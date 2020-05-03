10 Spiritual Practices For Happiness

A shift is coming.

Many of us crave a feeling of happiness and a joyous purpose that enlightens our souls to engage with many of life's delights. But, the path to joy is a spiritual practice you must learn to follow each day.

What is my purpose on earth? What am I supposed to be doing at this moment in my life?

These are the questions that circulate our minds day in and day out, and this journey can lead you to discover spiritual practices leading to happiness.

If you are not a spiritual or religious person, your quest for destiny is not less than someone who is; your meaning and purpose are just as sacred as the next. At the end of the day, everyone deserves the right to be happy.

And I don’t mean being happy today and full of sorrow tomorrow.

I mean waking up every morning and being able to see that although we live in a world of chaos and turmoil, there are reasons to feel content and joyous.

I am one of those people who want to try and save the world with the snap of a finger.

It may seem like a longshot but there are hundreds of thousands of people just like me. You might be one of those people!

But when we want to create such a drastic change in our lives, it does not begin outside, it begins within you.

Whenever we think about spiritual awakenings and pursuits, it’s easy to think of those scenarios as standing atop the highest mountain and proclaiming our freedom.

While that does sound ideal, it is unrealistic for many of us.

There is effectiveness when our hearts are full of discipline and a yearning to change ourselves and the world around us.

So, how do you start this spiritual journey toward happiness?

Well, the first thing to know is that it is okay to start small.

Your first leap of faith does not need to be grand. Like I said before, it all starts with you.

Here are 10 spiritual practices that lead to happiness:

1. Responsibility

You are the one who is responsible for how you respond to life's many questions and challenges.

You are in charge of your feelings, so if you wake up tomorrow and feel uneasy, you have the power to change that.

It starts with knowing who is the boss, and that's you.

2. Gratitude

What is it that you are grateful for?

No matter how big or small you find something to be, it is important to have a sense of gratitude for all things in your life.

Even if it hurts, dig deep into your mind and find why this might benefit you in the long-run.

3. Presence

"I am here and I am grounded..." repeat this every single time you are out and about.

Say it when you are at home, at work, at a party, anywhere!

In order to learn about life's mysteries, you must endure the good and bad.

Choosing to be present in these situations is powerful and makes you feel in charge of your life.

4. Relaxation

Breathe in... and breathe out. Everyone deserves time to unwind and distress from the stressors of life.

A lot of us have experienced situations where we felt like we couldn't accomplish something.

Your body and mind suffer from those negative thoughts. Let go and let yourself experience all aspects of living.

5. Clarity

Be clear with your motives and emotions.

Oftentimes we blame ourselves for most of the scenarios we are encountered by.

When you are aware of the full context of the story, you are giving yourself peace of mind.

6. Entirety

Say "yes" to everything life has to offer.

When we welcome everything into our lives with an open mind and heart, there is a feeling of purpose deeply rooted in our souls!

Take the hike, go the longer route, go to the beach for sunrise, you never know what experience is waiting for you.

7. Forgiveness

The path toward righteousness begins with forgiveness.

Even if it means forgiving ourselves for what we might have allowed in the past.

This does not mean allowing someone to continuously offend or hurt us.

Forgiveness is hard, but letting go of the situations that hurt us offers healing and clarity.

8. Transparency

Being transparent to all the wonders of the world can create a deeper trust within yourself and life.

When you are transparent or "naked," you are allowing yourself to be vulnerable which in turn allows for a healthy relationship with yourself and others.

9. Assistance

It is easy to ask yourself, "does this benefit me?" when you are faced with every situation.

Are you feeding your ego or are you aligning yourself with your higher calling?

Look at the bigger picture, are you working to serve yourself or are you willing to serve others along the way?

10. Resolution

The big finale is here. None of the steps above will guide you toward happiness if you do not act on them.

Practice each of these steps and you will instantly feel fulfilled and find the purpose in your life.

Today is the day where you can commit to living a life full of life, love, and true contentment.

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.