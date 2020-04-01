50 Long-Distance Relationship Quotes To Get You Through Those Lonely Nights

Distance and time makes the heart grow fonder.

First, if you or someone you know is in a long-distance relationship, please accept the round of applause I am giving you all right now. I couldn't imagine being apart from my significant other for more than a week, let alone weeks or months on end!

The real question is, how do you do it? How can you get through those days and nights without embracing your loved one, or setting up a coffee date with your partner when your workweek has just been too hectic?

The long-distance relationship quotes below prove that life isn't easy when you're far apart, but a lot of the time it is worth it.

Being miles apart from the person you love can feel like you two will never see each other. Even with your closest friends and family around, they won't be able to give you the love your significant other would give you.

After all, the greatest love songs and poems may have come to fruition because of long-distance love.

Why is it that the strongest bonds are often miles apart from one another? There may be certain times in our lives where a long-distance romance isn't something we'd consider. However, when you meet the person you truly love, distance is nothing but a mere pebble in your walk of life together.

Both of you know that this separation may be temporary, and you are two very emotionally strong people to get through it together.

One thing I will say is to stay strong. Do not give up on this relationship just because you may not be physically together.

What are some things you turn to for reassurance during these times? Here's one thing to do: read the list below of our picks of the best long-distance relationship quotes that we have compiled just for you!

Use these uplifting quotes for the days where you're feeling extra lonely, in need of a nostalgic feeling, or even just a relatable couple words.

1. We are still together.

“I don't cry because we've been separated by distance, and for a matter of years. Why? Because for as long as we share the same sky and breathe the same air, we're still together.”— Donna Lynn Hope

2. The distance can do strange things.

“I know we loved each other, but distance can do strange things to people and before I was willing to tell you about it, I wanted to be certain that it would last”— Nicholas Sparks, Nights in Rodanthe

3. The heart wants what the heart wants.

“You're too far for my hands to hold you, but too near for my heart to love you.”— Heraline

4. Worlds apart.

“Our lives were now worlds apart, separated by time, circumstance, and the unbridgeable chasm of money.”— Travis Luedke, The Shepherd

5. Check your connection!

“Long-distance relationships through mobile communication generally becomes poor because of the weak signals and ends up due to jammed networks”— Amit Abraham

6. I'll never leave you.

“I'll never leave you," he said thousands and thousands of miles away.”― Juansen Dizon, Confessions of a Wallflower

7. Fight back the negative thoughts.

“Missing someone can hurt. But when you know they are yours forever, negativity it helps avert.”― Trishna Damodar

8. Your words bind us together.

“Maybe it's a good idea to write something about you in my book... At least then, there will be a place where we will meet every day... and be together forever!”― Anamika Mishra

9. Can they read your emotions?

“It's been 12 years now, and I think he still can read my smiles. The way my lips stretch, making my eyes look smaller than they already are. The way my cheeks turn a little red, forming new wrinkles near my eyes. The way the dimple on my face makes a visit whenever I smile meeting someone I haven't seen in ages.

It's been 12 years now, and I haven't smiled at him even once.”― Sanhita Baruah

10. The distance cannot kill your love.

“Once trust is built, distance cannot kill it. Time and space alone cannot destroy the authentic connection.”― Vironika Tugaleva

11. Late-night vibes.

“I have late-night conversations with the moon; he tells me about the sun, and I tell him about you.”― S.L. Gray, Skin, Bones, and Too Much Love

12. I long for you.

“The way a love letter longs to be read

I long for you.

The way the poor Kane longs for his sled

I long for you.



The way the moon longs for the dark of night

I long for you.

The way a nestling bird longs for flight

I long for you.

I am blessed

and I am cursed.

I have waited for so long.

I need you to come to me.

And remind me

of who I was once.”― Kamand Kojouri

13. Our love is worth more than the distance.

“You are the stars hidden by clouds. I know you’re there even when I can’t see you. Your shine peeks out and reaches me in the depths of my soul. Tell me your arms are long enough to reach me across oceans. Tell me someday we will be together, somehow, some way. Tell me that this love we have can survive being together as well as we’ve survived being apart. Tell me we are more than the chasm of our divide.”― Jacqueline Simon Gunn

14. The distance cannot beat love.

“I know what LDR means, but I don't know what does it feel, because though we are miles apart, the distance couldn't beat love. I still feel like we are together, always.”― Krizha Mae G. Abia

15. Don't give up hope.

“When all you have are words to convey your feelings but sometimes, it doesn't feel like it's enough.”― Jyoti Patel

16. I'll be counting down the days for our love!

“A long-distance relationship without 'a light at the end of the tunnel' is likely to fail. It’s the counting down of the months, weeks, and days until you are finally done with the inconvenience of being in a long-distance relationship that keeps it strong!”― Kevin Darné, Online Dating Avoid The Catfish!: How To Date Online Successfully

17. They are the only one for you.

“I know

He is the only one

For I feel surrounded

By a thousand golden fairies

In the dark



He is the only one

For he touched my soul

With his words

Before my body with fingers

For he kissed my heart

Before planting a kiss on my lips”

― Jyoti Patel, The Curved Rainbow

18. No distance will stand in the way.

“If it truly is love,

No distance will stand in the way.

Otherwise, it seems too far to go

And meet someone living next door.”

― Jyoti Patel, The Forest of Feelings

19. Your connection is one in a million.

“They sit together, physically separate but utterly connected by the moment they've created”― Stan Lee, A Trick of Light

20. Find our love beneath the stars.

“Let the night fall beneath the stars and our souls miles apart”― Meeran W. Malik

21. Do what you feel is right.

“You can't support long-term relationships, there are times when people are no longer interested in me.”― Wahid Bhat

22. Do not fall for the illusions.

“Time and distance

Both illusions of the mind

No beginnings, no ends”

― Alex Z. Moores

23. Make every kiss meaningful.

“Time to go,' he said. I had a million things to say and none I knew how. I stepped forward and kissed him as people kiss at airports, full of love and desperate longing, kisses that must imprint themselves on their recipient for the journey, the weeks, the months ahead. With that kiss, I tried to tell him the enormity of what he meant to me. I tried to show him that he was the answer to a question I hadn't even known I had been asking. I tried to thank him for wanting me to be me, more than he wanted to make me stay. In truth, I probably just told him I'd drunk two large coffees without brushing my teeth.”― Jojo Moyes, After You

24. Your presence is a present.

“Can miles truly separate us from friends or lovers... If we want to be with someone we love, aren't we already there?"— Nitya Prakash

25. I can feel your warm soul even if you're not around.

“She affected me, even when she was absent.”― Shannon A. Thompson, Seconds Before Sunrise

26. Your love changes me.

“How do you know if something is real? That’s easy. Does it change you? Does it form you? Does it give you wings? Does it give you roots? Does it make you look back at a month ago and say, “I am a whole different person right now”? If yes, then it’s real. The evidence of truth and reality lies in how much something can touch you, can change you, even if it’s from very far away. Distance is only evidence of what can be surpassed.”― C. JoyBell C.

27. Never let your spark die.

“The scary thing about distance is you don't know whether they'll miss you or forget you.”― The Notebook

28. Are you willing to wait?

“It's been a year and 3 months since we've kissed, and I rather have the ghost of his mouth on my lips than kiss anyone else.”― Alishah Khan

29. The wait will be worth it.

“I will wait for you

No matter where you are

I won't get lost

Even if something happens

I'll be here loving you

As long as you're there

As long as you still don't have...

Someone else”

― Joshua Pallarca

30. Home is where the heart is.

“My heart is your home, wherever in the world you are – you will always have a place to stay.”― K.A. Hill

31. Better together.

“We were together even when we were apart.”― Shannon A. Thompson, Death Before Daylight

32. Forever in my heart.

“Close together or far apart; you’re forever in my heart.”— Harry Styles

33. Our connection is magical.

“Distance simply means separation in place but never in connections. The heart remains inseparable.”― DhelChen

34. Stay strong.

“The ones that change...it’s not that going actually changed them its that they didn’t have something better waiting for them when they got back. They changed because its who they wanted to be. Not everyone is lucky enough to have the better half of his soul and the rest of his life waiting back home to remind him why he left in the first place.”― Hope Alcocer, Where Hope Lies

35. It does!

“Absence makes the heart grows fonder, doesn't it?”― Simon Van Booy

36. Find beauty in the madness.

“I’d felt this before when my granddad was in the hospital before he died. We all camped out in the waiting room, eating our meals together, most of us sleeping in the chairs every night. Family from far-flung places would arrive at odd hours and we’d all stand and stretch, hug, get reacquainted, and pass the babies around. A faint, pale stream of beauty and joy flowed through the heavy sludge of fear and grief. It was kind of like those puddles of oil you see in parking lots that look ugly until the sun hits them and you see rainbows pulling together in the middle of the mess.

And wasn’t that just how life usually felt—a confusing swirl of ugly and rainbow?”― Laura Anderson Kurk, Perfect Glass

37. No border or ocean can keep us apart forever.

“I never got to tell him again that he really was wrong, that miles didn’t matter, not if you loved someone. That borders and oceans weren’t obstacles, not for the mind. I wished I’d been able to tell him these things, because saying them out loud to someone real, instead of a mirror or a picture postcard, would have made them all the more convincing.”― Emylia Hall, The Book of Summers

38. Try not to be doubted by the distance.

“Maintaining a long-distance relationship requires a lot of discipline,” surmised Duncan. “The loneliness that they experience is a formidable force to be reckoned with, and not everyone can withstand it. A physical entity is always more powerful than a voice distorted by static, more so when they encounter problems and want to share them with their partner in real-time. In such cases, they usually turn to a third party, and that’s when the relationships fall apart like a house of cards.”― Alexis Lawrence, O.U.R. Café

39. Can you handle the pressure?

“Maybe, I thought, it's not the distance that's the problem, but how you handle it." ― Rachel Cohn, Dash & Lily's Book of Dares

40. Here, there, and everywhere with you.

“I exist in two places, here and where you are.”— Margaret Atwood

41. Don't mind the obstacles.

“She wondered whether all marriages started out this way. Whether this initial stress and adjustment, push and pull and tremors and shakes were common to all relationships. Maybe the fact that they had started off as a long-distance couple had shielded them from the pressures that normal couples in the same city went through. She wondered why all those relatives who had sat on her head asking her to get married had never mentioned this particular phase.”― Shweta Ganesh Kumar, A Newlywed’s Adventures in Married Land

42. Your soul can hear my aching heart.

“When two souls are one, they hear each other, even in silence.”― Matshona Dhliwayo

43. We are one.

“In my mind, I saw a string stretching from Henry’s heart at Quiet Waters to my heart. It was taut and it vibrated with Henry’s worries and fears and I felt them all. Deeply. I felt them all.”― Laura Anderson Kurk, Perfect Glass

44. Where to next, darling?

“Life has taught us that love does not consist in gazing at each other but in looking outward together in the same direction.”— Saint-Exupery

45. Give me your hand to hold, and I'll give you my heart forever.

46. Is your love real?

“Being close is the first and last desire of lovers, but being far and loving each other without an inch’s difference is the characteristic of real love.“— Senora Ray

47. The most beautiful things can't be touched.

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart.”— Helen Keller

48. Communication is key.

“Distance isn’t a big factor in a relationship. Communication is. But most of all commitment is the most important one.”— Unknown

49. My love grows for you every day.

“I found that I missed him the more he was absent from my life, and the more I missed him, the more I loved him.”— Donna Lynn Hope

50. Fight for their heart.

“If you found that one person who is really worth the sacrifices, pain, and hardships then your efforts will not go to waste.”― Anna Agoncillo, Psychology Of Love, Money, & Life

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers music, self-care, and spirituality.