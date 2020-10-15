John Cena's Married! Everything To Know About His New Wife, Shay Shariatzadeh

Surprise! John Cena revealed that he and his partner, Shay Shariatzadeh, got married on Oct. 12 in a secret wedding ceremony in Tampa, Florida. The couple was first spotted in March of 2019 on a low-key date night in Vancouver, then they were seen having dinner at Juniper and Ivy in San Diego shortly after. Said a source, “They both looked like they were having a great time and seemed happy, and were extremely polite to everyone who served them. They seemed like wonderful people.” And now, they're wonderful people who are married!

Who is John Cena's wife, Shay Shariatzadeh?

Here's everything you need to know about John Cena's wife.

She's a smart, educated woman.

Though she isn’t a wrestler like Cena, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of British Columbia.

In an interview, she said, “I have always enjoyed math and physics. My brother studied engineering in school, and I remember one day he came home with a project and it was an autonomous car — and that was it! I decided to study Engineering.”

She loves her family.

Dating someone who has a good relationship with their parents means good things for your future together. And in Shariatzadeh’s case, she truly adores her mom.

When asked about the relationship with her mom, she said, “The strongest and most hard working woman I know is my mother. The biggest lesson she taught me was to be independent and fight for the things I want in life. She is the reason I fight to be the best version of myself, to be kind, and to never give up. Because, despite all the hardship, she always smiled. She is my hero."

How adorable is that?

She’s a product manager.

It’s quite a different career than wrestling, but Shariatzadeh currently works as a product manager at Sonatype.

But before becoming an engineer, she was a sales associate for Guess and La Vie En Rose. She also holds a green and white belt from Lean Six Sigma, which is “a method that relies on a collaborative team effort to improve performance by systematically removing waste and reducing variation.” Shariatzadeh was also a mentor at her alma mater, as well as a wellness and panelist volunteer.

What is Shay Shariatzadeh's age?

Shariatzadeh is 30, while Cena is 43. Bella was younger than Cena as well; however, she’s 36. And with at least 10 years between Cena and Shariatzadeh, everyone is hoping they can make things work.

Shariatzadeh has drawn comparisons to Bella.

Not long after their romance began, a lot of attention was drawn to the fact that Cena's new lady had quite a physical resemblance to his ex, Bella. However, the wrestler was quick to shut down the speculation.

In a November 2019 interview, he said, “Thank you so much for asking that question, but I’ll keep that as your question and keep those details to myself.”

He then opened up further about his relationship as well as his breakup with Bella, explaining, “Every experience in life is a chance for us to know who we are and who we’re not, and just because I went down one avenue in life doesn’t mean I’m going to repeat going down that avenue. I think if there is a learning experience for me and a takeaway for me, it’s OK to be who you are and it’s OK to establish boundaries. Just because a precedent was set doesn’t mean you need to follow that precedent, as long as you take ownership of who you are... If you’ve done something before and it doesn’t really mesh with who you are, it’s OK to change. It’s OK to develop and grow, and that’s the journey of life.”

He also revealed that he was "extremely happy" with Shariatzadeh.

Nikki Bella spoke about their relationship on her podcast.

In The Bellas Podcast, which she hosts with her twin sister Brie Bella, Nikki Bella revealed, “This is actually kinda hard to talk about for me. You all have seen John’s paparazzi pics. He was spotted with a new mystery woman."

"When I saw the headline, it was [texted] to me by a few people," she continued. "My stomach went into knots. When I saw the photo, it was weird. I am very happy for him. As long as John is happy, I’m happy. But let me tell you, if she breaks his heart? Wow. I will rack attack her in a heartbeat. I’m still protective of that man.”

When did John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh get engaged?

Cena sent the social media world into a spiral with numerous cryptic messages that implied he was engaged to Shariatzadeh earlier this year.

It all started in January 2020, when Cena tweeted out the following:

How many people have you totally let into your life? For many out there the number is 0. We have all been betrayed, it hurts, but if you’re brave enough to continue to try and let people in, when someone does connect with you. They will know and love you for who you really are. — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 4, 2020

He then posted a photo on Valentine's Day of a man holding up a heart that read, "Say Yes." And he followed that up the next day with an image of a bride and groom. But it didn't stop there. Just a few days later, he tweeted a quote about marriage that read, “A happy marriage is a long conversation that always seems too short – Andre Maurois.”

To add even more fuel to the rumors, Shariatzadeh was seen on a recent outing wearing a ring. An eyewitness claimed, "John Cena [was] spotted today at a carnival in Mission Beach, San Diego with Shay Shariatzadeh right behind him with [a] huge engagement ring on her finger... They were very affectionate. She was grabbing onto his arm the whole time and the ring was def on her left hand."

Then, to top it all off, a photo appeared on social media that captured the ring in question.

Does John Cena have children?

John Cena does not have any children from previous relationships.

What is John Cena's net worth?

John Cena's net worth is reportedly around $60 million.

