Who is Karamo Brown's Fiancé? Everything To Know About Ian Jordan

Queer Eye's Karamo Brown is marrying long-time partner Ian Jordan next year.

Karamo Brown is engaged — again! Yes, the Queer Eye star originally got engaged to his love, Ian Jordan, in May 2018, but unfortunately, their 2020 ceremony had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So, Brown did what any good prospective fiancé would do and proposed to Jordan again in May 2020, two years after his original proposal.

Back in 2019, Brown had said that he wanted to wear a cape long enough to compete with Priyanka Chopra’s veil when she had married Nick Jonas:

“I’m going to try to get as close to that. They’re obviously way more rich, more money than me. But that train she had, I’m designing my situation right now. Trust, my cape is going to be almost as long.”

Brown's goal had been to top Chopra and Jonas’ wedding, he had revealed at the time. “I was just at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and I saw Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and, literally, I’m not joking, I wanted to run up to them and be like, ‘You don’t know me but, you’re the competition in my head,’” Brown said.

Brown, 39, is the culture expert on Netflix's Queer Eye reboot with co-hosts Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness. The Houston-born star began his career in 2004 on the MTV reality show The Real World: Philadelphia, becoming the first out gay black man on reality TV.

Who is Karamo Brown's fiancé, Ian Jordan?

The original wedding planning had been causing Ian Jordan stress.

Before their plans had to change due to the coronavirus, the couple were busy with wedding planning, but it seemed that the wedding plans were causing a bit of stress for Jordan. In fact, Brown shared with a crowd at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre during a panel in November 2018 that a wedding planning conversation sent his fiancé Jordan to the hospital on Thanksgiving.

“This is a true story, it’s sad but it’s also funny,” Brown explained at the time. “This Thanksgiving, we spent the first couple hours in the emergency room because he had a severe anxiety attack, he thought it was a heart attack. They were like, ‘Everything is fine with you, it’s anxiety. What were you talking about before?’ and [Jordan] was like, ‘He’s been talking about the wedding!'”

Brown had wanted a lavish three-day weekend wedding, and it seemed he had the budget for it. He had originally announced the venue would be on 30 acres and had planned to have a Ferris wheel there.

“[For] the Friday night of our three-day wedding event, I just paid for a Ferris wheel, I’m not even joking,” he had said.

Jordan will become a step-dad to Karamo Brown's kids.

Once they tie the knot officially, Jordan will become a step-dad to Brown's two children.

In 2007, Brown was notified that he was the father of a 10-year-old boy, Jason, receiving custody of him that year. Brown adopted Jason's half-brother, Chris, in 2010. Brown moved back to Los Angeles with his two sons in 2011, where they currently reside.

In Brown’s 2019 book, Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, and Hope, he chronicles everything from finding out he was a father 10 years after his son was born, to his TV stints.

In an interview about the book, he said, “I was in a very dark place before I became a parent. All the negative narratives I heard as a child were starting to really affect me. I was using drugs. I was depressed.

And finding out that information that I had a child that I didn’t know about, (it) caused me to sober up and say, 'OK, I have to step up not just for myself but for someone else.'"

Brown and Jordan were originally engaged in May 2018.

Brown had first popped the question during a surprise birthday party for Jordan at Hyde Sunset bar and restaurant in Los Angeles back in May 2018. Brown presented Jordan with a sweet video and then got down on one knee to propose, along with a David Yurman ring in hand.

“You are the funniest man I know, the kindest man, my biggest cheerleader,” Brown had said to Jordan during the proposal. “You made me feel like I could do anything.”

Brown also praised his fiancé on Instagram. “I love you because of your heart, your humor but mostly because you don’t mind serving #GlamorousShot realness w/ me anytime I ask,” he quipped. “I pray today and this year brings you everything your heart desires.”

Jordan loves his mom.

Jordan frequently posts about his mom on Instagram. He shares photos along with sweet messages like, "I love you beyond words," and "so happy to see my Mom!"

Joradn works in the entertainment business.

Brown and Jordan have both made careers in television, but Jordan works behind the scenes. According to IMDb, Jordan is known for his work as an assistant director for shows like, Instant Mom, School of Rock, Fam, Raven’s Home, The Suite Life on Deck, and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

He's also worked on a handful of other well-known kids' shows, like Zoey 101 and Drake & Josh. Brown has also worked as an on-air host and producer for OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network), Huffington Post Live and as a contributor on NBC’s Access Hollywood Live.

Karamo Brown proposed again after their wedding had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

Unfortunately, the couple's 2020 wedding plans had to be put onto hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. So, for Jordan's May 2020 birthday, Brown decided to surprise him by proposing once again!

On Instagram, he wrote, "I’m Engaged... Again! During this Quarantine I have fallen even deeper in love w/ my fiancé @theianjordan so on his bday / which is also our anniversary I proposed again. Our wedding has been canceled/postponed like so many other people but I still wanted to celebrate our love. I love you Sugah!"

Brown also bought Jordan another engagement ring after he had lost the first one. Brown says in the video, "I decided to ask you if you'll marry me again. And it fits!"

