest of your life with.”—Luigina Sgarro

15. Your soul is surrounded by love.

“As a body, everyone is single. As a soul, never.”—Hermann Hesse

16. You are the first and true love of your life.

“The most profound relationship we will ever have is the one with ourselves.”—Shirley MacLaine

17. At the end of the day, you are born alone and you will die alone.

“Don’t be scared to walk alone Don’t be scared to like it.”—John Mayer

18. When you are single, you are open to doing whatever and whenever.

“I love being single. It’s almost like being rich.”—Sue Grafton

19. Do not seek what you should have all along.

“If we seek paradise outside ourselves, we cannot have paradise in our hearts.”—Thomas Merton

20. God is the only one in control.

“Being single doesn’t mean no one wants you, it means God is busy writing your love story.”—Unknown

21. Find time to better yourself.

“Instead of focusing on finding the right guy, spend your energy on becoming the woman God has created you to be.”—Unknown

22. Being single is a chance to change yourself for the better.

“There is no shame in being single. It’s not a curse or punishment. It’s an opportunity.”—Unknown

23. Destiny’s Child said it first, “Me, Myself & I”.

“Of all the people you will know in a lifetime, you are the only one you will never lose.”—Jo Coudert

24. Who needs friends when you really need YOU.

“I like being single. I’m always there when I need me.”—Art Leo

25. You are enough.

“You alone are enough. You have nothing to prove to anybody.”—Maya Angelou

26. You are not defined by the people you love.

“People are not defined by relationships.”—Unknown

27. No responsibility is sometimes the best thing.

“Being single is pretty good. It’s a nice sense of irresponsibility.”—Michael Douglas

28. When you focused on yourself and God, your soulmate will see you.

“She focused on God. He did the same. God gave them to each other.”—Unknown

29. Sometimes being single is safer.

“Being single and happy is better than sad and afraid in an abusive relationship.”—Unknown

30. Never be afraid of what is meant for you.

“Too many women throw themselves into romance because they’re afraid of being single.”—Unknown

31. You don’t need the perfect guy. You need the right guy.

“I don’t need Prince Charming to have my own happy ending.”—Katy Perry

32. Know your worth.

“Discover why you’re important, then refuse to settle for anyone who doesn’t completely agree.”—Fisher Amelie

33. Enjoy everything while you can.

“People would be a lot better off if they’d enjoy being single.”—Lewis Black

34. Remember to have hope, to dream, and to love.

“Hope for love, pray for love, wish for love, dream for love, but don’t put your life on hold waiting for love.”—Mandy Hale

35. Loving yourself is enough.

“To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance.” —Oscar Wilde

36. It is all about what is good for your soul, not your eyes.

“Single lady, the man you want might not necessarily be the man you need.”—Martha Macharia

37. You can do whatever you want to do while you’re single.

“I love being single. I can come and go as I please and stay out as late as I want to.”—Eric Dickerson

38. Sometimes it is not even you that is the problem.

“You’re single not because you are not good enough for one, it’s that you’re too good for the wrong one.”—Chris Burkmenn

39. Living life without an apology is amazing.

“Single” is an opportunity to live life on your own term and not apologize.”—Many Hale

40. What is meant to be it will be.

“There is no need to rush. If something meant to be, it’ll happen at the right time, with the right person, and for the best reason.”—Unknown

41. There is no one like you.

“I didn’t lose you, you lost me. You’ll search for me inside of everyone you’re with and I won’t be found.”—Unknown

42. Embrace it all.

“I like relationships and being in love, but I also like being single – you have to embrace all those different things.” — Dominic Monaghan

43. You never know what the future holds.

“You’ll meet someone soon. No one knows what’s around the corner.” —Carrie Adams

44. People take you more seriously when you don’t need them.

“If you truly want to be respected by people you love, you must prove to them that you can survive without them.” —Michael Bassey Johnson

45. You can be happy when you are alone.

“You don’t have to be part of a couple to be happy, you know.” —Phyllis Reynolds Naylor

46. You really are awesome.

“Happily Single” is recognizing that you don’t need or want to be rescued from your life by a handsome prince because your life is pretty awesome, as is. —Mandy Hale

47. You can have it all even when you think you can’t.

“I love single life! Why would it be boring? I mean, I get to travel around and have loads of screaming at me, so it’s definitely not boring. However, it can get lonely on the road, but I’m sorted I’ve got good people around me.” — Olly Murs

48. Independence is a blessing.

“Single is not a status. It is a word that best describes a person who is strong enough to live and enjoy life without depending on others.”—Unknown

49. It is best to wait for the right one.

“I’m not single. I’m not taken. I’m simple on reserve for the one who deserves my heart.”—Unknown

50. You can do bad all by yourself.

“A broken relationship would make you feel more lonely than when you were single.”—Unknown

Katrina Harris is a writer who covers love and relationship topics.