20 Best Reusable Water Bottles To Stay Hydrated All Day Long

Stay hydrated... and help save the planet!

Water bottles sound like a basic purchase, but they are by no means basic.

More than just about holding your water, the best reusable water bottles can keep cold water cold and hot beverages hot. There are also smart bottles that track your water intake, and help you create charts and goals — how much water to drink each day, the climate you're in, and the activity you do daily.

Dehydration is very dangerous and most of us don’t drink enough water.

But reusable water bottles can make sure we're staying hydrated, make drinking water so much easier, and look pretty stylish at the same time. You won't have an excuse to not drink water anymore.

1. Astrea Premium Filtering Water Bottle

This is the only premium water bottle specifically designed and certified to reduce common tap water contaminants such as lead, copper and mercury, so you can hydrate with confidence.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2. LIZ Smart Bottle

A next-gen self-cleaning smart bottle with UV sterilization and hydration reminders, LIZ helps users live a healthier, active lifestyle. Featuring a touch responsive smart lid with a built-in UV-C light, it destroys up to 99.9 percent of harmful viruses and odor-causing bacteria.

(Neorden, $79)

3. ICEWATER 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle

This water bottle glows to remind you to drink water without playing music. You can turn also off bluetooth on your phone or disconnect it to fit your needs.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. YETI 18 oz Rambler with Chug Cap

The Rambler Bottle is double-wall vacuum insulated to keep water cold. With a quick twist, the TripleHaul™ handle comes off, exposing the spout, allowing for controlled gulps on the go.

(Yeti, $29.99)

5. Cactaki Water Bottle with Time Marker

The innovative timer marker reminds you when it's time for your next sip, and the water bottles are made of leak proof Tritan co-polyester plastic that is 100 percent BPA- and toxin-free. Your water will be clear of harmful chemicals, plastic taste or weird odors.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

6. Hidrate Spark 2.0 Smart Water Bottle

Sometimes, drinking more water is all we need to feel energized and brighten our mood. The Hidrate Spark 2.0 smart water bottle will keep track of your water habits and help you meet your daily hydration goal.

(Target, $45)

7. HydraCoach 2.0 Sip & See Smart Water Bottle

This bottle promotes water consumption to hydrate and has personalized daily goal-setting to ensure optimal hydration while dieting. Maximize your weight loss by using the HydraCoach daily water intake bottle.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. H2OPal Smart Water Bottle Hydration Tracker

H2OPal is a smart water bottle that automatically tracks your hydration and sends smart reminders. It auto-adjusts your goals based on activity, weather, and profile information. Similar to a fitness tracker, it works with your water bottle.

(H2OPal, $99)

9. Thermos Hydration Bottle with Connected Smart Lid

Measuring the intake of liquids while providing real-time temperature readings, the Hydration Calculator calculates your suggested hydration goal based on your personal data.

(Walmart, $35.71)

10. EQUA Smart Water Bottle

This smart water bottle has bluetooth tracking and glow reminders, tracks water intake, and offers you analytics and insight into your hydration habits. Plus, if pink is your color, this is perfect for you.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle

The double wall insulation makes the Iron Flask sweat-free. It keeps your drink cold for up to 24 hours, and hot for up to 12 hours. And it comes in a variety of fun colors if black isn't your thing.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

12. zensip Smart Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle with LED Temperature Display

This vacuum-insulated bottle keeps drinks cold 24 hours and hot for 12 hours. It accurately reads temperatures and is sensitive to a light touch.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

13. Smart Flask Stainless Steel Water Bottle

The double-wall, vacuum-insulated design ensures that your hot drinks stay hot for up to 6 hours, and cold drinks stay cold for up to 24. That means your drinks will hold temperature no matter where you go.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

14. Brita Premium Water Filter Bottle

This premium water bottle filters as you drink, reducing Chlorine (taste and odor) found in tap water. Just like its larger counterpart that you use in the fridge, this one is awesome when you need filtered water on the go.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

15. Asobu Wireless Double Wall Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Speaker

This stainless steel bottle keeps your favorite drink hot or cold for hours, and a wireless speaker syncs easily with any phone or iPad. The bottle has a speaker on top of the lid, helping improve the quality of the sound and preventing the risk of water damage.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

16. S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle

These bottles feature triple-walled construction, designed to keep beverages cold for 24 hours or hot for 12. With tons of colors and patterns to choose from, you'll stay hydrated and feel great while doing it.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

17. Condigo Jackson Reusable Water Bottle

This water bottle keeps liquids in and is easy to carry wherever you go. It has a wide mouth, perfect for chugging or ice cubes, and is super easy to clean. Plus, doesn't that color just pop?

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

18. Pogo Tritan Water Bottle

This is the perfect way to hydrate when you are on the go. Made from sturdy and stylish Tritan, the chug-style lid has a leak-proof cover and is great for fast hydration.

(Target, $15.99)

19. Sfee Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Made of food grade 18/8 stainless steel, this eco-friendly water bottle is rust and leak proof, scratching resistant, and prevents condensation from dripping on you.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

20. Tervis 24 oz. Clear Water Bottle

With this water bottle, you'll have cold or hot drinks all day long. It comes with a lifetime guarantee, and thousands of designs with options to create your own.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Visit her on Twitter or email her.​

