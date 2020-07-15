Who is G-Eazy dating now?

G-Eazy, the 30-year-old rapper from Oakland California has been hitting the entertainment scene by expressing himself with nothing short of affection towards the ladies in his life.

Born as Gerald Earl Gillum, G-Eazy's music has peaked at number 3 on the US Billboard 200.

He's also had his fair share of relationship rumors: The “Him & I” rapper was just spotted smooching fellow rap star Megan Thee Stallion, 24, after the Chiefs won the Superbowl LIV on February 2nd. Since those romantic rumors have been put to rest by the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper, G-Eazy hasn’t stopped spreading the gift of love.

During a viewing party for the Oscars on February 9th, G-Eazy drifted his attention away from the television and toward a mystery woman whom he couldn’t keep his hands off, prompting the question:

Who is G-Eazy's girlfriend?

While at the Elton John’s Aids Foundation Oscar Viewing Party, G-Eazy wore an all-pink suit with his hair slicked to the side but the most important item that he rocked was lingering on the side of his arm, a slim and tall mystery woman wearing an all-red suit. Turns out the mystery woman is actress and model Livia Pillmann.

But before we get to her, let's back up a little and review G-Eazy's relationship history, shall we?

1. G-Eazy dated singer Lana Del Rey in 2017.

Del Rey and G-Eazy were spotted coupled up at Coachella. They spent most of their time at the biggest festival of all time kissing and hugging on each other. This relationship didn't last long and it ended right before he began seeing music star Halsey.

2. He was in a relationship with American singer and songwriter Halsey.

G-Eazy dated the “ Without Me” artist Halsey for over a year. While dating, this couple was a fan favorite. They had an undeniable type of chemistry that boiled over towards their music together. With both stars having busy schedules while working on their careers, they called it quits back in 2018.

3. He briefly dated a music video production designer.

Christina Roseann Ray and G-Eazy were spotted together not long after the rapper's split from Halsey in 2018. Christina has worked on various production sets as a production designer. G-Eazy and Christina's fling lasted briefly.

4. He then dated a Victoria Secret Model.

G-Eazy dated model Yasmin Wijnaldum in early 2019. G-Eazy and Yasmin shared lots of PDA during time together during many red carpet events such as the Savage x Fenty NYFW after-party back in September 2019.

5. He kissed rap star Megan Thee Stallion after the 2020 Superbowl.

Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy were cozied up in Miami celebrating the 2020 Superbowl. A video leaked of the two hugged up while he kissed her cheeks very passionately. G-Eazy posted the video on his social media along with hearts under the post. Shortly after it went viral he deleted the post but of course, the video still lingered on the Internet. Megan has since shut down the rumors of them dating.

6. He was spotted kissing Livia Pillmann at the 2020 Oscars.

25-year-old Hungarian actress and model, Livia Pillmann, grew up in a small town in Hungary. She also was a video girl for the rappers Ty Dollar Sign music video in 2018. She previously dated Jesse Metcalfe and she was a student in New York City. She also enjoys meditating and yoga in her free time.

7. Who is Livia Pillmann?

According to Pillmann’s Insta, she's a "girl who is a hardcore ninja that wears pretty shoes”. A funky bright red has been her winter color this year because her last few posts have been of her rocking that color. From the famous red suit she wore at the Oscars to a firetruck-red leather jacket, she's been sporting this color for the last few weeks. Livia appears to be extremely excited about being in Los Angeles and working with the fashion brand BEBE. 8. Who is G-Eazy's girlfriend now? G-Eazy and Ashley Benson are reportedly dating now. They were first reportedly seen together in Early May at a grocery store. This was a very PG event for the couple so there was speculation as to whether or not they were actually dating. The possibility of them being a couple came after Benson and Cara Delevigne's shocking breakup. The rumors started to become reality when Benson and G-Eazy spent Memorial Day Weekend together in Malibu. More recently the couple was seen in Los Angeles holding hands as they were casually dressed in T-shirts and shorts. G-Eazy revealed in late June that she is going to be featured in his upcoming album Everything's Strange Here. She is featured on the song titled "All the Things You're Searching For."

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on February 17, 2020 and was updated with the latest information.