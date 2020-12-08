WWE Star Becky Lynch Gives Birth To Her First Child With Fiancé Seth Rollins — See Their Adorable Announcement

Congratulations are in order for WWE star Becky Lynch and her fiancé, Seth Rollins!

Lynch took to Instagram on Dec. 7 to reveal that she had given birth to the couple's first child and shared a picture of their new bundle of joy's tiny little fingers clutching hers.

"Welcome to the world Roux. You are the love of our lives," she captioned the sweet snap of the family of three.

Who is Becky Lynch?

Here's everything you need to know about Becky Lynch and her relationship with fellow WWE star Seth Rollins.

Becky Lynch goes by "The Man."

Becky Lynch, also referred to as "The Man," has won the most matches out of both the men and women of WWE and that is how she received her nickname.

Born Rebecca Quinn in Ireland, wrestling has allowed her to become the person she is now.

Before she began wrestling she was headed down the wrong path, though.

“If you can believe it, I had no intentions of being a wrestler,” Lynch told WWE. Apparently Lynch grew up a wrestling fan but had no intention of ever getting into the ring.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins announced their relationship on Instagram.

Becky and Rollins revealed their relationship via a photo of them kissing on Instagram.

Article continues below

The photo caused a raging scene across social media as many realized that Becky was no longer available.

Rollins decided to go public with their relationship by sharing the picture and captioned it: "I guess I'm allowed to post this now," while tagging her in the post.

Since the public display of affection, the Instagram post went gone viral. Brie and Nikki Bella are highly supportive of this new found love.

Lynch and Rollins are WWE's power couple.

In the wrestling community, this pair is the talk of the town as everyone is intrigued with their love story.

Together, the two make up one of the WWE's strongest forces, and three of WWE's four most prestigious belts are held by this pair.

Lynch and Rollins got engaged on August 22, 2019.

Becky Lynch took to Twitter to reveal that Rollins popped the big question on Aug. 22, 2019.

"Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life," she captioned a picture of herself and Rollins while she showed off her huge sparkler.

Becky Lynch gave birth to the couple's first child together on Dec. 7.

And baby makes three!

Lynch took to Instagram to reveal that she had given birth to the couple's first child on Dec. 7, and fans couldn't get enough of their adorable announcement.

"Congratulations!" thousands of fans commented, while many more wrote sentiments like, "She's perfect! Congratulations to you and @wwerollins on your budding family."

"Roux!!! Aww I love! So incredibly happy for you and Colby! Welcome to the world sweet baby girl!" fellow WWE star Nikki Bella commented, while her sister Brie Bella wrote, "Goosebumps!!! Sooo happy for you both!!! Hi Roux!!!"

Congrats to the happy couple!

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Diana Noel is a Junior at the University of Central Florida studying Journalism with a minor in Writing and Rhetoric. Besides writing articles for YourTango and Her Campus, she loves scrapbooking, spending countless hours at coffee shops, and playing random board games with her friends.