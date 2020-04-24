Bible Verses For The Broken Hearted

I wish I had inspirational words when I was heartbroken

When the person you loved breaks your heart, it can be devastating. You may feel disillusioned and lost. A part of you can feel so broken that you don't even want to go on.

Sometimes, when you are broken hearted, you need some words of encouragement.

I know I do!

When I got my heart broken it felt like the world was gonna fall beneath my feet.

But I survived and you will too.

It hurts when you find out the person you love doesn't love you back or stopped loving you.

Maybe you feel it's all over and you're never gonna love again.

You will trust me, it hurts right now, but in time you will become content with the way things ended and realize it was all for the best.

Right now I'm sure you feel pretty broken and you don't know what to do.

Sometimes all we need is to watch a romantic comedy and have a tub of ice cream.

But I want you to listen to these inspirational quotes from the Bible.

Let them really sink in so you can make a change, not only your mental health but also on how your life is going.

Here are 15 encouraging Bible verses to comfort the broken hearted:

1. God heals the broken hearted.

A broken heart will heal. When our heart is broken we feel like it won't be put back together again, when really it will and new love will patch up the cracks.

"Heal me, O Lord, and I will be healed; save me and I will be saved, for you are the one I praise." Jeremiah 17:14

2. The broken hearted heal others.

Heartbreak makes you feel like you can't stand up on your own two feet when really we're actually stronger when we come out on the other side of this rather than how we were before.

"So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." Isaiah 41:10

3. Broken hearted people grow in their faith.

Yes emotionally wounds take time and never really leave but we grow from it. Your faith in God will make you stronger!

"But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds,’ declares the LORD." Jeremiah 30:17

4. God draws near to the broken hearted.

When we face a pain like this we assume there is no silver lining when really there is so much more coming. After a rainstorm, there is a rainbow.

"And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus." Philippians 4:19

5. God answers the prayers of the broken hearted.

God will help if you just ask.

When we feel like this we can ask God to help us, he will guide you I assure you.

"LORD my God, I called to you for help, and you healed me." Psalms 30:2

6. Being heartbroken won't last forever.

God will heal your broken heart.

God heals those when they need it. So realize that this will not last forever, you will heal.

"He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds." Psalms 147:3

7. Life will go on.

Your heart will not be broken forever.

We tend to think that once we are heartbroken it's a forever feeling. Trust me it hurts but it's temporary.

"My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever." Psalms 73:26

8. Trust is a powerful tool for those whose heart is healing.

You may not know what to do right now and that's ok. Ask God for a sign

When we love someone they can become our purpose, but that doesn't mean we will not find another purpose. So lets God show you the way.

"Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not rely on your own understanding." Proverbs 3:5-6

9. You learn from experience.

You will lift your spirits once again.

Allow your spirits to be lifted, don't let the past experiences ruin your future relationships.

"You who have shown me great distress and troubles will revive me again and will bring me up again from the depths of the Earth." Psalm 71:20

10. There's a reason for everything.

Your future will be better than your past.

A lot of people tend to think that because their previous partner hurt them that they all will. Of course some will, but you learned better and will move on.

"For I know the plans I have for you,' says the Lord, 'plans for peace and not for evil, to give you a future and hope." Jeremiah 29:11

11. You will be whole again.

You will be able to love again.

Stop thinking your heart is broken so now love can't enter it, it can and it will be stronger than before.

"Also, I will give you a new heart, and a new spirit I will put within you. And I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you a heart of flesh." Ezekiel 36:26

12. You will overcome.

God will help you at your lowest points.

I think we can all agree heartbreak is the lowest of the lows. Let God help you through this time, and keep your faith in him fixing you.

"Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, yes, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." Isaiah 41:10

13. Your past will not define you.

The past does not ensure how your future will go.

Every partner will be different, so don't judge someone based on your past experiences.

"Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past." Isaiah 43:18

14. Learn and grow.

Don't be materialistic and search for things with deeper meaning.

We can't help but want nice things and search for things in which a partner can give us when really we should focus on who they will love us.

"Let your lives be without love of money, and be content with the things you have.

For He has said: "I will never leave you, nor forsake you."

So we may boldly say, "The Lord is my helper; I will not fear. What can man do to me?" Hebrews 13:5-6

15. Keep your faith.

Tomorrow will be better.

The pain you are feeling is today, and tomorrow is another day. So remember this!

"For His anger endures but a moment, in His favor is life; weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning." Psalm 30:5

Essence Lopez is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationships.