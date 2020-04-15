Who Is Chris D'Elia's Girlfriend And Baby Mama? Everything To Know About Kristin Taylor

So much exciting news happening at once!

It's a pretty exciting time for comedian Chris D'Elia. Not only did his new Netflix special, No Pain, premiere, but he's also expecting a baby with his girlfriend ... and until recently, he did a pretty good job of keeping her Identity under wraps.

But thanks to the sleuthing of a few fans, we now know that the 40-year-old is dating Kristin Taylor, and it sounds like things between them are getting pretty serious (what with the baby and all).

So who is Chris D'Elia's girlfriend, Kristin Taylor?

This is what we know so far about her.

Until recently, fans didn't know much about who D'Elia was dating.

Despite talking about himself in his comedy and on his podcast, Congratulations With Chris D'Elia, this comedian doesn't tend to share details about his personal life. He's made it clear that he does have a significant other, but when he talks about her, he doesn't use her name — instead, he refers to her in a vague way, like calling her "my lady." But thanks to the sleuthing of fans on Reddit, people put the pieces together and realized that D'Elia is dating a woman named Kristin Taylor and has been for a few years now, thanks to photos that have surfaced of the two of them together. Who knew?!

So who is D'Elia's girlfriend? She's an animator.

Taylor works as a stop-motion animator and artist at Hi Big Dog Media, a company she founded herself, as she explains in the bio on her website.

"I am a stop-motion animator, and the creator of HI BIG DOG Media," Taylor writes. "Born and raised in North Carolina, I made a quick stop in the heartland to earn my Bachelors degree from the University of Missouri. It was here that I met and adopted my angel dog, Cooper, who is the inspiration behind this media group."

Taylor also keeps a low profile online.

Unfortunately, what she shares on her company's website is just about the extent of the intel that exists out there about Taylor — it seems like she's a pretty private person. In fact, Taylor's Instagram is private, and while her Twitter account is public, she doesn't share anything about her personal life on there. It's starting to make sense why she and D'Elia get along so well!

D'Elia recently announced that he and Taylor were expecting a baby.

On a recent episode of his podcast, D'Elia shared that Taylor is pregnant, although he didn't go into much detail.

"I've gotta tell you something, dude. I'm having a f**kin'...we're havin' a baby," he said in the podcast episode, which debuted in December 2019. "That's right. Now I don't share this a lot — I don't share my personal life a lot. Dude, your boy's having a f**king baby. Does it make me nervous to talk about it? Yes, because, you know, that's real life. And it's not just me bullshitting and making fart noises."

While D'Elia's Wikipedia page notes that the baby was born in 2020, we can't find any evidence that he and Taylor have welcomed their child just yet.

There aren't many photos of the two of them together out there.

Chris D’Elia I am so happy you are finally showing my girl Kristin Taylor love as your girlfriend and loving partner and mommy to the babies. #love #chrisdelia #coangratspod #mommy #lagirls pic.twitter.com/0cMScfpsSB — Crazy Fun (@CrazyFu47121715) October 17, 2018

Being that Taylor and D'Elia have kept their relationship almost entirely off of social media, it's no surprise that there aren't many photos of them together out there, although in 2018, an eagle-eyed fan did manage to find a few of them looking very coupled up, although it's hard to say where these photos came from. Still, they make a pretty cute couple!

D'Elia's never gotten too personal on social media.

Hearing D'Elia's podcast and looking at his Instagram account, it seems like he keeps things all business if possible and hasn't shared any super personal details about himself, Taylor, or their relationship. It's hard to say if this will change in the future as he becomes a father for the first time but we're definitely interested to see what comes next for them.

Congrats, you two!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.