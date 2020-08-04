Who Is Sophia Grace Macy? New Details About Felicity Huffman And William Macy's Daughter

She's going to take the SAT.

William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman have managed to keep their family life out of the headlines for most of their marriage. While most people know that they've been married since 1997 and that they have kids, they never really shared many details of their daughters’ private lives.

In 2014, Huffman talked about loving the teenage years, saying, “Both my girls are in the beginning of their teenage years. I have to say, I’m truly loving it… I love that they’re complicated and deep people. I love their highs and their lows. I love watching them become who they are.”

Macy rocked the boat a bit when he commented that he didn’t have any hang-ups about his kids growing up and enjoying all that life had to offer, including sex.

When asked about the prospect of the girls dating he told US Weekly, “You know, I started doing all the cliches, ‘I’m gonna threaten the guys, I’m gonna dig a moat around our house,’ And then I thought, ‘OK, what do you really want for your daughters?’ And I realized: I want them to be happy and lusty and safe. I want them to have a lot of sex in their lifetime! Good, healthy wonderful sex with no guilt. That’s what I really want.”

But despite all their good intentions for their daughters, the famous couple has made life a lot harder by paying someone to help their elder daughter Sophia cheat on her SATs. Macy and Huffman are caught up in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

Who is Sophia Grace Macy and is she involved in her parents’ scheme?

1. Sophia Grace Macy is college-bound.

Sophia, at 19-years-old, is the elder of the two sisters. She started looking at colleges earlier in the year and Huffman posted on Twitter about the process.

Her dad talked about college being inevitable for the teen, though maybe not right away. “She’s going to go to college… We’re right now in the thick of college application time, which is so stressful. I am voting that once she gets accepted, she maybe takes a year off. God doesn’t let you be 18 twice… But it’s just my opinion, and we’ll see what she wants to do, what Felicity thinks, and how the chips fall.”

2. She has acting hopes for the future.

Sophia allegedly wants to be an actor like her parents. She may only have two movie credits so far but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been learning the craft out of the public eye.

Macy commented once that “I think she’s firmly in the [show business] tribe. She’s good. I’ve seen her in a lot of plays.”

3. She has a boyfriend.

A quick look at Sophia's Instagram page shows she's in love with Miles Elliot, with whom she shares a lot of photos. From the looks of it, the two apparently started dating sometime in 2019.

According to Elliot's Instagram page, he's active in the social justice realm and is currently promoting a play in support of Black Lives Matter.

4. She was at the center of an SAT scam.

Whatever other ambitions Sophia may have had for herself, her parents were set on her attending a good college. When her PSAT scores hovered around 1000, they took matters into their own hands to get her scores up on the SAT.

According to court documents and phone recordings, Huffman made a $15,000 payment to Key Worldwide Foundation, which served as a front for Rick Singer to use unethical or illegal means to help wealthy families get their kids into better colleges.

In Sophia’s case, the money was paid to have a special proctor come to their area and assist Sophia on the SAT exam. The proctor’s job was to either change the answer after the fact or help Sophia during the exam. Sophia’s final score on the exam was 1420, 400 points higher than her PSAT score.

At this time, the only member of the family facing charges is mom Felicity Huffman. It’s not clear if Sophia knew what was going on with the plan her parents set up to cheat on the test.

Sources say in some cases students knew what their parents were doing but there’s been no information about what Sophia knew or didn’t know.

Huffman faced federal conspiracy and honest services mail fraud charges. Macy has not been charged because, while he spoke with Singer about following a similar path for younger daughter Georgia, they ultimately never went forward with any payments.

5. Sophia Grace Macy questions why her parents got involved.

Felicity Huffman wrote a detailed letter to the court in which she described her daughter's reaction to the events surrounding the college admissions cheating scandal. Huffman wrote: She "looked at me and asked with tears streaming down her face, 'Why didn't you believe in me? Why didn't you think I could do it on my own?'"

6. Sophia Grace Macy's mom is going to prison.

Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to charges that she paid Rick Singer $15,000 to ensure Sophia's SAT scores would make the grade. In September, she was sentenced to two weeks in prison for her crime.

7. Sophia Grace Macy is taking the SAT the right way.

Sophia will be allowed to retake the SAT test — the right way this time. The College Board (which administers the test) determined that there wasn't any evidence that Sophia knew her mom "fixed" the SAT.

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010.

This article was originally posted on October 1, 2019, and was updated with the latest information.