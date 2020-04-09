The Sweet Way '90 Day Fiancé' Stars Robert And Anny Revealed They're Having A Baby

It will be Anny's first child but Robert's sixth.

The couples of 90 Day Fiancé always seem to be high on the drama when the cameras are turned on but usually, once they're on their own, they get back to a normal life. Such is the case with Robert and Anny who had to navigate money issues, getting used to being a step-parent, and really hostile in-laws during the show. However, since their season ended, they have settled into married life.

Now the couple has announced that they will be welcoming a new baby into their lives. This will be Anny's first child and Robert's sixth. So far, they haven't shared many details of their pregnancy but rumor has it that they will be participating in a TLC project called 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined where they film themselves at home. If they are going to be part of that show, we may get to know a lot more about their daily lives and impending arrival.

The couple met online through friends.

Robert is a 41-year-old dad from Florida who told audiences that he has been raising his 5-year-old son Bryson alone. He says was very open about wanting a mother figure in his son's life. A mutual friend first introduced him to Anny and he was captivated by her photos online. She was 30 at the time of filming and fans eventually learned that she is divorced. She had a lovely affinity to little Bryson and their relationship was quite sweet, even as she and Robert experienced some growing pains between them.

They had a whirlwind romance before getting married.

After their online relationship started to feel like the real deal, Robert made arrangements to stop off in Anny's hometown while he was on a cruise. In the eight hours that he was in port in the Dominican Republic, he managed to meet Anny in person, decide she was the person he wanted to spend the rest of his life with, and propose marriage to her. He admitted that he hadn't planned to do that so quickly; he didn't even have a ring with him when he popped the question. Anny kept asking for a nice ring once she arrived in the US but Robert, who's an Uber driver, said he couldn't afford it. Money was often a sticking point between the couple. Robert had told Anny she didn't need to bring much to the US and he would support her. However, he's not wealthy and Anny had to adjust her expectations significantly.

He did finally remedy the ring situation at their wedding ceremony at least.

Robert left out a few other details about his life.

Anny knew about Bryson before she got to the United States and was obviously accepting of being a full-time step-mom right away. Robert also has other children who don't live with him and he had told Anny about most of them. It turned out that he had only mentioned two additional children and the couple was on-camera filming a scene when he upped the number of offspring to five. Anny was surprised and not entirely thrilled to find out that her husband to be hadn't been fully honest about how many kids he had. She did come to terms with the news, however, and the subject didn't come up again on camera.

Poor Anny is stuck with in-laws from hell.

Robert's brother and sister were supportive of the relationship, as is his little son Bryson, who lives with Robert. But there were two people in his life who were really opposed to the whole thing: Bryson's grandparents (i.e. the parents of Bryson's mom). Robert explains that he stays close to them so they can see Bryson but they're not open to Robert's relationship with Anny. The feeling is mutual: Gramma Stephanie Woodcock confessed to Anny that she makes her living as an adult film star, news that Anny found shocking. She continued to add drama to the relationship by asserting that Anny and Robert should avoid having kids for the sake of Bryson.

At one point, Woodcock even asked Anny what she would have to pay her to go back to the Dominican Republic. She had her checkbook open on the table when she says it. Anny retorts "He brought me here, not you."

Robert and Anny are expecting a baby!

The couple didn't listen to the negative voices in their family and announced this week that they are expecting their first child together. In an Instagram post, Anny wrote "I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby – “my gift from God.” The baby has not been born yet, and it’s the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt. It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion." She didn't mention hen teh baby might be due but the sonogram photo and picture of her belly that she shared make it look like she's fairly far along in her pregnancy.

Anny made the news Instagram official.

The news is extra sweet.

Happy news about a baby is always welcome but for Anny it could be even more special. In the tell-all episode of the show, she had shared that she and her previous husband had been unable to conceive. She was concerned that she would never be able to have a biological child.

We wish Anny and Robert a safe and healthy pregnancy!

