Who Is Tan France's Husband? Everything To Know About Rob France

The 'Queer Eye' star is in the sweetest relationship.

Now that Netflix's Queer Eye reboot has become a cultural phenomenon, all eyes are on the new Fab Five — and their personal lives. While some are still single and actively ready to mingle, others are married, including the show's style guru, Tan France, who's mentioned his husband and that he's "happily married" on a few occasions while filming the show.

But since Queer Eye hasn't welcomed the guys' significant others on the show (at least, not yet), fans may not know much about the man France is spending the rest of his life with.

Who is Tan France's husband, Rob France?

Tan and Rob France have been married for awhile now.

France and husband Rob France have been married for more than a decade after meeting on a dating app, as France shared during an appearance on NPR's Fresh Air podcast. He explained that though he and Rob had come from very different backgrounds (and grew up in different countries, with Rob being American and France being British), they actually had a lot in common right off the bat.

France's husband, Rob France, was a pediatric nurse.

Though It's not clear If he's still practicing, Rob said in a 2015 interview that he worked as a nurse in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"I'm currently a full-time pediatric nurse, which I absolutely love, and I do artwork on the side," he said at the time. "I'm passionate about women's fashion, oddly, and horror/sci-fi films. I married a European, which is the best thing that ever happened to me and though the world still intimidates the small-town kid in me, I try to get out and travel often."

Tan France's husband is also an artist.

Rob is an artist who sells his original work online, occasionally taking commissions from fans.

"I'm a freelance illustrator (self-taught, so it's all kind of experimental)," he explained on his official website. "I specialize in figure illustrations and the occasional abstract portrait. I love illustration so much. I pour my heart and soul into each piece, infusing emotion into each piece ... which is the main reason I don't produce prints or replicas. Each piece is sold as a unique, exclusive original."

Tan France describes his husband as a "Mormon Cowboy."

In a 2018 interview, France said that although he and his husband practice different religions, the similarities between them is actually what ended up bringing them together.

“It made it easier to date somebody who had similarities to me," Tan France said. "I don’t drink alcohol, I don’t smoke. We practice some of our religions’ practices. We don’t practice them all. We practice what works for us.”

Rob France encouraged his husband to take the Queer Eye job.

Though France was hesitant to join the show at first and worried that he wouldn't be able to cope with the pressure of representing the Muslim community, his husband is who convinced him that he needed to do it.

"My husband is wonderful and he reminded me that if it's not me, who? If it's not now, then when?," Tan said in an interview. "And so I feel like it's perfectly appropriate that we now have representation and that I am that person."

France's Queer Eye co-stars comment on how in love they are.

In a Netflix feature video, France admitted that co-star Jonathan Van Ness can't believe how close he and his husband are but for France, that's just the way their relationship works.

"My cast mate Jonathan hates how we are," he said in the video alongside the stars of Styilng Hollywood. "He's like, that can't be real that you like each other that much."

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.