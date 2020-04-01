How To Turn The Coronavirus Crisis Into An Opportunity For Powerful Self-Improvement

Make yourself better than ever!

Is your anxiety about the coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on your mental health? Believe it or not, this may pave the way for some self-improvement while you're under quarantine and isolation.

When a crisis happens, it has a way of showing us what is really important and what isn't. It is such a blessing to see a perspective that we might otherwise not.

You can't change what's happening, but you can use it to your benefit and take something valuable from it.

The stress brought on by this virus doesn't look like a good thing right now, especially since we're asked to maintain social distance for the good of everyone.

But despite this pandemic affecting our lives and relationships, a crisis has a wonderful way of helping us see things clearer. So, don't ignore that and go right back to old habits once it's over.

Let this time help you see what is really important so you can make room for changes and new beginnings!

Here are 4 strategies to turning the coronavirus crisis into an opportunity for self-improvement.

1. Appreciate the things you've taken for granted.

As things get shut down and become scarce, it helps to appreciate all the luxuries we do have that we take for granted.

Really take some time to focus on the things you might normally take for granted. Know that we are lucky and privileged to have what we do have, and so many don't have that luxury.

Learn to appreciate what you do still have right now and see how lucky you were to have those things that may not be available right now. Once those luxuries are back, you will be able to enjoy and relish in them.

Once things do get back to normal — and they will — make a point to never take those things for granted again.

Wake up each day knowing how lucky you are for all you have. Get excited for when this is over and you can be so happy appreciating all the wonderful things there are on Earth.

Right now, most of you have a lot of extra time on your hands. Use this time to really nurture, build, and take care of yourself.

Too many people run themselves ragged. If you're one of them, it's time to really focus on getting rest and learning how to get out of that pattern that depletes you once things get back to normal.

Take stock of what is working in your life and what isn't. Plan ways to change things. Make a point that you will not go back into any patterns that are holding you back.

Create your best life going forward. Take time to really sit with yourself and get some clarity. It's so valuable to have this extra time to finally listen to your inner-self.

In regular life, are you doing a lot of things you feel obligated to do but don't want to? Let this time show you that you don't have to do those things. Work out new ways to go forward.

Obligation always brings you away from your purpose and depletes you. Let go of any obligations in your life that you don't want.

Once this crisis is over, you can start fresh and really create what you want.

3. Live your life to the fullest.

Always know that at any time, we could cross over to a time where we could live each day fully and don't take it for granted.

Let this crisis help you see how to change your life so you are getting the most out of it. I can assure you that death isn't anything to be afraid of. Be more afraid of not fully living your life!

When you get stuck in fear, try to look at the bigger picture, instead. Our earthly life is just a small blip in our existence. No matter what, everything will be okay.

I want to say this again: No matter what, you will be okay! Don't let fear get the best of you!

Focusing on fear and worry only makes things worse and lessens your immune system. Instead, focus on making great changes and get excited for the new more purposeful life you are about to embark on.

Get excited about how much you will appreciate everything when things are back to normal.

4. Be productive at home.

There are so many great uses of this time that you can use to change your life forever. Take full advantage! Use this extra time to better yourself and your skills so you can really get a lot out of this.

Maybe take some online classes or anything else you haven't had time for. Now is the time!

Use this time to hug and have quality time with your family and pets. Work on projects around the house that you never had time for. Read up on a subject you have always wanted to.

The options are limitless!

Really make this a productive time. That will help you to let some of that nervous energy out and focus it on something good.

Focusing on worry just builds up inside you, but focusing on doing something productive can help let it out and make your future better!

Actively working on creating a better future for yourself going forward will give you a sense of control in a time where most don't feel in control.

Overall, take care of yourself and take stock of your life. Use this time to learn about yourself and make any needed changes so that you can come out of this crisis better than before!

Make this a productive time that changes your life going forward!

Let this crisis be your new beginning. The slate is wiped clean now so you can create it how you really want it, going forward!

Kristine Carlson is a psychic medium, advanced soul realignment practitioner, life coach, and author. For a convenient, personal email reading, clearing, or personal coaching from Kristine, visit her website.

