Kristen Wiig Reveals She Secretly Got Married! Meet Her Husband, Avi Rothman

Kristen Wiig first announced her engagement to partner Avi Rothman in Aug. 2019.

The couple has been dating since at least 2016 when they were first spotted in Hawaii together, and now, nearly five years later, Wiig subtly revealed that she and Rothman tied the knot!

During an appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, the Bridesmaids alum let the news slip while talking about her relationship and family life with Rothman.

Who is Kristen Wiig's husband, Avi Rothman?

Read on for all the details about the couple's relationship, as well as what Wiig said about her new husband and family life during the pandemic.

You know what they say: the couple who does comedy together...

Like Wiig, Rothman trained at the Groundlings — a theater that focuses on improvisation and sketch comedy.

He told the Laugh Button that comedy has always been his thing, saying:

"I guess I was always attracted to comedy ever since I was a kid. I remember I used to imitate my grandparents…I think a lot of people in my family had good senses of humor…My brother, who is 10 years older than me, would always make me laugh. He always seemed to have an easy time finding humor in different situations."

Wiig is also legendary for her funny characters but she is always happy to branch out beyond that, saying: "People always call me a comedian. And I don't really see myself like that. I guess I just consider myself an actor who does comedy. But who wants to do other things as well."

He has a hit YouTube video.

One of Rothman's early hits on YouTube was a series of videos about "Ogden The Inappropriate Yoga Guy."

The hilarious antics of a guy who represented the worst in stereotypes of yoga class attendees was inspired by Rothman's own observations.

In 2010, he told the Laugh Button:

"The Yoga Guy character comes from real experiences. He’s actually a combination of a few people. My sister got me into yoga about seven years ago. For a while I became addicted and was in class 5 times a week. I’m usually the quiet one in class, generally keeping to myself. I love observing people… At times I thought there were so many characters in my yoga class. I would see a lot of guys blatantly hitting on and trying to pick up women… and vice versa."

He's had multiple comedy web series.

In addition to Ogden, Rothman has used YouTube for distributing a lot of other funny films.

One of his first ventures was a video he and a group of friends made with the intent of creating something viral.

They latched onto the elements they thought would be a good formula for getting clicks.

"We began brainstorming ideas. Oren was sure we needed music, or some kind of song to make the video viral. He had his talented brother Leav there to play guitar. I thought we needed to be racy, " he said.

"We basically came up with this idea of making a pseudo commercial for American Apparel where all of us were naked, making breakfast. We called it 'Naked Breakfast.' I think it got over 150,000 hits in two days. Ryan posted it and I think his video now has over 500,000 hits. I think it would have gotten more except for the fact that it was flagged for, 'adult content.'"

He also created other web series like The Gay Roommates and Modern Day Jesus.

Wiig and Rothman have been together since at least 2016.

In 2016, People first reported that Rothman was dating Ghostbusters star Kristen Wiig.

The pair were spotted kissing during a vacation in Hawaii. A source told the magazine that had been “secretly dating for a few months." The source went on to confirm, "He’s her boyfriend. They’re really happy together.”

They've kept their relationship mostly private.

Even after the PDA pics came out, Rothman and Wiig didn't make a big deal of their relationship.

The pair has kept things very quiet over the years, but Wiig had been wearing an engagement ring since at least early May 2019, so their marriage was bound to happen!

Kristen Wiig has been married before.

This will be the second marriage for Wiig, who was married to actor Hayes Hargrove from 2005 to 2009. After her divorce, she dated Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti for a year and a half. They broke up in 2013.

On Feb. 9, 2021, Wiig revealed that she and Rothman tied the knot.

“In my home, I am very lucky about having these two babies and my husband,” Kristen shared on an episode of Howarad Stern's SiriusXM show. “They make it all better and changed my life in that regard.”

Best wishes to the happy couple.

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. Her work has been seen at Ravishly, Babble, Scary Mommy, The Mid, Redbook online, and The Broad Side. She is the creator of the blog Stay at Home Pundit and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.