Who Is The Rhino On 'The Masked Singer'? Masked Singer Spoilers Ahead!

'The Masked Singer' is back, but who's inside this mask?

The Masked Singer spoilers ahead! It's official: The Masked Singer is back, and now, we have an entirely new group of costumes to guess this season as the contestants perform.

The first mask revealed was the Robot, and since then, we've found out who many other masks are, but what about the others?

Who is the Rhino on The Masked Singer, anyway? Here's everything we know about this wild costume.

The Rhino costume itself may share a hint about who the celeb is.

After the Masked Singer's official Instagram account shared this first look at the Rhino's costume, what was truly key is the fact that they're wearing an aviator outfit. Since Rhinos don't typically fly (at least, not that we know of...), it would make sense if this uniform hinted that he or she loves to fly or is a pilot, which helps narrow down who the celeb inside could be.

The Rhino did not perform on the premiere.

This season, the contestants are performing in three groups, and the Rhino happens to belong to Group C. This means that he or she will be performing later this season, after groups A and B have both had their chance to shine (and the contestant pool has been narrowed down a bit).

Unfortunately, this also means that it'll be awhile before we get to hear them sing, which could help us figure out who's in this costume.

Some think he or she is Jumanji-related.

Fans on the Masked Singer subreddit think that the aviator outfit is very Jumanji, leading to more than one of them guessing that the Rhino could be Nick Jonas.

Given how busy he and the Jonas Brothers have been lately, it would truly be surprising if that was the case but the possible connection to the movie definitely gives us something to think about. The Rock, is that you?

One theory is that the Rhino is John Travolta.

Others believe that the Rhino is John Travolta, who's had his pilot's license for years. We've also heard him sing before in musicals like Grease and Hairspray, so maybe his voice will be one we'll recognize when he takes the stage later this season.

Some think the Rhino is Tim Tebow.

Most recently, the Rhino performed John Hiatt's "Have A Little Faith In Me," and the way he presents himself is making people think he might be an athlete — in particular, Tim Tebow. This one wouldn't be a huge stretch; In fact, many fans are already on board with this particular theory.

But who is the Rhino on The Masked Singer, anyway? Hopefully, we'll find out soon.

It's hard to say who the Rhino is for sure. In the meantime, we'll just have to keep guessing — and seeing other masks get revealed week after week.

