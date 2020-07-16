Who Is Milla Jovovich's Husband? Paul W. S. Anderson Has An Impressive Career Of His Own

They've been together for a long time.

In the new HBO documentary Showbiz Kids, former child star Milla Jovovich opened up about her own experiences about growing up in Hollywood as a preteen model.

That's just where she got her start, though — fans know that Jovovich has made a huge career for herself since then, and she seems to be happy in her personal life, too.

Who is Milla Jovovich's husband, Paul W.S. Anderson?

Director Anderson has a pretty impressive career under his belt himself.

In the documentary, Jovovich shares her experiences as a child working in the entertainment industry.

Though Jovovich is best known for her work in The Fifth Element and the Resident Evil franchise, her career goes back decades before those movies ever hit theaters. In Showbiz Kids, she shared that when she was really young, she would have preferred to "play with dolls" instead of being on set, and that her mother — famous Russian-American actress Galina Jovovich — eventually emancipated her so that she wouldn't be bound by following the laws that cut her working hours short, since she was a minor.

Today, Jovovich is married to Paul W. S. Anderson.

Jovovich and Anderson tied the knot in 2009, and it seems like they've been living happily ever after ever since. Before making things official with Anderson, Jovovich was married to Luc Besson from 1997-1999, and spent a brief period married to Dazed and Confused star Shawn Andrews in 1992.

Anderson is a director and screenwriter.

Anderson is just as embedded in Hollywood as his wife is. He's written movies including Death Race and Alien vs. Predator and has directed even more, like Pompeii and Mortal Kombat. Anderson seems to stay in the sci-fi genre for the most part, but it's pretty clear that's exactly where his talent lies.

They worked together on Resident Evil.

Jovovich and Anderson were able to work together on the Resident Evil movies, and it's a big part of their love story. Jovovich starred in the franchise, while Anderson worked behind the scenes, writing and directing and when it all finally came to an end in 2017, she said it was bittersweet to say goodbye.

"This whole experience has been such a huge part of my life not just as an actor but on a personal level with my husband and two kids," she said at the time. "It’s bittersweet because I know it’s all coming to an end."

They have three children together.

Having recently welcomed a new baby, Jovich and Anderson now have three children: Osian, Ever, and Dashiel. Anyone who follows Jovovich on Instagram knows that these kids are the light of her and Anderson's life together; she's constantly posting photos of them, especially over the past few months as they've all been spending so much time at home together.

They celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary last year.

Last August, Jovovich marked spending a decade married to Anderson with a sweet post on Instagram.

"What a joy it’s been living life with you for so many years!" she wrote. "What a whirlwind, what a journey, what a truly incredible and epic experience it’s been! When I look at the picture of us when we first met, I can’t believe it’s possible that I found such a special man all those years ago, one that has loved me non stop, through thick and thin, that has loved being in a relationship with me for so many years, that has adored and completely embraced the experience of having children and been by our side every minute of every day."

