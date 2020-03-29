He refuses to videochat. Is that because he's catfishing her?

We are only days away from the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which begins on February 23, though a sneak peek of the first hour of the premiere is up on the TLC website. In this reality series, Americans travel overseas to meet people they have fallen in love with long-distance. The cameras follow them to film the first time the couples have ever had a chance to meet in person. The Americans generally hope to get engaged and begin the process of applying for K1 fiancé visa to bring their significant other to the US to get married.

One couple that audiences will get to meet this season is Yolanda and Williams. Yolanda is a 51-year-old widow who lives in Las Vegas with her six kids. She was documenting her fitness and weight loss journey online when Williams, a 41-year-old man from Manchester, England reached out to her. After chatting online, Yolanda feels like she's in love and ready to go meet her man in person. However, there are warning signs that he might not be who he says he is.

Are Yolanda And Williams From 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' still together? Keep reading for some big 90 Day Fiancé spoilers!

Who is Yolanda?

Yolanda is a 51-year-old widow living in Las Vegas. In the early release of the first episode, she reveals that she was with the love of her life for 30 years before losing him to kidney disease. After his death, she realized she needed to change her own health for the sake of her six kids. She lost over 150 lbs and documented the process on social media. That's where a man calling himself Williams first reached out to her.

Yoland thinks she has found love online.

Who is Williams? SPOILER ALERT!

We don't know who Williams really is but we have a strong sense of who he isn't. He isn't the man in the photos TLC was showing in Yolanda's intro. A fan account on Instagram was able to trace the pictures Yolanda has of the man she knows as Williams to a stock photo website. They are available for sale, along with other images of the same model. Whoever is sending those photos to Yolanda says he lives in Manchester, England. While he's willing to speak with Yolanda over the phone, he has refused to video chat, saying his phone camera is broken. Do we smell a catfish?

Williams is sending Yolanda fake photos.

Yolanda isn't telling her kids what's going on.

Being a mom to six kids who have lost their dad is a big job so Yolanda says that's been her major focus. She didn't tell most of them that she had found a new man, only sharing the news with her daughter, Kara. The other kids, all of whom are teens or older, believe the camera crew is there to talk about their mom's weight loss journey. They jokingly say she doesn't have a social life because they take up all her time. The kids seem to love their mom and everything we can see of the family dynamic looks affectionate and supportive.

Her daughter Kara calls it like she sees it.

The one daughter who does know about her mom's online love affair isn't thrilled about it. Even without doing a reserve image search on Williams' photos, Kara has the sense that something isn't right. We see her confronting her mother about the lack of video chatting and she straight-up says she's worried that the whole situation is a catfish, calling her mother delusional. To protect her mother, she plans to fly to England with her to be there when the first meeting goes down.

Has there ever been a catfish on this show before?

Yes. In 2019, audiences met Jenny and Sumit. At the very beginning of the season, Jenny acknowledges she started chatting online with Sumit who at the time, was using a fake name and photo. They got close, she became smitten, and then he confessed to what he had been doing. She liked his real photos even more than his fake ones and they pursued the relationship. She even went so far as to move to India to be with him, only to discover that he was in an arranged marriage and was fighting with his family and in-laws to be allowed to divorce his wife.

Are Yolanda and Williams from 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days still together?

We just don't know yet what's going to happen with this couple. Unless it turns out that Williams is actually a stock photo model and was sharing his portfolio pics with Yolanda, we predict there's going to be a very awkward, potentially devastating reveal later on.

The new season of Before The 90 Days officially premiers on Sunday, February 23 on TLC.

