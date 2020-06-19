23 Father's Day Quotes To Send Your Husband

Tell your husband "Happy Father's Day" in the best way possible.

Father’s Day has a very interesting history. In the beginning, Father's day was actually just a piggy-back idea wrapped on the back of Mother’s Day. Mother’s Day was first introduced after the Civil War as part of the peace-and-reconciliation campaigns, designed to bring mothers of the confederate and union soldiers together.

Finally, in 1914 Mother’s Day became an National Holiday, with President Woodrow Wilson inviting everyone to celebrate “that tender, gentle army, the mothers of America”.

In the year 1909, A woman named Sonora Smart Dodd began campaigning for Father’s Day. She was one of six children raised by a widower. The year before, a Father’s Day had been celebrated in West Virginia, but that was to honor fathers who had passed in an explosion in a local Coal Mine. In the year 1910, Washington State celebrated the country’s first statewide Father’s Day.

Father’s Day began to spread around the country. In 1924 President Calvin Coolidge urged states to honor the fathers within their borders by recognizing this holiday.

However, many men hated the idea of a “Father’s Day”. They thought it domesticated masculinity by giving fathers sentimental gifts such as flowers, often paid for by the father himself.

During the 20’s and 30’s there was a large movement to disown both Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, in exchange for one large “Parent’s Day”. The concept being that both parents should be loved and celebrated equally and together.

During the Great Depression, retailers marketed Father’s Day as a second Christmas, trying to get families to come into their shops. This only spread the recognition of Father’s Day across the country. By the end of the second World War, Father’s Day had become a national institution.

Finally in 1972, Richard Nixon, in an attempt to garner votes for re-election, signed a proclamation instating Father’s Day as a federal holiday.

Father’s Day is a way for children to show their fathers how much they love and appreciate them. It is also a day where you can show your husband, or Significant Other (S.O.) what a great father they are in your eyes, and how much you appreciate all they do for your family.

Here are some of the best Father's Day quotes for husbands to help you celebrate your spouse — and the most special Dad — in your life:

1. Celebrating being married to such a wonderful father.

"Every single day I spend being your wife, I realize how lucky I am to live such an amazing life!" —Unknown.

2. Our kids are our love in human form.

"I adore you with all of my heart. That feeling will never go away. Our kids are proof of our love. Our family is the greatest treasure we have." —Unknown

3. Thank you for raising our child(ren) bravely.

“Any fool can have a child. That doesn’t make you a father. It is the courage to raise that child that makes you a father.” — Barak Obama

4. Thank you for teaching our children well.

“One father is more than one hundred school masters.” — George Herbert

5. We’re in this together.

“A good husband makes a good wife.” — Unknown

6. Thank you for teaching our children through your example.

“The greatest mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking.” — Dan Pearce

7. You are love, personified.

“To her, the name of father was another name for love.” — Fanny Fern

8. We are lucky to have you.

"Our hearts are knit together in love. Our lives are built on that love, peace, and happiness. Our children are blessed because of that love. We must be doing something right."—Unknown.

9. Thank you for loving raising our kid(s)!

“Anyone who tells you fatherhood is the greatest thing that can happen to you, they’re understating it.” — Mike Myers

10. Thank you for protecting us.

“He adopted a role called being a father so that his child would have something mythical and infinitely important: a protector.” — Tom Wolfe

11. You don’t have to be a father to be a dad.

“It is not flesh and blood, but the heart that makes us fathers and sons.” — Friedrich Schiller

12. You make me so happy!

"Life smiles at me every day with you by my side. I’m blessed to call you my husband and the father of my children."—Unknown

13. I love you forever.

“I would thank you from the bottom of my heart, but for you my heart has no bottom.” — Unknown

14. I am forever grateful for you.

“Gratitude is one of the least articulate emotions, especially when it is deep.” — Felix Frankfurter

15.You have a beautiful heart.

“The heart of a father is the Masterpiece of Nature.” — Antoine Francois Prevost

16. Thank you for protecting us.

“I cannot think of any need in childhood, as strong as the need for a father’s protection.” — Sigmund Freud

17. I am grateful for the way you guide our family.

“The quality of a father can be seen in the goals, dreams, and aspirations that he sets not only for himself but for his family.” — Reed Markham

18. I am rich because I share my life with you.

“A truly rich man is one whose children run in his arms when his hands are empty.” — Unknown

19. But on this day, I want to let you know how important you are to us.

“A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society." — Billy Graham

20. Parenting is fun with you!

"You are my best friend, the father of our children, and you are my hidden strength. Thank you for making life so beautiful."—Unknown

21. I know you love our kids eternally.

“Daddies don’t just love their children every now and then, it’s a love without end.” — George Straight.

22. We can always count on you.

“A father is one friend on whom we can always rely.” — Emile Gaboriau

23. Thank you for always being a perfect example for our children.

“I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments, when they aren’t trying to teach us. We are formed by the little scraps of wisdom.” — Umberto Eco

Kaitlin Kaiser is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.