Who Is tWitch's Wife? Everything To Know About Allison Holker And Their Sweet Love Story

Isn’t it funny how things seem to come full circle? Well, the love story between two contestants on a reality dance show has warmed hearts for years. Who is tWitch's wife?

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker first caught our attention when they performed on separate seasons of the hit show So You Think You Can Dance. Back in 2006, Allison competed on the second season of the show and finished in eighth place, and Boss, also known as "tWitch," finished as the runner up on season four in 2008.

In 2010, Holker and tWitch's paths crossed when they were both invited back as all-stars for season 7 of SYTYCD which brought them together... eventually. The two were under the misconception that the other wasn’t interested, making both Holker and tWitch too afraid to make a move.

That is, until Holker got the courage to make the first move so tWitch would realize she was interested.

tWitch currently works as a resident DJ for The Ellen DeGeneres Show and, in May 2019, he brought his wife on the show to share the news that they were expecting a new addition to the family. In November 2019, they welcomed their new bundle of joy.

He and Holker are also the hosts of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, whose second season just premiered this past Valentine's Day.

Who is tWitch's wife, Allison Holker?

She's from Utah.

Allison Holker was born in Minnesota, but grew up in Orem, Utah. She started dancing when she was nine years old. When she was in high school, she performed with Earth, Wind and Fire at the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

While in high school, she won a number of dance titles, including the Co Dance 2004 competition, which was her first national competition. She was named the National Senior Outstanding Dancer in 2005 at the New York City Dance Alliance. She also danced in the movies High School Musical and High School Musical 2.

There actually wasn’t an initial spark between them.

tWitch said he actually met Holker years prior at a party thrown by season two contestant Ivan Koumaev, but she didn't remember him. Regardless, he had always been a fan, and was even brought to tears by her dancing a few times.

tWitch was clueless that Holker had any interest in him.

tWitch said, "We met again during Season 7 but didn't say a word to each other the whole season. So that's why I had no idea, because she wouldn't talk to me and I thought she wasn't interested. She did catch me checking her out in the hallway once."

Holker added, "Outside of rehearsals, we avoided each other. Both of us are very social and were friends with all the other All-Stars. The whole season, he was legitimately the only person I didn't speak to."

Holker had to make the first move.

"I knew it was the last night I would see him," she said. "I was like, 'Geez, I guess I have to be stronger about my moves.' I hadn't planned on going because I'm a mom and don't really go out and party. But when he texted to see if I was going, I was ready and in the car!"

When she arrived at the party, their eyes met, and he motioned for her to come over. She said, “I cut through people, didn't even stare at anyone, didn't see anyone else at the party."

"I didn't just make one move — I made, like, 10 moves and he wasn't seeing them, so I had to put myself out there even more," Holker, who started crushing on Boss from day one that summer, told Dance Spirit in 2012. "From the first week of SYTYCD as All-Stars, I thought he was the cutest guy ever. His personality was so fun."

Their first year of dating was long-distance.

The couple had a pretty unconventional start to their relationship.

"The first year, we had a Skype relationship," Holker revealed. "It proved how much we were committed to each other because we'd be on different schedules and we still planned out what hour we'd speak every night. After Season 7, I went on tour with SYTYCD for three months, and directly after that, he went on tour with The LXD. Then I moved to Toronto to do Cobu 3D, and he went to Miami to film Step Up Revolution. In our first year of dating we were separated for nine months."

"Thank God for Skype, email, picture texts, any form of communication," tWitch added. "The LXD tour was international, so when I couldn't call, I would write pages and pages of emails."

They recently welcomed a new baby into their family.

Holker and tWitch got married on December 10, 2013. Holker already had a daughter from a previous relationship.

Together, they have a son and, in May 2019, they announced there was another dancing baby, a little girl, on the way! The couple was overjoyed, and their two kids couldn’t wait to meet their little sister.

A few months later, in November, Holker gave birth. They both took to Instagram to share the news. Holker wrote, "ZAIA BOSS. 9 lbs 3 oz — 21 inches long. Healthy beautiful angel." Boss simply wrote the baby's first name with the same snap of his new daughter's hands that Holker shared.

For tWitch’s birthday, Holker gifted her husband a bus bench ad.

She bought the bench in North Hollywood, so tWitch could see it every day on his way to work. Awww!

In an Instagram post, she wrote, "You make our family laugh and smile everyday, and I wanted a gift that showed the kind of love our family shares so it only seemed right! A bus stop bench! I hope that every time you pass this you're reminded of our love and giggle a little."

They have a huge social media following.

The couple like to do daily dance routines for their social media fans, of which they have a combined amount of 4.2 million on TikTok and Instagram. They recently played the Not-So-Newlywed game where they addressed the fact that Holker had appeared back on social media just days after giving birth back in November 2019.

Boss said, “Zaia was born on Sunday and I think we danced on Thursday or Friday, something like that."

Holker explained, "A lot of people asked me, ‘How? How could you do that?’ Honestly, I am a dancer. It’s part of my life. People get up, they shower. I get up, I shower and then I dance. It helped me so much through the whole [pregnancy] process, and it made me really keep a sane head.”

Holker also said that the couple always has a great time when they dance: “We always end up smiling and laughing with each other during it. No matter what’s happening in the day, we know we can check in with each other and dance and it kind of makes everything go away and it’s so much better.”

They're the hosts of Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings.

In addition to their already busy lives, the couple also host Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, a show that covers engagements, weddings, honeymoons, and anniverseries that take place at various Disney locations, and are organized by Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings and Honeymoons.

The show's second season recently premiered this Valentine's Day on Disney+.

When the park closed, Boss said, “When it’s quiet in here you get to really appreciate what’s going on. You can kind of feel Walt walking around with you.” Holker added, “There’s so much that Disney has to offer, so we really explored more of the world this year."

Her husband then added, "We got to be on top of a glacier this season. I don’t know how many people have literally stood on a glacier. That’s this season. That’s just one thing! You have all these other dreams that have not been realized yet. And they’re just as big and just as extravagant and just as special. Disney was built on dreams anyway, so their fans have that same kind of DNA in them.”

