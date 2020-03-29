She worries that his job could come between them.

The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is set to launch on February 23. In this TLC reality series, cameras follow Americans as they travel abroad to meet their long-distance love interests. Most of the time, the show is capturing the first time the couples have ever been in the same place at the same time. They hope to get engaged and begin the process of applying for K1 fiancé visa to bring their significant other to the US to get married.

In this season, fans will be meeting Avery Warner and her Australian love interest Ash Naeck. The couple met on social media and started talking online. The connection was so intense that Warner describes Naeck as her soulmate even though they have never met in person before. Now, she's planning to hop a plan to go Down Under and see if what they have is real.

Are Avery and Ash From '90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' still together? Read on to learn where they stand today.

Who is Avery Warner?

Warner is a 32-year-old mom living in Seattle. As fans can see on her personal Instagram, she has two kids but the younger child appears in far more photos. The younger one was born in 2017 and the older one is about 10 years old. Warner says her true passion is creating healthy food, which she showcases on her food Instagram account. She also bills herself a nutrition and mindset coach.

"I create a supportive environment that enables you to articulate and explore those burning desires within you that are preventing you from optimizing all aspects of your life," she says on her website. "Throughout my education, I have been exposed to the most cutting-edge dietary theories and personal development strategies, and have studied highly effective coaching." Her education appears to come from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, an online health coaching school that brags about being mentioned on the lifestyle website goop.

Warner enjoys cooking.

Who is Ash Naeck?

Naeck is a 38-year old relationship coach from Australia. His website lists even fewer credentials than Warner's. He says of himself: "Truth is that life was not always fabulous. There were times where I experienced challenges that brought me down to my knees. Failed marriage, bankruptcy, house repossession, sleeping in my car because I was so broke (true story) and failed business venture. Name it and I can vouge (sic) that I lived it before."

He goes on to say, "Now, fast forward 10 years later, I are (sic) spreading my passion for helping others not only reconnect with themselves but also creating a long-lasting and meaningful relationship."

He and his business partner Clint Facey say they have helped hundreds of women "understand themselves in the most unusual of ways by using the universal law of oneness. With our combined background in NeuroLinguistic-Programming, Neuro-Coaching, Life Coaching, Human Science, Couples Therapy and Advanced Holistic Living using nutrition and mindfulness techniques, we go above and beyond to ensure you get the best service you deserve."

Potential clients can work with them directly or purchase their book which has a new edition coming out just a few days after the premiere of Before The 90 Days.

Naeck is a relationship coach.

How did Warner and Naeck meet?

Like most of the couples on the show, Warner and Naeck met online. In a promo, Warner confesses to the camera that she was going through a dark place in life but everything turned around when she met Naeck through Instagram.

Was Warner a client of Naeck's before they met?

As we learn on the show, Warner says he saw one of her Instagram food posts and commented on it. That led the two of them to start talking and eventually they felt a romantic connection. Now Warner plans to go to Australia to see if the connection exists in real life. But just because she wasn't a client, doesn't mean that his job isn't a problem in their relationship because...

...His client base is entirely women.

Naeck's business is to help women find romantic relationships. He doesn't have any male clients. His business apparently involves communicating constantly with the women he's working with and he spends hours of his day and night texting or chatting with them online. Warner worries that constant contact with other women is going to become a problem for their relationship.

Are Avery and Ash from 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days still together?

Neither of the two have photos of the other one on their social media right now but that could be because TLC contracts that forbid giving away spoilers. And we have a few questions about whether or not they are really hoping to use the show to boost their respective coaching businesses. All we can say for sure is that Warner follows Naeck on Instagram but the reverse is not true. Is that a bad sign? Time will tell.

Fans can watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days starting on February 23 on TLC.

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. She is the creator of the blog FeminXer and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.