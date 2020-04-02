Who Is Nurse Jamie? Meet John Mellencamp's New Girlfriend, Jamie Sue Sherrill

She's been spotted with the Rock'n'Roll Hall of Famer!

John Mellencamp is a man that needs no introduction. The Rock'n'Roll Hall of Famer is a rock star who helped shaped the landscape of music today, with hits like "Small Town," "Jack & Diane," and "Pink Houses" forever cementing his place in the pop culture zeitgeist.

But now, thanks to his daughter Teddi Jo Mellencamp's starring turn on the hit reality show, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Mellencamp's love life has taken center stage in the spotlight, too.

So when it was announced that Mellencamp had found himself a new girlfriend, the Internet was abuzz with the desire to know who, exactly, she was.

Who is Nurse Jamie, John Mellencamp's new girlfriend?

Let's look at what we know about her.

Her real name is Jamie Sue Sherrill.

Jamie Sue Sherrill, known by her nickname "Nurse Jamie," owns the Beauty Park Medical Spa in Los Angeles, CA. The "medispa" also has a location in Abu Dhabi. She frequently shares beauty tips on her website, and has been featured on such shows as The Doctors and The Today Show.

She is his first public girlfriend after his split from Hollywood legend Meg Ryan.

Prior to dating Sherrill, Mellencamp was involved with Meg Ryan for many years. He even proposed at one point! However, in 2019, they split for good, with Ryan calling off the engagement. "Meg ended it. It got exhausting for her to deal with. There were too many ups and downs and it wasn't healthy. She just needed to get out and not be in that environment anymore," a source close to the former "America's Sweetheart" said.

Nurse Jamie frequently records segments for shows like Extra and E News.

It's perhaps no surprise that a celebrity skin expert like Nurse Jamie is frequently featured in high-profile outlets like Extra and E News. And it's also no surprise that she's also contributed advice to such outlets as The Huffington Post, and has such high-profile clients as Shay Mitchell.

She also has her own line of skincare products and is known as a "celebrity skin expert."

Thanks to her high profile and her high-profile clientele, "Nurse Jamie" released her own line of skincare products. These products were so successful that she became known as a "celebrity skin expert" back in the mid-2010s.

On Nurse Jamie's blog, she lists herself as a "wife & mom," but little is known about her (ex?) husband.

Nurse Jamie's bio on her website has an interesting paragraph: "Although she wears many hats, there are two roles that she enjoys above all others: Wife and Mom. When she is not nurturing her patients, she most enjoys spending time at her Pacific Palisades residence with her husband, triplets and two dogs." If she does, in fact, still have a husband, it would be interesting to see how she explains having a boyfriend in John Mellencamp, as well. (Maybe they're polyamorous — or maybe she just hasn't updated her website?)

Neither Mellencamp nor Sherrill have commented on their new relationship, but sources say they've been together since the beginning of 2020.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, neither Mellencamp nor Sherrill has publicly commented on their rumored new relationship. And while sources say they've been together since the beginning of 2020, it will be interesting to see if, indeed, they are together, or if this is just another celebrity dating rumor.

