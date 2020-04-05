'90 Day Fiancé' Star Angela Deem's Daughter Scottie Deem Sentenced To 20 Years For Child Molestation

She's headed to prison.

Angela Deem from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and her daughter, Scottie, haven been chasing reality TV stardom for a while. Before the pair made a splash on TLC’s show about trying to find love overseas, they racked up multiple appearances on Maury to determine the true paternity of Scottie’s children.

Once the bloodwork settled those scores, they settled into a more typical life of being a working mom and an involved grandma. Eventually, Angela was able to bring the cameras into their lives again by connecting with Michael, a man who was not only living on a different continent, but was also nearly 20 years her junior.

Though Scottie was obviously skeptical, Angela was confident that she and Michael were going to be able to make a go of it. When the season ended, they were engaged, but that blew up at the Tell All episode.

Angela took that as an opportunity to start yelling at other cast members and cast doubts on her relationship’s future before storming off the set.

As of now, Michael is still in his home country and they don’t have plans to continue on any of the TLC franchises. But that hasn’t kept Scottie out of the headlines.

Last fall, Scottie was on trial for statutory rape. She stood accused of molesting a 16-year-old boy. She was 34 at the time. In September 2018, she was formally indicted on one count of aggravated child molestation, 11 counts of child molestation, and one count of statutory rape.

Now, Scottie has been convicted and is currently in jail for her crimes, but that doesn’t mean it's really justice for her victim. What happened? Read on for all the Scottie Deem arrest details.

Before 90 Day Fiancé, the Deems appeared on Maury.

The first time the Deems appeared on TV was in 2015, when they were guests on Maury. There were questions about the paternity of Scottie’s baby. But in a weird twist, it wasn’t Scottie or her boyfriend who thought something was wrong — it was Angela.

She said Scottie had a one-night stand with an ex and that he was was the real father. DNA proved Angela wrong.

The mother and daughter duo appeared on Maury — again!

When Scottie had her second child, Angela decided that was a good reason to reprise their Maury fame. She got the two of them a slot on the show, where she again questioned whether Scottie was being truthful about who the father of this baby was.

Like the first time, DNA provided proof that Scottie knew what she was doing and Angela really didn’t have that much information about her daughter’s sex life.

Angela Deem made her debut on 90 Day Fiancé in 2018.

In 2018, Angela made a big splash on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days with her lusty pursuit of her much younger boyfriend. She went to visit him in Nigeria and spent the season alternately trying to make a good impression on his friends and family and get him into bed.

There were some evident cracks in the relationship, including infidelity, and Angela leaned on Scottie for support as she tried to decide what her future with Michael would be.

Scottie Deem was accused of molesting a minor.

While there was nothing morally or legally ambiguous about the age difference between 57-year-old Angela and 30-year-old Michael, the same could not be said when Scottie set her sights on a teenager and proceeded to sexually exploit him.

According to court filings, the teenager’s grandmother reported the situation. “Approximately two months prior, Ms. Scottie Deem, a good friend of the family, had Juvenile at her home while her boyfriend was out of town. While the Juvenile was there with her and her children, Ms. Deem had sexual intercourse with Juvenile,” the filings said.

There were several further incidents of sexual contact between the two of them. Under Georgia law, having sex with a person 16 or under is considered statutory rape.

She was formally indicted and will serve a prison sentence.

In March 2019, Scottie was found guilty on three of the charges and was officially sentenced to three 20-year jail terms, which could be served concurrently. However, she will only end up serving two years in prison and will be released on probation for the remainder of her sentence term.

This may be because she agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charges, with a possible leniency recommendation in exchange. As it stands now, she will be out of prison in 2021.

Angela is currently appearing on this season of 90 Day Fiancé, as her fiancé Michael prepares to come to America on his K-1 visa.

