50 Inspirational Quotes To Look To For Positivity During a Crisis

It’s okay to be afraid while staying positive, and if you look to some inspirational quotes during a crisis, they can help you get your head in the right place.

Right now a lot of us are worried about the coronavirus pandemic, scared to be exposed to COVID-19, and quarantined to our houses for months on end.

To say we're feeling hopeless right now is an understatement. But hopeless or not, there are ways to bring positivity back into your life, no matter your situation.

If someone always smiles and posts positive Instagram photos all the time, it makes others wonder if they’re human, right? Having a ‘business as usual’ attitude defeats personal relationships with others, so holding back the way we're feeling can create an emotional numbness. Especially on social media.

When we express total abundance, then we forget about scarcity sneaking upon us. Even if a crisis isn’t in the same location as ours, it’s important we recognize the world as one. Identifying danger or scarcity expresses attentiveness to others as a nation and our community.

Wondering how you can strengthen your positivity during a crisis when you're feeling stuck in your emotions?

First, it's important to stay connected with family and loved ones. Building on the relationships that mean the most to us gives us something to always look forward to, as well as provides a support system that many of us will need to rely on when things get tough.

Next, try exercising — moving your body in some way. Especially if you're quarantined at home for months on end, exercising in our homes builds our immune system, and it’s one of the healthiest activities to work through our anxieties.

Finally, find peace in your feelings and learn how to deal with your emotions in a positive way. YouTube is a great resource to look up motivational videos to help get you through difficult times. I recommend listening to Alan Watts, Eric Thompson, Les Brown, or Simon Sinek to pull through on sharing positive messages.

Meditation and yoga also help foster positive emotions, by focusing on the important aspect of life and self-care, so if you're not so much into working up a sweat, use your time at home to focus on yourself and finding balance in your body and resting your mind.

If you need some inspirational quotes during a crisis to help you stay positive and provide a little motivation to lift yourself out of those hopeless feelings, take a look below at some of the best inspirational quotes we recommend.

1. Always stay looking forward to tomorrow.

“The trick is to enjoy life. Don’t wish away your days, waiting for better ones ahead.” —Marjorie Pay Hinckley

2. Don’t give others permission to hurt you.

“Nobody can make you feel inferior without your consent.” —Eleanor Roosevelt

3. Don’t let fear overtake your joy.

“The greatest mistake you can make in life is to continually fear that you will make one.” —Elbert Hubbard

4. We all have a choice in this life.

“Be miserable. Or motivate yourself. Whatever has to be done, it’s always your choice.” —Wayne Dyer

5. If you don’t try then you’ve already lost.

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” —Wayne Gretzky

6. Always take time to express gratitude.

“Just think how happy you would be if you lost everything you have right now, and then got it back again.” —Frances Rodman

7. Good moments make the best memories.

“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” —Dr. Seuss

8. Don’t be afraid to try something new.

“You must do the thing you think you cannot do.” —Eleanor Roosevelt

9. Every problem has a solution.

“A problem is a chance for you to do your best.” —Duke Ellington

10. Dancing in the storm.

“Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning how to dance in the rain.” —Vivian Greene

11. Failure always leads to success.

“I didn’t fail the test, I just found 100 ways to do it wrong.” —Benjamin Franklin

12. You’re beautiful in every way.

“Always remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think and twice as beautiful as you’ve ever imagined.” —Dr. Seuss

13. Perspective is the key to staying positive.

“Very little is needed to make a happy life; it is all within yourself, in your way of thinking.” —Marcus Aurelius

14. Looking forward helps others see us better.

“Don’t cry for a man who’s left you; the next one may fall for your smile.” —Mae West

15. Control your thoughts during a crisis.

“You don’t have to control your thoughts; you just have to stop letting them control you.” —Dan Millman

16. Just try again the next day.

“Courage does not always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying, ‘I will try again tomorrow.”—Mary Anne Radmacher

17. Humbleness is a part of giving.

“Life isn’t about getting and having, it’s about giving and being.” —Kevin Kruse

18. Never be afraid to fight the good fight.

“Challenges are what make life interesting and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.” —Joshua J. Marine

19. It’s about how many punches we can take and move forward.

“The greatest glory in living lies not in never failing, but in rising every time we fail.” —Nelson Mandela

20. Hope heals our anxieties.

“Hope is important because it can make the present moment less difficult to bear. If we believe that tomorrow will be better, we can bear a hardship today.” —Thich Nhat Hanh

21. Praying on a daily routine helps whether future storms.

“Never let your head hang down. Never give up and sit down and grieve. Find another way. And don’t pray when it rains if you don’t pray when the sun shines.” —Leroy Satchel Paige

22. Our true strengths come from our darkest hour.

“It is only in our darkest hours that we may discover the true strength of the brilliant light within ourselves that can never, ever, be dimmed.” —Doe Zantamata

23. Be joyful in basic necessities.

“Learn how to be happy with what you have while you pursue all that you want.” —Jim Rohn

24. There are more open doors when we go through the darkness.

“I will love the light for it shows me the way, yet I will endure the darkness for it shows me the stars.” —Og Mandino

25. Faith is always followed by action.

“We should always pray for help, but we should always listen for inspiration and impression to proceed in ways different from those we may have thought of.” —John H. Groberg

26. Exhaust your resources in life.

“In life, we make the best decisions we can with the information we have on hand.” —Agnes Kamara-Umunna

27. Believe in your goals to get through hard times.

“Every goal first started as something in our mind. You have it all within you!” —Deborah Day

28. Love another through their dark times.

“He worked with her as she was and not as he wanted her to be.” —Colin Clark

29. True relationships have these ingredients.

“How can you love people without encouraging them? And how can you be loyal to people without educating them.” —Confucius

30. Hope will always get us through the thick or thin.

“We must accept finite disappointment, but we must never lose infinite hope.” —Martin Luther King

31. When we are pushed to survive, we reveal greatness.

“Hard times don’t create heroes. It is during the hard times when the ‘hero’ within us is revealed.” —Bob Riley

32. If we fall, always plan on getting up.

“Inside of a ring or out, ain’t nothing wrong with going down. It’s staying down that’s wrong.” —Muhammad Ali

33. Always hang on with all you’ve got.

“When you come to the end of your rope, tie a knot, and hang on.” —Franklin D. Roosevelt

34. We appreciate so much after we’ve been separated from something.

“Going through challenging things can teach you a lot, and they also make you appreciate the times that aren’t so challenging.” —Carrie Fisher

35. If there’s no pain, then there’s no gain from our battles.

“We must embrace pain and burn it as fuel for our journey.” —Kenji Miyazawa

36. Everyone has tough moments that lead to the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I don’t know a startup that hasn’t been through tough times.” —Vinod Khosla

37. Don’t let any crisis overwhelm your heart.

“You start with darkness to move through but sometimes the darkness moves through you.” ― Dean Young

38. Let our past be lessons for the future.

“I like to use the hard times of the past to motivate me today.” —Dwayne Johnson

39. Always learn from our hardest moments.

“Hard times, when held with open hands and a tender heart, can prepare us for the future.” ―Cindee Snider Re

40. Be ahead of the race.

“We must meet the challenge rather than wish it were not before us.”—William J. Brennan

41. Become a positive magnet.

“Optimism is a happiness magnet. If you stay positive, good things and good people will be drawn to you.” —Mary Lou Retton

42. No matter in any situation, always stay positive.

“Stay positive, all other choices are pointless punishments to your psyche.” —Joe Peterson

43. Opportunities versus obstacles.

“If you are positive, you'll see opportunities instead of obstacles.” —Widad Akrawi

44. Negativity will only hold you back from opportunities.

“Positive thinking will let you do everything better than negative thinking will.” —Zig Ziglar

45. The sun comes after the rain.

“When it rains, it pours? but soon, the sun shines again. Stay positive. Better days are on their way.” —unknown

46. Always keeping pushing yourself with faith in your heart.

“Stay positive in every situation and everything you do, never stop trying, have faith don't stop due to failure.” —Anurag Prakash Ray

47. Even in a crisis, always see the beauty in life.

“Dwell on the beauty of life. Watch the stars, and see yourself running with them.” —Marcus Aurelius

48. Shield yourself from the darkness by looking at the light.

“Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow.” —Helen Keller

49. The best leaders always have positive expectations.

“An attitude of positive expectation is the mark of the superior personality.” —Brian Tracy

50. Always follow thinking with action.

“Positive thinking is empowering, positive action is achieving.” —Dr. T.P.Chia.

Sofia Stewart is a writer who focuses on pop culture, religion and relationship topics.