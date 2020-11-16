Ryan Cabrera Proposes To WWE Star Alexa Bliss After A Year Of Dating — See Her Massive Ring

Congratulations are in order for "On the Way Down" singer Ryan Cabrera!

The hunky singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Nov. 15 to reveal that he and his girlfriend of over a year, WWE star Alexa Bliss, are engaged!

"I am the luckiest man in the world, I’m going to marry the kindest, sweetest, funniest, most thoughtful, brilliant woman I have ever met in my life!!!" he captioned a video of himself getting down on one knee and proposing to the love of his life.

Who is Ryan Cabrera's fiancé Alexa Bliss?

Here's everything we know about Ryan Cabrera's fiancé.

He got his proposal on camera.

The two lovebirds shared an intimate moment together before Cabrera got down on one knee and popped the question to his gorgeous girlfriend.

He captioned the video on Instagram:

Alexa Bliss showed off her huge sparkler on Instagram.

Put on your sunglasses and take a look at that rock, would you?!

Alexa Bliss took to Instagram to show off the massive ring Cabrera proposed with, and it's truly a gorgeous piece of jewelry.

Cabrera and Bliss have reportedly been together since October 2019.

It seems that Cabrera and Bliss met last fall, when they ran into each other backstage while hanging out with a mutual friend at the Smackdown on FOX premiere in LA.

Since then, they've been seen out and about together, from a trip to Chicago when they both happened to be in the city at the same time, and then, it seemed like they were spending New Year's Eve together in St. Louis.

They were also seen at Disneyland together before the pandemic hit.

In February, Bliss and Cabrera visited Disneyland together.

Although they didn't share any posts on their own Instagram feed, a since-deleted photo of the two of them together did surface — with Cabrera's arm notably around Bliss' shoulders.

Alexa Bliss is a wrestler.

Bliss is a 29-year-old WWE wrestler who has been professionally wrestling on TV since 2013, when she started her career as an announcer on NXT.

Since then, she's amassed tons of fans in the sport, and was famously engaged to fellow wrestler Buddy Murphy until reports surfaced in mid-2019 that they'd chosen to break things off at the end of 2018, reportedly calling off their engagement pretty amicably.

She released a music video in February 2020.

In early February 2020, a new music video from Bowling For Soup debuted featuring Bliss as the star — and appropriately enough, the song is called "Alexa Bliss."

It's all about the wrestler and how she caught someone's heart "in a sleeper hold," and in general, it's pretty cute ... and it seems like Bliss had a blast filming it.

Wonder what Cabrera thinks about all of this?

Last year, Cabrera was famously dating Audrina Patridge.

In 2019, Cabrera and The Hills star Audrina Patridge seemed pretty serious until they ended things last year, but even so, Cabrera has had nothing but kind things to say about his ex, even though they're no longer together.

“We’ve been friends since 2002. You know, obviously, we’ve had an on-and-off-again relationship, but more than that — more importantly between us two — we’ve always just been really, really supportive of each other," he said in an interview in May 2019.

It looks like Cabrera is officially and finally off the market! Congrats to the happy couple!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.