Billie Lourd Welcomes Her First Child — Meet Her Fiancé And First-Time Father Austen Rydell!

No one saw this coming! Actress Billie Lourd took to Instagram on Sept. 24 to announce the birth of her beautiful baby boy. "Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell," she captioned a photo of her son's tiny feet. Friends, fans, and loved ones were pleasantly shocked at the announcement, mainly because no one really knew Billie was pregnant in the first place! The last couple of years have been big ones for Billie Lourd. Not only did she appear in The Rise of Skywalker, but Lourd's also been killing it in shows like American Horror Story and movies like Booksmart. And through it all, she's had a special guy by her side,and fans who follow her on Instagram are probably well aware of their love.

So who is Billie Lourd's fiancé, Austen Rydell?

Here's everything fans need to know about Austen Rydell.

Lourd and Rydell have been together for at least four years.

Rydell and Lourd were first spotted together in 2016, and it seems like the love between them has existed ever since — although there was a point early in their relationship where they were rumored to have broken up. If they did take a break from dating, it didn't last long, and by very early 2018, they were already seen together out in public again. Looks like there's no keeping these two away from each other!

The romantic gestures between them are real.

In 2018, Rydell surprised Lourd with a trip to Las Vegas for her birthday when she turned 26. They were only there for 24 hours but at the time, Lourd posted on her Instagram story about how much the gesture meant to her, especially since her friends were there to celebrate with them, too.

“This king just surprised me with a 24 hour trip to Vegas and it’s safe to say I’m obsessed [with] him," she wrote at the time.

Lourd also shared a sweet Instagram post for him on Valentine's Day.

To celebrate the holiday that's all about love, Lourd shared photos of her and Rydell and their adventures over the years, writing, "All ‘round the world you make my world go ‘round." Rydell returned the favor on his own Instagram account, sharing a photo of him and Lourd kissing at sunset in Big Sur, California. "I found the best girl in the world. Happy Valentine's Day to us!! We’re hangin with the redwoods today," he wrote.

Austen Rydell is an actor, just like Lourd, as well as a producer.

In his earlier career, Rydell was an actor, appearing in shows like Unfabulous and scoring small roles in movies like A Man Is Mostly Water back in 2000. More recently, he's a producer, working with the company Morning Moon Productions. According to the company's official website, "Morning Moon is an independent production and development company focused on identifying talent and developing compelling ideas from the ground up. Founded by Kyle Owens in 2018, Morning Moon strives to release thought-provoking, enjoyable, unique original content that will entertain, delight and inspire." ​

They aren't shy about posting about their relationship on social media.

The lovey-dovey posts never stop for Lourd and Rydell on Instagram, which is a little surprising, since they tend to keep their relationship private otherwise. But fans who follow Rydell and Lourd already know that it's not uncommon to see photos of them together, including sweet captions like the one Rydell wrote in honor of Lourd's birthday last year: "Best girl the world. Can’t tell you how lucky I am to have her."

They also frequently travel together.

As far as what Lourd and Rydell are doing on their offtime? Seeing the world, of course. Over the time they've been together, Lourd and Rydell have shared their travels to places like Delhi, India, and their trip to Hawaii, and when it comes to their adventures, it seems like they're showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

It looks like these two will be together for years to come ... and continuing to give us serious travel envy with their Instagram posts.

They got engaged in June of 2020.

Austen revealed that Billie said "yes" when he asked her to marry him in June this year. "She said YES!! (Actually she said “Duhhh”) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?" he captioned a series of Instagram photos of the pair.

