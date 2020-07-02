Who Is Luis Ortiz's Baby Mama? Everything To Know About Nikita Singh And Their Daughter Leela

They share their daughter, Leela, together.

Last summer, in the final moments of Million Dollar Listing: New York, real estate agent, Luis D. Ortiz, 33, shocked fans when he told the camera during a confessional that he was going to be a dad for the first time. He wiped away tears as he said, "I am having a kid."

The announcement took even his team by surprise as a Million Dollar Listing: New York producer said, "You're what?" to Ortiz from off camera. He reiterated the news: “Yeah, seriously. I’m having a kid. I’m having a baby girl.”

Of course, this led to a few questions, most pressingly:

Who is Luis Ortiz's baby mama, Nikita Singh?

Unfortunately, Ortiz had kept mum on the identity of his daughter's mother for awhile. But eventually, he revealed that she was his ex, Nikita Singh, and that they were planning to co-parent together.

Ortiz is the fourth cast member to have a baby.

Steve Gold and his girlfriend Luiza Gawlowska had a baby girl named Rose in June 2019. Ryan Serhant and his wife Emilia Bechrakis also had a baby girl named Zena in February 2019.

Fredrick Eklund and his husband Derek Kaplan welcomed twins, Milla and Freddy Jr., via surrogate in November 2017. Finally, Ortiz's former assistant Ronita also recently had a baby girl.

He opened up about his past struggle with depression.

Ortiz has been open about his struggle with depression and his suicidal thoughts, and addressed them in an episode after he spent time with Ronita's baby girl.

He commented that he's a work in progress, saying, “Seeing this only makes me happy. It puts no pressure on me because I have my own time. I can’t have all of these beautiful things right now if there’s a big part of me that’s broken.

I need to fix that first before I go on and have a family and have kids. Wow, that hit a f***ing nerve. I hope that’s not true, that I have to fix myself before I have a kid. Because I am having a kid.”

Remember when he "retired" from real estate?

The Puerto Rico native "retired" from real estate in 2016 and left the show. That was back in season five. He left New York and moved to Paris for a bit.

Over the past few years, he's lived in California, New York, Australia, Bali, London and Tokyo. Fellow Million Dollar Listing: New York star Ryan Serhant told Ortiz that it took "cojones" to follow his gut and go out and look for what he's passionate about in life.

He did not enjoy living in Paris.

Ortiz opened up about his time in Paris and said he really did not enjoy it one bit. He told Ryan and Fredrik that he was "crying all the time" and truly "not happy."

He said, "I keep putting this f***ing pressure on myself to try to find out what it is that I want to do. I come to Paris, I leave everything behind, people think I'm crazy. But I come here and I f***ing hate it, you know? I'm crying all the time and it's stupid because I'm supposed to be the happiest man in the world."

It was while he was in Paris that he realized he had no idea what he wanted to do with his life.

"This is the truth, I've been here in this beautiful apartment and these beautiful views and this beautiful city and beautiful women and beautiful wine. This is the thing, I sit down here and I say, 'What the f--k am I doing, where am I going,' you know? If there is no goal or objective in your life, there is no purpose for you to do anything," he revealed.

His first love broke his heart.

Part of the reason he was so lost and sad in Paris was because his then-girlfriend "abandoned" him.

He said, "She was so beautiful and so different from every other girl. So I became very much in love with this woman. When we broke up, it broke my heart a lot. Because not only did I lose the person I was in love with, I also lost my best friend. I loved this girl so much, I started blaming myself."

Nikita Singh is the mother of Ortiz's baby, and they co-parent.

Last fall, Ortiz opened up more about the birth of his daughter, Leela. On Instagram, he posted a photo of her after she was born, with the caption, “This is my daughter. She was born on March 8, 2019, in New York City and ever since then, everything has become incredibly purposeful.”

He also made a YouTube video where he went into further detail about the birth. In the video, he says, “It’s an incredible feeling. Remember when I told you I wasn’t ready for any of this?... I realize it doesn’t matter how prepared you are to being a father, you are never ready until the moment is there. And that in a way, is very poetic and very beautiful.

I just know one thing: I am going to love this baby like there is no tomorrow and I am going to be in this baby’s life and going to be a source of support and enhancement for this baby. That’s all I know and that’s all that’s needed. I will adapt day by day, one day at a time, to whatever’s necessary, whatever’s required, and whatever I need to be there for.”

He also revealed that he would be co-parenting with Singh, his ex-girlfriend and Leela's mother.

They recently celebrated their daughter's first birthday.

In March 2020, Leela turned one and Ortiz took to Instagram to celebrate with a fun video. In the caption, he wrote, “Leela’s birthday party! Leela, you’re my life! And to the most amazing mother, Nikita, thank you!”

Since he revealed Singh as the mother of his child, Ortiz has often shared many photos of her and his daughter on his Instagram. He has also said that although they aren't in a romantic relationship right now, they did decide to co-parent Leela.

They had all moved to Puerto Rico together at the end of Season 8 of the show, but recently returned to New York.

