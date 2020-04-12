Who Is Andrea Bocelli's Wife? Everything To Know About Veronica Berti

She's 25 years younger than him.

In 2014, legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli married Berti, his longtime love. The ceremony was absolutely breathtaking, taking place in the gorgoeus port of Livorno, Italy.

Bocelli is an opera singer and songwriter who has recorded 15 solo albums throughout his career, as well as 9 operas, and has sold over 90 million records worldwide.

With Easter Sunday coming up this weekend, Bocelli will be giving a live concert broadcast from Duomo Catherdral in Italy, which is currently empty due to the coronavirus quarantine.

The concert is called "Music for Hope" and viewers will be able to livestream it this Sunday.

One of the people celebrating Bocelli's upcoming performance will undoubtably be his wife.

Who is Andrea Bocelli's wife, Veronica Berti?

Berti is his second wife and the two are still happily married to this day.

So who is the lovely lady? Here are some details to know about Veronica Berti.

Berti is 25 years younger than Andrea Bocelli.

Berti, who's now 36, met Bocelli, who's currently 61, when she turned 18.

In a 2014 interview, Bocelli opened up about the night they first met.

He said, "Veronica and I met at a party 12 years ago, and I was struck by her voice and how her skin felt. I sang my first aria for her that night. It was a piece called Occhi Di Fata (Fairy’s Eyes). Everybody was there; it was a really wonderful moment between us. It was the quickest, speediest start, because we moved in with each other that same night. Effectively the marriage began when we met."

Bocelli also explained how he found their age gap to not be a problem, adding, "A successful relationship between two people is an art. There is a natural foundation to it. It is chemistry at play. There has to be a fatal attraction or boredom takes over, but the art lies in preserving this chemical fatal attraction and keeping it alive. I think the 25-year age gap has made it easier, not harder. Big age gaps are a tradition in my family — my own father and mother have one. Plus, I am very religious, and age difference is something you see a lot in biblical marriages."

Berti is Bocelli's second wife.

Bocelli was previously married to Enrica Cenzatti in 1992, who bore him two sons, but they separated in 2002. Like Berti, Cenzatti met the singer when she was very young — just 17. Their first son, Amos was born in 1995 and their second son, Matteo in 1997.

They appear to still have a good relationship, and Cenzatti even still lives next door to Bocelli and Berti. She also seems to have a good relationship with Berti as well.

Bocelli said, "She’s been like a mother to my two boys, and she has done a wonderful job of establishing a good relationship with my first wife, too. In fact just last night we were all together at a big party for my son’s birthday. We have never had a fight, but we have argued. In this life we learn a lot from our mistakes, and I certainly have learned from the mistakes in my first marriage. The second is working very well indeed."

Berti is Bocelli's manager.

Talk about mixing business with pleasure! Berti, along with Bocelli's younger brother, Alberto, is part of the Andrea Bocelli Business and Management Office.

She has a great set of pipes.

Just like her hubby, Berti is also very musically gifted. Berti has actually performed duets with Bocelli, including the classic "Something Stupid." In fact, both of them have contributed music as being a huge part of strengthening the bond of their relationship.

Bocelli has said, "Music has always played a very important role in our relationship. Veronica loves the same kind of music I do, so listening and discussing music together is something we do a lot."

Berti also spoke about the night they met, saying, "Everyone was late because of bad weather, so I sat by the piano in an empty room. Andrea sent a friend to ask me to come to his table. We talked about music and where I was born."

Berti is already Bocelli's baby mama.

She gave birth to daughter Virginia in 2012, and their daughter just celebrated her 8th birthday! About her name, Berti explained, "It's of Etruscan origin. The thing I like about this name is that none of my friends has it."

And they chose their wedding date based on it.

Bocelli and Berti married on March 21, 2014 — exactly two years after Virginia was born, and on the first day of spring. Aww!​

