The Weird Reason Tom Cruise Didn't See His Daughter Suri For Six Years

Does Tom Cruise See His Daughter? The Weird Reason He Didn't See His Daughter Suri For Six Years
September 14, 2017

Odd.

Before we dive into this sad saga of a famous absent father, can we first discuss how grown up Suri Cruise is now? 

The adorable brunette is a full grown teen now at 14 year old. She's beautiful and making me feel very, very old. 

Anyways, a 2019 report says that her dad, Tom Cruise, after not seeing Suri Cruise for six years (!!!), finally reuinted with his ostracized daughter.

“Tom has moved on to the next phase of his life and he’s finishing up his latest movie,” the source explained of this six-year absence. “There’s no communication and they haven’t seen each other. Tom rarely talks about her.” 

While neither Cruise nor his ex-wife and Suri's mom, Katie Holmes, have commented on his lack of involvement the little girl's life, it's been reported that before the 2019 dad-daughter interaction, the last time he was photographed with his daughter was in August of 2012 when they went to Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. 

Other reports suggest that Cruise hadn't been seeing Suri because of his religion, Scientology.

Members of the controversial religion are known for distancing themselves and separating from family members who decide to leave the church. So when Holmes left Cruise and the church, he was expected to disconnect from Suri as well.

It was reported that Cruise might have been leaving the cult-like religion after he didn't show up to the church's grand opening for a new location. Other sites have debunked those claims as pure rumor

As the face of Scientology, his departure would be a big deal and Leah Remini has even stated that he could single-handedly end the religion. 

Cruise hasn't commented or confirmed on any split from the church or an absence from his daughter's life.

