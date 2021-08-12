The Best Time Of Day To Drink Coffee, According To Science

Nothing seems to be more invigorating than that caffeine boost from the perfect cup of coffee, whether it's first thing in the morning, a midday pick-me-up, or a nightcap before bed.

For many people, coffee their happiness, their salvation, and they cannot go a day without it.

Other than going through coffee withdrawal, the taste of coffee alone is sometimes enough to get people invigorated for their day or tasks ahead.

And the best part, more than anything, is when you are able to find coffee enthusiasts who share your love for the caffeinated and revitalizing drink.

The only thing better than drinking a cup of Joe itself is discovering the best time to drink coffee to receive the optimum health benefits.

Coffee is scientifically proven to fill the body with natural antioxidants, acts as a calming agent, and repairs DNA. Drinking coffee regularly can reduce your risk of cancer, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and even Parkinson's disease.

If coffee is part of your regular morning routine, there are different times you can drink it: before work, on your way to work, or once you get to work, for example.

However, there is an ideal time to get that caffeine into your system.

As Inc. explained, our body releases different hormones daily, and one that many of us may not know about is the stress hormone cortisol, which is known to make our body feel alert (or more so on edge).

The time our cortisol comes out depends on our circadian rhythm.

Neuroscientist and postdoctoral research fellow at the Geisel School of Medicine, Steven L. Miller, revealed that drinking coffee while your brain is already releasing cortisol will limit the positive effects due to the fact that you are already "wired up."

Instead, you should aim to get that morning cup of coffee into your system when your natural cortisol levels are low.

For example, someone who wakes up around 6:30 in the morning would have the highest cortisol levels between 8 and 9 AM, noon and 1 PM, and 5:30 to 6:30 PM.

For this person and many others on this schedule, the best time for them to drink coffee is between 9:30 and 11:30 AM.

While it may seem agonizing to have to wait a few hours to drink your first cup of the day, remember that, in the end, you're reaping tons of benefits from your favorite caffeinated drink! As long as you don't drink too much of it, that is.

In the meantime, drink water, go to bed earlier, stretch your body, wash your face, and eat a hearty meal.

The next time you want to partake in a wonderful cup of coffee, you can do so with a smile on your face, thinking of all the great benefits it brings. And that's especially true if you're mindful of the time you decide to drink it.

Lani Akingbade is a writer, journalist, and the creative director for The Snow Agency. She is a frequent contributor to YourTango, writing about lifestyle and relationship topics, and entertainment and news.

This article was originally posted in March 2018 and was updated with the latest information.​