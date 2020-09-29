80 Funny Coffee Memes That Prove Our Caffeine Addiction Is Real

It's National Coffee Day on September 29, 2020. Sure, it's probably wise to take not of the amount of caffeine we're consuming and realize the effects it can have on our health, but when something tastes and feels good, how much more do you need to know? Is it okay to just live in denial and caffeine bliss for a while?

Take coffee for example. The drink we love to depend on. We know that coffee makes us feel alive when we need it most.

That's why sharing these funny coffee memes with your friends on National Coffee Day is the best way to brighten your day.

We know that coffee helps us get through a long day, making us feel warm on the inside so that we can be nice to people on the outside. We know that we can depend on coffee because it seems to understand that sometimes we just need a little extra push in life to keep moving forward. Coffee really is the best friend a person could ever ask for.

So, if you are one of the people who couldn’t imagine life without coffee, take a look below to make you laugh on quite-possibly your favorite day of the year.

We've gathered the best coffee memes for you to share with your friends on National Coffee Day.

1. "Hello darkness, my old friend."

Coffee has a friend in me.

2. "Ahhhhh, coffee! Natures littles kiss of goodness."

The best gift nature could give.

3. "How coffee makes me feel."

Coffee has magical powers.

4. "Hakuna Ma'Coffee. It means no worries. I'll just drinking coffee for the rest of the day."

Guaranteed to take all your worries away.

5. "Coffee!!! I need more coffee!!!!" Keep the cups coming.

You don't want to know who I am without coffee.

6. "I don't care if the glass is half full or half empty — is there coffee in it?"

It's what's in the cup that matters...

7. "Life without coffee is like me without sleep. Neither is recommended."

Life without coffee? I can't even imagine it.

8. "Don't ever let anyone tell you fairytales aren't real. I wake up every morning to drink a potion made from magic beans and it brings me back to life."

All hail the bean water.

9. "How do I take my coffee? Seriously. Very seriously."

This is no joking matter.

10. "Me trying to flirt: 'Do you like coffee?'"

Coffee on the mind all the time.

11. "If you love somebody, let them go...If they come back with coffee, it was meant to be."

They're a keeper.

12. "I don't need to drink coffee to be awesome. I'm already awesome. But it's more fun when I'm awesome and awake."

Coffee is a morning necessity.

13. "Support your local caffeine dealers."

Admit that you're a loyal customer.

14. "Even bad coffee is better than no coffee at all." — David Lynch

Coffee is coffee.

15. "Slept 8-10 hours 8oz. Slept 5-7 hours 12oz. What is sleep? 16oz."

There's a size for every amount of sleep deprivation.

16. "Loading..."

Please insert coffee to continue.

17. "I take my coffee with two scoops of it's too early for this shit and a splash of zip it until noon."

Accurate.

18. "Coffee is a gift to myself. It says, here's something to make your day a little better. Please don't get arrested."

Coffee keeps me sane.

19. "Roses are red. Mornings are hard. I suck at poetry. Coffee."

My favorite poem.

20. "Sometimes, doc, I feel like I really don't have much of a purpose."

What the heck is decaf coffee for anyway?

21. "A day may come when I get enough sleep and don't need coffee, but it is not this day."

And probably not tomorrow, either.

22. "The difference between coffee and your opinion is I asked for coffee."

I didn't ask for your opinion.<

23. "Did I run out of caffeine or are you really this boring."

It's hard to tell.

24. "I eat salad every day. Bean salad. Coffee bean salad. ...coffee. I drink coffee every day."

Same thing.

25. "No I'm not a coffee addict. I'm a caffeine-based life form and as such, I must honor the ways of my people."—Nanea Hoffman

It's tradition.

26. "The four types of fear: 1. Terror 2. Panic 3. Username or password is incorrect. 4. We're out of coffee."

Photo Credit: Death Wish Coffee

Number four is code red.

27. "I don't exercise... It makes my coffee spill..."

God forbid my coffee spills...

28. "It's important in life to be positive. Right now I'm positive I need coffee."

100% positive.

29. "How to summon me on a Monday morning."

I wish this was a joke but it's real life.

30. "Coffee: noun. The stuff I drink to keep me from slaughtering you and everyone you care about before breakfast."

Coffee is a lifesaver.

31. "Just a cup or two to get a jump start on all the nuts I have to deal with today."

Coffee mentally prepares me for the day.

32. "You cannot be a true coffee lover until you've tried to suck the spilled coffee off of your shirt. Get on my level."

Amature.

33. " Addict' makes it sound so negative. Let's just say I have a high coffee absorbency rate." — Nanea Hoffman

Yeah, that sounds much better.

34. "Oh my! Look at the time!"

It's always the right time to have a cup of coffee.

35. "Sleep is a symptom of caffeine deprivation."

It's a vicious cycle.

36. "I'm having an...out of coffee experience."

You're not yourself when you don't have coffee.

37. "How do you feel when there is no coffee? Depresso."

And in need of espresso.

38. "I assume people who don't drink coffee just die around 2 p.m."

You mean there are people out there who don't need coffee? Crazy...

39. "Coffee strong."

If it's not strong I don't want it.

40. "When the coffee finally kicks in while at work. Parkour!"

You feel like you're on top of the world when the caffeine finally starts to work.

41. "Of course size matters. Nobody wants a small cup of coffee."

The bigger the cup the better.

42. "My birthstone is a coffee bean."

My zodiac sign is a cappuccino.

43. "Help me, caffeine. You're my only hope."

I'm desperate.

44. "With enough caffeine, I can rule the world, dress myself, and use my grownup manners."

Caffeine makes me a normal human being.

45. "First I drink the coffee, then I do the stuff."

In that exact order.

46. "I may not cry over spilled milk, but I'll lose my freakin' mind over spilled coffee!"

So don't even test me. Keep your distance.

47. "The first sip of coffee on a Monday morning."

Photo Credit: Pinterest

There's no better feeling...

48. "I need coffee. Now."

No talking until this happens.

49. "Me before coffee. Soft demon, warm demon, little ball of hate."

Lovable and cute, and totally dangerous.

50. "When you drink a little coffee in college to help you study at night and you end up with a full-blown coffee addiction."

It happens real quick.

51. "Nooooo, not the coffee - I need that to live!"

Don't deny me the things I love!

52. "Still not enough."

There's never too much coffee.

53. "No speaking ... until this is empty."

Just give me some time to wake up, thanks.

54. "Coffee. I think it's kicking in."

When you're finally feeling like a person again.

55. "Sometimes I write 'drink coffee' on my to-do list, just so I feel like I accomplished something in a day."

Photo Credit: Some E-Cards

One of the most important to-dos of the day, in my opinion.

56. "I'm already sick from all the coffee I've had. Oh look, coffee!"

You can never get enough coffee.

57. "May your morning coffee give you the strength to make it to your mid-morning coffee."

Photo credit: Some E-Cards

...and then to your after lunch coffee.

58. "Any minute now the caffeine will kick in ... any minute."

Don't expect much until this happens.

59. "I need at least one more cup of coffee before I like anyone today."



Photo Credit: Img Flip

So I'd wait to say anything to me.

60. "Touch my coffee and I'll slap you so hard even Google won't be able to find you."

Don't mess with a girl and her coffee.

61. "What do you mean there's no coffee?"

Warning. Warning.

62. "I need coffee to wake up, but I need to wake up to get coffee."

Catch 22.

63. "Don't ever let anyone tell you that fairytales aren't real. I drink a potion made from magic beans every day, and it brings me back to life."

Coffee is pure magic.

64. "When you order a coffee and they ask, 'decaf or regular?'"

Photo Credit: Cheezburger

What kind of question is that?!

65. "The difference between coffee and you opinion is I asked for coffee."

So please keep it to yourself. Your opinion, I mean.

66. "Once simply does not work without coffee."

Photo Credit: Homegrounds

What are you thinking?!

67. "Life without coffee is like something without something. Sorry, I haven't had any coffee yet."

I don't make sense without caffeine.

68. "I don't exercise. It makes me spill my coffee."

Not worth the risk.

69. "Even your coffee is surprised you woke up this early."

It's going to be a great day!

70. "When I smell coffee."

Best. Smell. Ever.

71. "I like my coffee how I like myself: Dark, bitter and too hot for you."

Confidence is key to a great morning.

72. "Coffee? First let me sing you the song of my people. BRBRBRBRBR."

The language of my people.

73. "Coffee because hating your job should be done with enthusiasm."

Coffee will get you through anything.

74. "Bring me the coffee, then back away slowly."

Photo Credit: Primula Products

Shhhh... don't talk.

75. "No speaking till this is empty."

Photo Credit: Daily Moss

Just shush.

76. "Don't talk to me until I've had my morning coffee... or my afternoon, evening, or nighttime... you know what, just don't talk, ever."

Can you ... not?

77. "There is no life without water. Because without water, there is no coffee. And without coffee, I'll kill you all."

Photo Credit: Some E-Cards

The facts of life.

78. "Coffee? Only one cup please..."

Photo Credit: Pinterest

Biggest cup ever. Isn't it wonderful?

79. "They may take away my sugar, alcohol, dairy, grains and beans, but they shall never take away my coffee!"

You can't deny me my coffee! It's my right!

80. "Coffee is vital to your survival. Dinosaurs didn't have coffee, and look at how that turned out."

So obviously we need it. Like now.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Alexis George is a writer who covers love, relationship advice, astrology and personality topics.