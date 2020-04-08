Who Is Michael Jordan's Ex-Wife? Everything To Know About Juanita Vanoy — Who's Missing From ESPN's 'The Last Dance' Trailer

'The Last Dance' is premiering even sooner than planned.

Looking for something new to watch while self-isolating? Fortunately, ESPN has us covered. A new docuseries called 'The Last Dance' premieres on April 19 is taking a deep dive into the Chicago Bulls' 1997-1998 championship season, and that includes an in depth look at NBA legend Michael Jordan and his personal life.

Though Jordan is now married to Yvette Prieto, when the series was filmed, he was still with ex-wife Juanita Vanoy, who he didn't split with until 2006.

But who is Michael Jordan's ex-wife? Here's everything you need to know about Juanita Vanoy.

Jordan and Vanoy were married from 1989 —2006.

Jordan and Vanoy's married life together started out with a bang when they tied the knot in Las Vegas in 1989, less than a year after welcoming their first child into the world. They said their vows at A Little White Wedding Chapel just after 2 a.m. on a Saturday morning — definitely an interesting choice! Ultimately, they had three children together including a daughter named Jasmine and two sons named Marcus and Jeffrey.

They announced their separation in 2002, but then reconciled.

More than 10 years later, it first became obvious that there was trouble in paradise. In 2002, Jordan and Vanoy announced they were separating when Vanoy filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. In the legal documents, Vanoy said that trying to make things work with Jordan would be "impractical and not in the best interests of the family," and she asked to have privacy while they dealt with the end of their marriage. Despite Vanoy's claims that she and Jordan couldn't work things out, they did try to, but four years later, it became clear that it just wasn't happening.

They went their separate ways for good in 2006.

In December 2006, Jordan and Vanoy announced they were divorcing — for real this time.

“Michael and Juanita Jordan mutually and amicably decided to end their 17-year marriage,” said a statement from their lawyers at the time. “A judgment for dissolution of their marriage was entered today. There will be no further statements.”

Where is Juanita Vanoy today? She keeps a pretty low-profile.

Although she did spend many years of her life married to one of the most well-known athletes — if not the most well-known athlete — in history, in the years since her divorce, Vanoy has led a pretty private life. She doesn't appear to be on social media and she isn't pubiclicly sharing what her life is like today. In a 2013 interview, Vanoy said that she enjoys traveling, collecting art, and doing yoga, as well as working with non-profits around Chicago.

Vanoy and Jordan still talk about their children.

In the same interview, Vanoy made it sound like she and Jordan were on friendly terms, and that they still communicated for the sake of their kids.

"Mostly our conversations are about the children. I don't remember him saying, 'By the way, I'm getting married,' " Vanoy said. "Divorce was certainly new to me. I had to learn that you have to communicate. That it's not about you or your ex-partner. It's about making sure the children are all right."

Today, Jordan is married to Yvette Prieto.

In 2013, Jordan married model Yvette Prieto, and they've been together ever since. They started dating in 2008, just two years after his divorce from Vanoy, and it seems like they've been in love ever since. They have twin daughters together, Victoria and Ysabel, and their family is currently based out of North Carolina. Will either wife make an appearance in the documentary? The trailer, which you can view above, is notably missing both of them — which would seem to suggest no — but we'll find out for certain when it premieres on ESPN on April 19th.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.