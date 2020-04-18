50 Quotes About Being Unhappy

Are you feeling depressed or sad lately?

Being unhappy is like a disease. It washes over us and we feel as if we can't control it.

I want you to know this pain and sorrow will not last forever, trust me! You will be ok! But I know what it's like to feel like the world's going to end and nothing is going to change this everlasting amount of collateral damage.

We all hurt sometimes and we all go through periods of times feeling this way. There was a time where I couldn't deal with my anxiety and it made me depressed having this condition which had no cure — and I didn't want to keep dealing with it. But even I realized I would find a way to manage it, and I found a way to live a happy, healthy life.

We allow ourselves to feel consumed with the littlest things and we don't try to just take a minute and tell ourselves that things will get better. If you've been feeling depressed lately, or sad about life, these quotes about being unhappy will not only express the way you're feeling but also help you understand that you're not alone in what you are feeling. These sad quotes will also dive deeper into an array of inspirational ideas that will lift your spirits and help you realize that your life will not keep going downhill from here.

Things can — and will — get better. Just give it some time. Try to live by that idea and look on the bright side. Use these quotes about being unhappy, sad, depressed or however else you feel to help you feel a little less alone or to help you express what's been going on in your own life. I hope this helps and will help shine the light on a better tomorrow.

1. But it is not deserved, you deserve better.

"But now the joy is gone and the sadness is back, the sadness feels like something deserved, the price of some not-quite-forgotten betrayal." — Stephen King

2. Poverty can be described as losing all the good you once had.

"We think sometimes that poverty is only being hungry, naked and homeless. The poverty of being unwanted, unloved and uncared for is the greatest poverty." — Mother Theresa

3. Don't let those close to you be left out of the joys in life.

"Don’t worry about me. Go and enjoy yourself. I’ll stay here and be miserable." — Eeyore (Disney)

4. We can't control everything in life.

"Bad things happen and you can’t do anything about it." — Timon (The Lion King)

5. Don't be like everyone else, just be you.

"It is easier to be miserable because the whole crowd is miserable. It feels more comfortable to be with the crowd than to be alone." — Osho

6. Life does get better...

"Modern society tends to emphasize buoyancy and cheerfulness but we have to admit that reality is, for the most part, about grief and loss." — Alain de Botton

7. This is what life can feel like, but not what it is.

"Most of our life is a battle, a strain, the anxiety, the guilt, the despair, the immense sense of loneliness and sorrow, that is our life. That is actually what is and we are unwilling to face it." — Jiddu Krishnamurti

8. But there always an answer.

"The worst kind of sad is not being able to explain why."

9. Sometimes when things are so important to us, losing them feels like forever.

"In every parting, there is an image of death." — George Eliot

10. Stay away from toxic people.

"Often it is the most deserving people who cannot help loving those who destroy them." — Herman Hesse

11. So start showing her you care.

"If you love her you’ll let her go and if it’s real you’ll spend a part of every day for the rest of your life wondering what her day is like."

12. Heartbreak is inevitable.

"I didn’t mean to fall in love, but I did. And you didn’t mean to hurt me, but you did."

13. So don't forget them, just learn from them.

"It’s hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember."

14. Tell them you miss them!

"But I must admit I miss you terribly. The world is too quiet without you nearby." — Lemony Snicket (The Beatrice Letters)

15. Try to be selfless.

"If you care about somebody, you should want them to be happy. Even if you wind up being left out." — Stephen Chbosky

16. I bet we all do.

"I wanna outrace the speed of pain." — Marilyn Manson

17. But you do see yourself, look harder.

"I am out with lanterns, looking for myself." — Emily Dickinson

18. So stop hurting yourself purposely.

"Having depression is being in an abusive relationship with yourself." — Emily Dotterer

19. Your heart deserves more.

"Don’t let your heart be colonized by fear." — Jack Kornfield

20. Hope shall be there forever.

"I’ve seen darkness but always kept one thing in my heart: hope." — Maxime Lagacé

21. Avoid what's bad, not the good.

"To tell you the truth, I’ve just been avoiding everything." — Stephen Chbosky

22. It's an accomplishment being able to get out of bed, so pat yourself on the back when you do.

"I didn’t want to wake up. I was having a much better time asleep. And that’s really sad. It was almost like a reverse nightmare, like when you wake up from a nightmare you’re so relieved. I woke up into a nightmare." — Ned Vizzini

23. Keep pushing through it, it gets better and you learn from it!

"When you’ve suffered a great deal in life, each additional pain is both unbearable and trifling." — Yann Martel (Life of Pi)

24. Just show with your actions.

"So many words to say and no way to say them."

25. Keep fighting!!!

"To that one soul reading this, I know you’re tired. You’re fed up. You’re so close to breaking. But there’s strength within you, even when you are weak. Keep fighting."

26. Always stay true to yourself.

"Your only sin is that you have forgotten who you really are. You are not just a dangling fragile leaf but the entire tree." — Haemin Sunim

27. It's never good!!!

"I’ll never forget how depression and loneliness felt good and bad at the same time." — Henry Rollins

28. But tomorrow can always be better.

"Despair is the belief that tomorrow will be just like today." — Rob Bell

29. That your past and this is now!

"A new wound makes all the old ones ache again." — Mignon McLaughlin (The Neurotic’s Notebook)

30. Actions speak louder than words.

"Those who are silent often say more than those who speak volumes." — B. D. Schiers

31. It always gets better.

"We’re afraid that this anger or sorrow or loneliness is going to last forever. Instead, acting it out is what makes it last." — Pema Chödrön

32. Notice these problems ahead of time, so you can change the outcome.

"When we are present and awake, emotions have a short lifespan, but when we’re unconscious, they can last for years." — Pema Chödrön

33. Start changing your mindset today.

Whatsoever you possess will not give you contentment. The mind, the ego, will always feel unfulfilled." — Osho

34. Keep the job alive.

"The mother of excess is not joy but joblessness." — Friedrich Nietzsche

35. Let go of the coin, and take charge of your life.

"Seeking happiness is seeking sadness too. They are two sides of the same coin. Being wise is letting go of the coin." — Maxime Lagacé

36. Stop wishing, and make it come true on your own.

"If any person is unhappy, it’s because he wished for happiness." — Thibaut

37. True that.

"We are most easily deceived by that which we most desire." — The Stoic Emperor

38. Drinking is supposed to be used for good times.

"Drink because you are happy, but never because you are miserable." — G.K. Chesterton (Heretics)

39. Tears are a bad result unless their happy tears.

"Unhappiness can’t stick in a person’s soul when it’s slick with tears." — Shannon Hale (Princess Academy)

40. So learn how to be happy with what you have.

"Constantly chasing happiness is the best way to stay unhappy." — Kunal

41. Change your mindset to being hopeful.

"The primary cause of unhappiness is never the situation but your thoughts about it." — Eckhart Tolle (A New Earth)

42. Happiness starts today.

"Unhappiness is created whenever you are out of alignment with the present moment." — Eckhart Tolle

43. Don't dwell on what you can't change.

"I knew it wasn’t too important, but it made me sad anyway." — J.D. Salinger

44. They do, but we get out of them also.

"I’m just going through a phase right now. Everybody goes through phases and all, don’t they?" — J.D. Salinger

45. Focus on fixing your problems from the inside and then out.

"We seek happiness in external things without realizing that they don’t help when we have problems within. We need to focus instead on the joy that comes with peace of mind that allows us to remain happy whatever happens." — Dalai Lama

46. All your memories can help you with the new ones.

"But if you want to leave, you can. I’ll remember you though. I remember everyone that leaves." — Lilo (Lilo & Stitch, Disney)

47. Goodbye isn't forever!

"Goodbye may seem forever, farewell is like the end, but in my heart is a memory and there you’ll always be." — Widow Tweed (The Fox And The Hound, Disney)

48. Look back and try to find the good memories.

"Unhappy is he to whom the memories of childhood bring only fear and sadness." — H.P. Lovecraft

49. So stop holding back.

"The sad ones are those who waste their energy in trying to hold it back, for they can only feel bitterness in loss and no joy in gain." — John Steinbeck

50. I saved the best for last.

"Life is lost waiting for the happiest moments and only realizing you’ve lived them once they become memories."-Leo Christopher

Essence Lopez is a writer who covers music, astrology, and relationships.