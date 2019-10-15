Who Is Paul Nassif's Wife? Everything To know About Brittany Pattakos And Their Baby

She's a coolsculpting specialist.

Anyone who is a fan of reality television has probably given the Real Housewives franchise a chance... and got immediately sucked in.

Back in the day when we had OG housewife Adrienne Maloof as one of the cast members, we were introduced to her husband, Paul Nassif, a plastic surgeon. Though the couple divorced in 2012, Nassif and the husband of another housewife, Heather Dubrow, have their very own show on E! called Botched.

But while we haven’t heard or seen much from Maloof since her divorce and leaving the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Nassif has made more of a name for himself and his business.

But what do we know about his personal life? It turns out, love after divorce is alive and well.

Nassif married his girlfriend, Brittany Pattakos, in October 2019. And now, the couple have announced that they're expecting their first child — a baby girl!

Who is Paul Nassif's wife, Brittany Pattakos?

Here are some details to know about Brittany Pattakos.

She’s a fitness enthusiast.

But not only that — she’s also a coolsculpting specialist. She has a pretty impressive Instagram following of over 80,000, and her bio says that she is all about “positive vibes” and “helping others.”

Nassif credits Pattakos with helping him lose weight.

When we first saw Nassif on Real Housewives, and later on Botched, he was a bit overweight. But as Terry Dubrow calls it, Nassif’s “boyfriend body” is the result of his new relationship.

“I look good. I lost a lot of weight,” Nassif said. And Dubrow was quick to praise his partner and friend, adding, “I will give him this: he has lost a lot of weight. He actually looks good. But the bad news is, why do you generally lose weight? To be more attractive to the gender you’re interested in attracting. He now has a new significant relationship. So, boyfriend body, here it comes!”

They’ve been together for a few years.

The two were seen photographed together as early as July 2017.

She’s much younger than him.

While Nassif is 57, Pattakos is only 29. That’s a nearly 30-year age difference!

They already knew they wanted to start a family together.

Nassif already has three boys with his ex, but he also had revealed that he wanted more kids in the future for him and Pattakos.

In a 2018 interview, Nassif said he’s certainly open to the idea: “Oh yeah, that should be in the cards. It’s all a progression. First comes the dating, then the next part comes the second part of it, and then the whole goal with that would be a child. That’s always the goal. I am not close-minded at all to having more children.”

Pattakos friends with Maloff, Nassif's ex.

Nassif and Maloof had a very tumultuous divorce. But nowadays, the exes are on great terms, and on more than one occasion, have hung out together... with Pattakos!

According to Nassif, the two are in a good place:

“Yes, Adrienne and I had a very public, maybe not the nicest divorce, but one thing that we both became very mature on and said, ‘Hey, we have children and we need to pull together since we’re two separate households. We need to be good parents and make sure that these kids know that since there’s two different households that we try to make it fun going from one house to the other.

We do things together with the kids a lot. Split-up households, sometimes, it’s an issue, so when you come together as a team — and, yes, it’s hard and you have to work through it — each couple has to win and lose. You have to work together and we’ve done a great job doing it, and we’ve become friends, which is fantastic.”

The couple got married in Santorini in 2019.

The intimate October 6th, 2019 reception featured 65 guests on the Greek island of Santorini, a popular (and gorgeous!) location for weddings and honeymoons.

The bride said, "To have so many loved ones is the greatest gift. The Greek people welcomed us with open arms and made us feel truly at home. The perfect weather and island made a spectacular backdrop for the moments we will cherish for the rest of our lives. This was the most exciting start to our marriage. We are so thrilled to share our lives together."

She also shared some photos of her dress on Instagram, which were taken at the Rocabella Santorini Hotel & Spa.

They're expecting their first child together.

This month, the couple revealed that they'll be having a baby due this October.

Pattakos said, "I'm very excited. I'm also a little nervous too, because it's a different experience, something new, especially when your body's changing. It's amazing what your body can do... I haven't had any cravings and I haven't had morning sickness. I've had more of like acne breaking out. I've noticed my face is breaking out more. I'm tired, way more extreme than I ever thought it would be. But I've been exercising every day."

Nassif said, "I'm excited. I mean, of course, I'm excited! It's been a while. My youngest kids, my twins, just turned 14 yesterday. And obviously it's fun to be a dad again to a baby."

He also said that they told their loved ones the happy news. "I also have a message group with my friends Kris Jenner, Kyle Richards, Corey Gamble and Faye Resnick and Faye's husband. So I kinda let them know today," Nassif revealed.

They revealed their baby's gender.

Nassif and Pattakos just revealed the gender of their baby — and it's a girl!

Nassif said, "In my heart I knew it was a girl. We have three boys and a boy dog... it was finally time to have a little girl. I'm so excited. My heart is racing right now and this is one of the best days."

Samantha Maffucci is an editor for YourTango who focuses on writing trending news and entertainment pieces. In her free time, you can find her obsessing about cats, wine, and all things Vanderpump Rules.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on February 18, 2019 and was updated with the latest information.