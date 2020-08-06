Who Did Marty Jannetty Kill? Inside The Former Pro Wrestler's Bizarre Murder Confession

This situation is bizarre all around.

It's not everyday someone comes forward to confess to a murder — much less a pro wrestler — but earlier this week, that's exactly what happened when former WWE star Marty Jannetty took to Facebook to share that he had killed someone when he was 13 years old, calling it "the very first time I made a man disappear." Though he's since deleted the post, the confession's been made,and people (including law enforcement) are definitely interested in what he had to say.

However, he did keep his confession vague, and didn't name the man in question.

Who did Marty Jannetty kill?

Here's what we know so far about the wrestler's bizarre confession:

Marty Jannetty confessed to the murder on social media.

So....



Marty Jannetty just confessed to a murder like it's no big deal? pic.twitter.com/IoudfWXE3Z — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) August 5, 2020

In a Facebook post he shared on Wednesday morning, Jannetty wrote that he killed a man and dumped the body in the Chattahoochee River in Georgia when he was 13 years old after the man allegedly tried to rape him, adding that the man's body was never found.

"I was 13, working at Victory Lanes bowling alley buying weed from a f*g that worked there ... and he put his hands on me,” Jannetty wrote in the post, which has been deleted. “He dragged me around to the back of the building ... you already know what he was gonna try to do.”

Marty Jannetty's victim was allegedly a weed dealer who worked at the front counter of a bowling alley.

In his confession, the only identifying details that Jannetty gives are that the man in question is someone who worked with him at a bowling alley called Victory Lanes, which no longer seems to exist today. Unfortunately, that makes it just about impossible to know who he's talking about, especially since Jannetty's confession seemingly came out of nowhere.

Marty Jannetty claimed the killing was in self-defense.

Later on Wednesday, Janetty called into the Boston Wrestling Sports show, claiming that the man "lured in little kids" and that he did what he did out of self-defense when the man grabbed him by the hair so he was unable to escape.

"When I was beating him in the head with a brick, I was only trying to beat his ass, I wasn't trying to kill him," Jannetty said on the show, adding, "Can you imagine dragging a guy — he's just tried to f*ck you in the ass — can you imagine dragging him to the river and throwing him in? And, then finding out on the news the dude's missing. You know the dude. And, you know more than that. That affected me bad, bro."

Police have opened up an investigation on Marty Jannetty.

According to a statement from the Columbus Police Department, a case has been opened to look into Jannetty's confession.

"The first step will be seeing if we have any missing persons or unidentified remains cases that match the limited information in the post," said a spokesperson from the homicide department.

Jannetty has not identified the man he allegedly murdered.

As open as Jannetty was about what happened many years ago, he has not shared the man's name or any identifying details, and it's unclear if he ever will. Maybe, by Jannetty opening up about the incident, something will jog someone's memory but at this point, no one has come forward with any additional information.

Did Marty Jannetty murder more than one person? Possibly.

The fact that he mentioned that this was only the first time he made a man "disappear" hints that Jannetty may have killed more than once. Could even more confessions be on the way? All we can do is wait and see if he ends up confessing to something again but for now, maybe investigators will be able to bring some kind of closure to the can of worms that Jannetty has opened after all these years.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.