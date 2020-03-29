20 Best Self-Care Products & Fun Activities For Your Family — All Under $20

Being stuck inside doesn't have to be dreadful.

It's a really stressful time in the world with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent panic. No matter if you are sick, know someone who is sick, or worried are that you or your friends or family might become ill, self-care is important now more than ever.

On top of that, many people are struggling with income, jobs are scarce, and it's hard to get the basic items we need. Everyone is under a lot of stress, and stress is bad for our immune system, which can first get us sick. It's a vicious cycle.

Plus, with kids attending school remotely, everyone is bound to become stir crazy! So, we need to find a way, wherever possible, to think of self-care ideas that involve the entire family.

Self-care means taking care of your well-being, and there's no better way to do that than with family activities that are both fun and relaxing.

We can survive this if we stick together, follow protocol, and practice self-care. And you don't even have to spend a lot to do so, because all these products are under $20!

Self-care Products

1. Luna Rosa Geode Bath Bombs

Make bathtime super fun with these bath bombs in the shape of geodes. They're all-natural and handmade, and you can choose from four scents. Plus, it's a great way to teach your kids about rocks and nature.

(Balefire Goods, $10)

2. Dark Chocolate Dessert-Sized Truffles by Hilliard's Chocolate

These truffles are packed with powerful health benefits to help you de-stress while amping up your immune system. Treat yourself and your family to a delicious treat with these truffles made of pure dark chocolate ganache, rich dark chocolate, and dark chocolate shavings.

(Hilliards Candy, $3 each)

3. Lavender Ultra Premium Epsom Bath Salts by SaltWorks

Another way to make bathtime fun for both yourself and the kids is to add some epsom salt. At the end of your work-from-home day, try these Lavender Epsom Salts scented with all-natural lavender essential oil for aromatic, soothing soaks.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Cozy Fuzzy Socks

You're spending a lot of time lounging around at home right now, and will be for many weeks. Why not stay cozy and comfortable with these super cute fuzzy socks? Because who says quarantining can't be comfy?

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. InnoGear Upgraded Version Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser

Make your home smell good while adding a calming scent with this diffuser that mists and pauses every 30 seconds. It works until the water runs out and leaves every room with the yummy smell of your choice. Maybe lead a guided meditation or yoga practice for added relaxation.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

6. Sacow Stress Reliever Ball

While you can run or work out to de-stress, squeezing this ball can also relieve tension and help you stay calm. It's great for anyone suffering from anxiety or restless hands, including kids who may be going nuts being stuck inside.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. ban.do Super Fun Notebook

Now is a great time to take up journaling, but as a family. Set aside some time for the whole family to write down thoughts, feelings, jokes, doodling, or even responding to writing prompts to keep your brain active.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. DreamTime Inner Peace Eye Pillow

You need your rest, and this eye pillow is filled with long-lasting natural plant herbs and oils for aromatherapy. It's perfect after a long day with the kids running around.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. TATCHA Luminous Dewy Skin Sheet Mask

This silky soft, skin-fitting sheet mask delivers a hydrating botanical oils and extracts for a dewy glow. Make it a fun activity for the family by putting a mask on, watching a movie, or just relaxing in silence while you wait.

(Sephora, $12)

10. White Noise Sound Machine

For babies who are fussy or kids who just can't hit the hay, blocking out noise can help their sleep routine to make falling asleep easier and faster. It comes with 6 sound options, and will allow you and your children to sleep longer.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels

These relaxing eye gels are the perfect idea for a family spa night at home. They'll be especially helpful for sleep deprived parents, and are so gentle that kids can join in too.

(Dermastore, $15)

Family Activities

12. Pulaisen Our Adventure Scrapbook

Look back on your family vacations and together-time by making a scrapbook. With the provided stickers and ribbons, look through family photos to create something to remember memories for years to come.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

13. Complete Origami Kit

Another fun activity for parents and kids! With almost 100 papers to use, illustrations, and easy instructions, your family can choose from 30 fun projects and put your hands to work.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

14. Wizard's Wand Putty

For kids who are into magic and the mystical world, this is sort of like silly putty... but with magic! This sparkly purple putty can do all sorts of transformations, including stretchy strings, a monster, or whatever their imagination comes up with.

(Uncommon Goods, $10)

15. DIY Oil Paint By Numbers

For the family who has a ton of time on their hands after working from home and virtual schooling is over, gather around the table and get to work making an awesome painting. This kit comes with a pre-printed textured art canvas, acrylic paints, and 3 brushes.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

16. Bicycle Standard Index Playing Cards

Go old-school with a classic deck of cards. There are so many games you can play as a family to bond... or playfully fight when losing to each other! Every family needs some friendly competition, right?

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

17. Rainbow Scratch Art Paper

If you went to school in the 2000s, you probably remember scratch paper. Now you can introduce your family to this fun activity. Give everyone a form of art to express themselves, while doodling relaxed in your pajamas. Then, hang the finished product on the fridge!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

18. Educa Antique World Map 1000-Piece Puzzle

Family game night is the best way to spend time together after a long day of, well... spending time together. Keep things educational and fun with this challenging jigsaw puzzle that will entertain for hours.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

19. Optical Illusions Science Kit

Let your mind play tricks on you with this science kit that turns games into double-meaning illusions. If you or someone in your family loves science, prepare them to have their mind blown with these imaginative games.

(Uncommon Goods, $20)

20. DIY Miniature Dollhouse Kit

Though this dollhouse is meant to be displayed and not played with, assemble it together as a family! The kit comes with all pieces for the display, instructions, and even YouTube videos to assemble. There's even LED lights and realistic furniture!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Visit her on Twitter or email her.

