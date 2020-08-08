When To Break Up With Someone: 7 Signs Your Relationship Is Over

If you're waiting for a sign, this is it.

Growing up, I always thought dating would be the one easy part of life.

Money, travel, jobs, those things were complicated. But dating? Simple. You'd find someone you liked, they'd like you, too, and you'd hang out until you got married. Then you hang out some more, have a few kids, and get buried next to each other. The children you had together would stop by once in a while to drop off a few flowers. Not a bad life.

If you've dated at all you know real life is basically the same thing, except the person you like doesn't like you, your house is on fire, you never sleep because of the kids you popped out, neither of you makes enough money to live your dreams, which causes resentment and you didn't really like each other to begin with, so you hate each other for the rest of your lives and people tell a fake love story at your funerals because they didn't really know you to begin with.

Sound about right?

Dating and marriage is never easy. People tend to think that if you just stick together you'll be okay. But realistically, that isn't always the case. Being with someone should make you happy. It should give you a support system, an extra leg to stand on.

If you've been with someone for any length of time, you've probably struggled with this question:

How do you know when to break up?

Here are 7 telltale signs your relationship is over.

1. You don't want the same things.

In any relationship, there will be things that you don't agree on. But the difference here is lifetime goals.

A big one is having kids: if one partner wants children and the other absolutely hates the idea, this can cause tension in the relationship. If your significant other is set on living their days out in another country or traveling the world and you can't stand the thought of leaving your family behind, this can become a major problem.

These are the big-picture ideas that most people are much less willing to compromise on. Even if someone gives up their lifelong dream to be around you there is no guarantee that they will be content with that choice. Resentment can build, causing cracks in the entire foundation of the relationship.

2. You are constantly trying to make them happy and they don't reciprocate.

In any kind of relationship, you shouldn't be the only one putting in the work. It isn't fair to expect one person to carry the burden of a relationship. Both partners have to be invested for it to work.

If you are the only one doing any sort of gestures, the only one inviting them to hang out, the only one trying to make sure they're happy, then you're in for a world of hurt. This kind of relationship usually ends up paining you more than anything and that's just not sustainable.

3. You're not interested or invested anymore.

The honest-to-goodness truth is that sometimes feelings fade. It's tough to admit, but you notice your love fading, despite the fact that you still have a respect for your partner. This is when you have to own up to those feelings and try to do the least damage possible.

You should be honest and tell your partner how you feel (or more accurately how you don't ). At least this way you're not leading them on.

I know from personal experience that that's almost harder to take than the actual breakup. Your partner deserves someone who wants them and loves them: if that isn't you, its time to let them go so they can find someone who truly will.

4. You're starting to feel like life would be easier without them.

Some people genuinely make your life harder. This is tied back to number two, meaning you shouldn't be with someone who is asking so much of you and not giving that back, but also to the idea that some people honestly begin to have a negative effect on your life when you date them.

If your partner is begging for extravagant gifts they know you can't afford, making unfair ultimatums, causing fights left and right, or demanding more than you are able to give, they don't respect your needs.

If you think life would be easier without them, chances are you're right. Just make sure you make this decision with a clear head and not out of spite.

5. You're together because you feel obligated to be, not because you want to be.

If you've been with someone for years and you're sick of the relationship, get out of it. If the dinner table is silent or the bedroom lonely, you may have lost that spark.

You can try to fix this by going out of your way to make time for your partner, spending time getting to know each other again, going to counseling. But if nothing works and you're unhappy, it's better for everyone to end it than to suffer through just for appearances.

As a child of divorce, with many friends who are also children of divorce, children aren't a 'good' reason to stay in an unhappy marriage. I could write a book on this topic. Everyone deserves to be the happiest they can be. Your children will suffer just as much — if not more — with two regretting parents than with functional divorced parents.

The point here is that if you're unhappy, there's a reason. If you're trapped in a relationship, I don't think it really qualifies as a love connection anymore.

6. You aren't interested in a continuing relationship.

If your partner is expecting this relationship to grow into something more and you don't see it going anywhere, it's probably time to cut things off. Leading someone on or letting them believe that they have a chance at a future with you is cruel.

Dating casually is also totally normal and acceptable, but if one person doesn't know that's what you're doing, then you're being unfair to them.

The difference between both people knowing it's a fun, but not serious, relationship and a serious relationship you know will never be long-term for you is that your partner has a choice in being involved. If you know, you know. And that's OK! Just don't let someone think otherwise.

7. You feel yourself turning into someone you aren't proud of.

One of the biggest hardships in dating is letting yourself become something you aren't. It's easy to slide into a persona of what someone wants you to be, or the 'ideal' girlfriend or boyfriend figure.

In a good relationship, you should feel comfortable being exactly who you are, with no boundaries. The person you're with should value you for who you are, flaws, and all.

The other problem that could fall under this category is that you feel yourself becoming manipulative or aggressive. If you're becoming that way as the result of a toxic relationship, get out of it and take some time to focus on you.

The same goes for if someone is treating you poorly; get out as soon as you can.

Beth El Fattal is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.