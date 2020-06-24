Shakira's husband has a very impressive career in his own right.

Fun fact: Shakira's husband is not actually, well, her husband.

Days after the Super Bowl, people are still talking about Shakira's show-stopping halftime performance, and there's a pretty good chance the man she's chosen to spend her life with is one of them

Yes, this legendary artist is taken — and by all appearances, it seems like she and her spouse are very happy together (and have been for almost a decade).

But who is Shakira's husband — er, boyfriend? Here's everything fans need to know about Girard Piqué, her longtime boyfriend.

1. Girard Piqué and Shakira are not legally married.

Even though they've been public about their relationship since 2011 and have been going strong ever since, Piqué and Shakira aren't actually married. In fact, in an interview with 60 Minutes in January, Shakira explained that she prefers to stay Piqué's girlfriend — at least, for now, anyway.

"To tell you the truth, marriage scares the sh*t out of me. I don't want him to see me as the wife. I'd rather him see me as his girlfriend," she said, adding, "I wanna keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything's possible depending on behavior."

2. They met on the set of one of her music videos.

Piqué and Shakira met in 2010, when he was in her music video for "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)". It was the anthem for the 2020 FIFA World Cup, and being that Piqué was playing in the cup (and ended up winning, along with his team), it seems like a very appropriate way for them to have crossed paths for the first time.

3. He's best known for his soccer career.

Piqué's soccer career began in 2004, and he's been playing ever since. Right now, he plays for Barcelona and the Catalonian national football team. On both teams, he plays defender and last year, he celebrated playing 500 games for Barcelona — pretty impressive.

4. He's also known for founding a sports investment group.

When Piqué isn't playing soccer, he's working with his sports investment group, Kosmos Holding. Along with his partners, Piqué founded the company in 2017, and according to its official website the team is currently working on "building a global portfolio of high-quality sports, media, and entertainment companies."

5. Piqué totally expected Shakira to blow the crowds away at the Super Bowl.

In fact, he said that performing at the Super Bowl was something Shakira had talked about for years, so it was gratifying to see her dream finally come true.

"It will be very intense because she wants to do it perfect, and she will prepare day and night and she will be ready because I know that she will be ready," he said. "All I expect is her to enjoy the experience, which I don't know if she'll enjoy because of the pressure [she puts on herself]. But I know she will do incredibly well and she will be proud at the end of the day when the Super Bowl is over."

6. Shakira and Piqué frequently share sweet moments from their lives as a family on Instagram.

Fans can follow along with the couple on social media, along with their two sons: Sasha, 5, and Milan, 7.

They may never be married, but it seems like these two are living happily ever after and supporting each other in their careers, and that's all that really matters.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.