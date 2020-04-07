10 Best Arts & Crafts To Do When You're Stressed Out (And Need A Break)

Let's get crafty!

In a world where we are constantly on our grind 24/7, it's hard adapting to the new normal. The world is currently dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, leading to a spike in anxiety and stress.

But when we feel overwhelmed, especially about things we cannot control, we have to take time to de-stress and relax. It's important to have fun and creative stress relievers, because if you let your anxieties overwhelm you, it starts to take a toll on your body, and your physical and mental health.

Luckily, crafting is a great way to escape from the modern-day extreme pressures.

Fun fact: occupational therapy uses crafting as a core basis of its therapy. Arts and crafts works really well to aid in stress and anxiety reduction, which really benefits those who have PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder).

There are a wide range of benefits from crafting and being artistic that help you psychologically, such as reducing anxiety and stress, giving you a sense of accomplishment and relaxation, boosting confidence, and improving cognitive abilities like memory, problem-solving, and concentration.

In fact, according to The Conversation, "74 percent of research participants described feeling 'distracted' or 'distanced' from these negative emotional and cognitive states as well as more relaxed and comfortable. Over half said they felt less stressed, a feeling of accomplishment, and less likely to act on their 'ruminating thoughts.'"

There was also a study that introduced knitting to anorexia nervosa patients that were hospitalized. They reported being less anxious while they were knitting and were focusing less on their eating disorder.

Knitting has also been linked to the reduction of workplace stress and fatigue, and quilting has been connected to helping elderly patients keep their cognitive and physical abilities. Textile crafts are also linked with helping relieve long-term chronic fatigue syndrome, depression, and other illnesses.

There are so many benefits of crafting, especially when it comes to anxiety or stress relief.

For those who are suffering from any type of anxiety, crafting helps focus energies and gives an outlet for nervous energy.

So, to help you get through this uncertain time in our lives, here are the best DIY beginners crafts to channel your nervous energies into productive ones, all while brightening your day.

1. Learn how to crochet.

Crocheting is a perfect craft to do when you are looking for stress relief. It gives you something to focus on and clear your mind while also creating something.

You can leave all your frustration in each knot, which helps you let go of stress. It's the perfect time to think about whatever is stressing you out in life, and then you can work it out between you and the yarn.

Fun fact: crocheting has been linked to reducing depression and anxious feelings, as well as soothing certain physical illnesses such as arthritis.

2. Learn wood burning techniques.

Wood burning is a great stress relief craft. Sure, it's a little dangerous, but awesome nonetheless.

You get to use hot tools to burn a design onto a piece of wood. As for your mental health, there is something relaxing in burning things, so this is a safer way to do so. Also, when you're concentrating, it helps you let everything else go that's on your mind.

3. Learn how to paint.

A little bit of painting, finger painting, or doodling will help you work through your problems while creating something. You have the chance to focus, and using your hands always is a good way to release stress.

4. Relieve your stress by coloring in an adult coloring book.

Adult coloring books are the best. They help you work through stress and anxiety, and coloring keeps your mind occupied without stressing you out. It's just a nice activity to keep your hands and mind busy.

When you use coloring books, it makes you relax, which helps lower the activity in your amygdala, which is involved in emotions affected by stress.

5. Make yourself a "Dammit Doll."

Yes, it's exactly what you think. A Dammit Doll works great in getting through your anxieties. So, what is it? A Dammit Doll is a DIY doll that you can work out your frustrations on.

There is a poem that goes with the Damnit Doll: "Whenever things don't go so well / And you want to hit the wall and yell / Here's a little dammit doll / That you can't do without / Just grasp it firmly by the legs / And find a place to slam it / And as you wack the stuffing out / Yell 'DAMMIT! DAMMIT! DAMMIT!'"

6. Take a bath with your own DIY bath bomb.

DIY bath bombs are a crafty way to make bathtime so much more fun and relaxing. Did you know that taking a bath is a very popular way for people to unwind?

Make your own bath bombs with your favorite scents and Epsom salts, and you will have a nice addition to your relaxing bath. And if you use essential oils, use lavender or a combination. If you're hurting, spearmint and eucalyptus are great to relax your muscles, and peppermint is used for almost everything.

7. Make things out of clay.

Making things out of clay is a great way to physically work out your frustrations and the tension in your body. There is something about working with your hands that makes your stress wash away. This is a great activity to help relieve your depression symptoms, too.

8. Make a stress ball to squeeze out your anger.

A good DIY project is creating your own stress ball, which will help you when you're anxious and stressed. Keep a stress ball nearby, so when you're feeling stressed, overwhelmed, anxious, or jittery, you can exert your nervous energy. And creating your own makes it mean more to you.

9. Try your hand at scrapbooking.

Scrapbooking is the action of preserving your family's or your own personal history in a book filled with doodles, photos, clip art and fun descriptions. It's a great relaxation and stress relief technique, because you can lose yourself in memories and remember the times where things were simpler and easier.

10. Have fun with a hot glue gun.

Hot glue guns are an awesome thing to have in your craft box. You can glue things together, make patterns, draw, decorate, and more. You can obviously have fun with hot glue guns, but you have to be safe. If you accidentally touch the hot glue before it cools, you will burn your finger.