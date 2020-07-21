Who Is Adi Ezra? Everything To Know About Bar Refaeli's Husband

They have three children together.

Looks like despite Bar Refaeli's success as a super model, she's not immune from the law. The Israeli model was convicted of tax evasion on July 20, 2020, on multiple offenses.

But earlier this year, Bar Refaeli and her husband, Adi Ezra, had some family news to share with the world. The 35-year-old supermodel and her 45-year-old husband had their third child in January 2020.

Refaeli and Ezra were already parents to daughters Liv, 3, and Elle, 2. Their newest addition is a boy named David.

Last year, they announced they had a third bundle of joy on the way. Refaeli took to her Instagram to let her fans know the news and to post a video captioned, "Oops I did it again."

In the video, she was joined by her friend, Assi Azar, who appeared on screen before she popped in and greeted viewers from the background.

Although Refaeli seemed to have been having a good year so far, she recently endured some more not so pleasant news.

The model has been convicted of tax evasion. But in the midst of all this, we're wondering more about her family.

Who is Adi Ezra, Bar Refaeli's husband?

They met in 2012.

Adi Ezra is an Israeli businessman. He and Refaeli were introduced to each other through mutual friends in 2012, about two years after she split from Leo DiCaprio after five years of dating.

The couple got married September 24, 2015 at the Carmel Forest Spa Resort in Haifa, Israel.

He's a Business Development Officer.

Ezra is the Chairman for Neto Malinda Trading LTD in Israel. Figures from a handful of years ago report that he makes about $3 million a year.

While that's nothing to sneeze at, Refaeli is the world's top paid model with $82 million in earnings between June 2019 and June 2020.

They broke up once because of Mick Jagger.

It can't be easy being a normal guy married to a world famous supermodel.

Apparently, Ezra felt a twinge of jealousy over the way Refaeli was dancing with the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger at her 29th birthday party in the summer of 2014. They briefly broke up as a result of that.

He will inherit the family fortune.

Neto Malinda Trading is Ezra's family business. It's a food distribution giant founded by his grandfather, Dudi Ezra. He's the heir to the family's fortune.

Refaeli loves being a mom.

In 2017, six months before the birth of her second daughter, Elle, Refaeli opened up to Israeli lifestyle magazine AT, saying, in a translated interview:

“I take my motherhood lightly and I am proud of it. There are mothers who are stressed and harassed that everything is around the child, and for me it is not like that... In a sense Liv is really my whole world. My responsibility is very great but I am light, fly alone, fly with Adi.

If I start to think about what people have to say, I will not get out of it... I think, for example, that I would not want Leib to go to a private kindergarten but a public one and friends have warned me that in that case everyone will look at my salary. I’ll take her to a special, private kindergarten, they’ll say I’m eye-catching, so how do you get out of it.”

They welcomed their third child earlier this year.

In January 2020, the couple welcomed their third child (and first boy) to the world. At the time, Refaeli sent out a photo of her in the hospital smiling with the caption, “This is what real GLAM looks like. 3rd baby in 3.5 years. #FamilyIsEverything. Life is beautiful.”

Refaeli was just convicted of tax evasion.

The model and her family have actually been facing a tax evasion case against them for a while now. However, she was just convicted on four counts of tax offenses.

Both Refaeli and her mother admitted to not paying taxes on an income near $10 million dollars.

Last month, they both signed a plea bargain deal where Refaeli would agree to serve nine months of community service, and her mother would take a prison sentence of 16 months. They also have to pay a $1.5 million fine on top of the millions they owe in back taxes.

Refaeli's mother's charges include a failure to report income and aiding someone else in evading taxes, in addition to evading them herself. She also signed leases for Refaeli under the names of other family members.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in June 2019 and was updated with the latest information.

