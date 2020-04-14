Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? Everything To Know About Yvette Prieto — And Whether She Appears In ESPN Documentary 'The Last Dance'

She's talented in her own right.

Who is Yvette Prieto? If the name sounds familiar, it might be because of her very famous (and exceptionally talented) husband, former NBA player Michael Jordan.

Basketball great Michael Jordan and wife Yvette Prieto welcomed identical twin daughters named Victoria and Ysabel in February 2014 in West Palm Beach, Florida. "Yvette Jordan and the babies are doing well and the family is overjoyed at their arrival," Jordan's spokeswoman Estee Portnoy said at the time.

The sports legend married Prieto, his longtime love, in April 2013. The couple — who had been dating for five years prior and lived together in the Miami suburb of Kendall, Florida since 2009 — wed at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach. It's the same church where Donald Trump married his current wife, Melania Trump.

The lavish wedding was attended by nearly 500 guests (including Tiger Woods), and was followed by a reception of nearly 2,000 people, during which both Usher and Robin Thicke performed.

The bride wore a custom-made J'Aton Couture gown made of French silk voile, handmade silk lace and embellished with Swarovski crystals, and her wedding cake was a seven-layer white rum cake decorated with the couple's monograms and crystal broaches.

Who is Michael Jordan's wife, Yvette Prieto?

In addition to her opulent taste, here's a little more to know about Michael Jordan's wife.

They have a 15-year age difference.

When the couple got married, Prieto was 35 and Jordan was 50, putting them at an age gap of 15 years.

Prieto is a model who has worked for the likes of designer Alexander Wang.

Prieto is a professional model of Cuban-American descent. Although she was born in Cuba, she grew up in Miami. She majored in business management in college.

She previously worked for Beet the LBS and Aqua Management. She originally worked for her father, but didn't like it and chose to become a model instead.

She once dated Julio Iglesias, Jr.

Julio is the not-as-famous older brother of Enrique Iglesias. Although their relationship obviously didn't last, in a 2003 interview with Hola! magazine, Iglesias said positive things about Prieto and referred to her as "a very good person."

The Cuban-born beauty filed for bankruptcy in 2002.

But she supposedly fixed her financial situation two years later. Before she met Jordan, Prieto filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy but was able to patch up her money issues. Now, she has quite a substantial net worth.

She agreed to sign a pre-nuptial agreement before their wedding.

This protects her husband’s $650 million dollar fortune should the marriage fail. If the couple should ever end up divorcing, Prieto is alleged to receive one million dollars for every year that the couple had been married. If the marriage lasts 10 years, she would receive 10 million.

However, Prieto was reportedly fine with the agreement as she felt that her relationship with Jordan was very solid.

The couple welcomed twins in 2014.

Prieto and Jordan's twin daughters were born in 2014. Jordan also has three kids from his first marriage with Juanita Vanoy, who are now all adults.

She's his second wife.

Jordan and ex-wife Vanoy officially separated in 2006, with Vanoy receiving $168 million for the settlement. This was the most expensive publicly recorded divorce at that time!

Jordan has a new documentary coming out soon.

Titled The Last Dance, ESPN is set to release a documentary about Jordan on April 19. The ten-part series will take a look at Jordan and the legacy of his team, the Chicago Bulls. It's unclear if Prieto will be in the documentary — she's not seen in any of the trailers — but guess we'll have to wait and see!

