2020 Best Spiritual Books To Read

Your journey to find peace begins on page one.

Reading is the perfect way to pass time when you have little options for adventure in the great outdoors.

Reading can feed your mind and spirit and give you an escape from the world.

What is the best book to read in 2020?

A spiritual title can help makes sense of the crazy going on during this 'new normal' paradigm shift.

The novel coronavirus has spread around the world since its emerging in December 2019.

With numbers of confirmed cases skyrocketing across the country, government officials have urged everyone to practice social distancing and stay home.

Have you been feeling down and out lately? Like the ignition in your mind and heart has slowly come to a dim?

You are not the only one who has felt like this right now.

With a global pandemic amidst, prices dropping for airfares but no travel is permitted, and gas prices dropping with a destination in sight, 2020 is throwing us all the wrong curveballs.

everyone is at home, working, or visiting their online classes, life has become overwhelming in the worst way possible.

Everyone being in the house 24 hours a day doesn't seem like such a bad thing.

It's the idea of not being able to get up and leave freely that has been ticking a lot of people off.

What is there to do when you've done it all? You've been binge-watching Netflix shows, painting, and sipped your last glass of wine, and you've video chatted just about everyone on your contact list.

Picking up on these hobbies during quarantine may not seem ideal for everyone, but once you get yourself into a routine, time will fly by.

Maybe doing yoga or going for long walks around the neighborhood isn't your thing. But here is where you forgot to look.

Behind your storage sits a few books that will surely lift your spirits and enlighten your soul.

We're giving you a list of some of the best spiritual books to read for those long days ahead.

Not only will these books help ease your mind from the outside world, but they will help you rediscover that light that burned intensely.

All of the books we provide will be available for you on Amazon!

Here are the best spiritual books to read for 2020:

2020 Best Spiritual Book Reading List: The Gene Keys

This book is perfect for those who are interested in science and genetics. It is all about diving into our DNA and discovering the DNA keys in connection with many of our gifts and human experiences throughout our lives.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2020 Best Spiritual Book Reading List: Becoming Supernatural

Dr. Joe Dispenza is one of the most highly anticipated authors of this generation. His bestseller explains the stories of how some of the most ordinary people can achieve unusual accomplishments.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2020 Best Spiritual Book Reading List: Odyssey To The Heart

This story is about a man who is divorced and unemployed. He goes on a journey to learn that slow and steady surely does win the race of life.

Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2020 Best Spiritual Book Reading List: The Jeshua Channelings

Pamela Kribbe beautifully recounts the life of Jeshua- better known as Jesus Christ. From beginning to end, Kribbe does not miss a beat.

Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2020 Best Spiritual Book Reading List: The Big Five For Life

What truly matters in life? If you have struggled with accepting what your future and present hold, this book explains how beautiful our world can really be.

Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2020 Best Spiritual Book Reading List: Home With God

For those of you who have wanted to learn more about life and what comes after death, this is the perfect selection for you.

Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2020 Best Spiritual Book Reading List: Kindfulness

A new approach to meditation from mindfulness to kindness, that is when we get "kindfulness." This book brings a sense of peace and tranquility to your mind while uncovering the healing process of a wonderful life.

Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2020 Best Spiritual Book Reading List: How To Win Friends And Influence People

If you are in desperate need of figuring out how to succeed in a dog eat dog world, this is your best bet!

Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2020 Best Spiritual Book Reading List: Seven Sacred Seals

This book is all about the journey into the Divine. It is a passage that brings light, time, and space woven together to deliver a powerful life lesson.

Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2020 Best Spiritual Book Reading List: Vistas of Infinity

Another read for life after death enthusiasts. This book is all about parallel dimensions, awareness, and human consciousness.

Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2020 Best Spiritual Book Reading List: The Nature of Personal Reality

This bestseller challenges what we think we know about our personal reality. It touches on things such as our conscious mind tapping into unconscious activities.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2020 Best Spiritual Book Reading List: Metahuman: Unleashing Your Infinite Potential

Are you ready to unlock all of your infinite possibilities? This will be a great read for you.

Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2020 Best Spiritual Book Reading List: The Nature of the Psyche

Love, sexuality, dreams. This book answers all of your most frequently asked questions about the nature of human behavior.

Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2020 Best Spiritual Book Reading List: The Art of Contemplation

A magical journey to uncover your true potential and higher purpose in life.

Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2020 Best Spiritual Book Reading List: Emotional Intelligence

We all know it is important to have a high IQ. Higher IQ's mean we are far more intelligent than our peers, right? This book shows us how emotional intelligence is just as needed as having a high IQ.

Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, self-care, and spirituality.